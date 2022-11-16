I have absolutely no idea what "masquerading like a hairy sheep" means but Naruto, you're amazing! Glad you had a good trip, I remember your post asking for advice, hope you got to see all the murals I listed for you!
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Next time if I come to Liverpool there are five people that I want to roger for a drink in a pub or bar.Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666.Personally, I think they are a nice person.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]