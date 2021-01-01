« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)  (Read 2102 times)

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 07:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:48:35 pm
Where's the gold watch from the Mods?

Is that a pornhub kind of thing...?


Well in, Nick.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,258
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:57:15 pm »
I don;t know mate, not reached 100K Post's on RAWK.  :D
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,184
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:57:15 pm
I don;t know mate, not reached 100K Post's on RAWK.  :D
Well into the millions on Pornhub though?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,944
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:57:15 pm
I don;t know mate, not reached 100K Post's on RAWK.  :D

Everyone should likely start deleting posts just in case ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,897
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm »
I'm at least 10 years off 100k at my posting rate. Been here 11 years and not even got to 44k yet.  :-[
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #125 on: Today at 12:50:37 am »
Bloody caterpillar's hell... There's no way I could make any come back from this abomination act of mine.

Humbly, I apologise for the wrongly typed word and I'm really really embarrassed, truly ashamed by my brainlessness, foolishly stupid act.  :butt  :butt

I didn't mean the considered conduct (inappropriate flirting, or making sexually suggestive gestures) to be undesirable or offensive, especially to the five names mentioned (and how on earth those holy names end up on my forum's profile, but I'll just leave it there as I have said, there's no way of coming back from this blasphemy).

To the good people of Rawkites, don't be afraid or buggered to be a friend of mine. I mean... A real friend, not as in friend-with-benefit bellend, because please know that I love all of you, all of Liverpool fans from the seven continents.

Roger = in my country, casually we use it when we want to tell the third-person that we'll contact them, to phone them later (I believe all this long for more than 20 years it's rooted from... Aaahhh fecking American way of "Roger that" when using the walkie talkie).

I work for the British company, now I know why my superior / manager will make face when I answer them every single time, "Okay boss, I'll roger you later after I finish this". FFuuuuccckk saakkkeee!!! For fuuuuccckk saakkkeee!!!

And he just walks away and NOT CORRECTING ME as he is supposed to do. What a pig.  :butt  :butt

Last but not least, truly - English is my second language and seems like I fail to go full Scouse in my third attempt. Blimey.

I mean, what's the best way, in words of Scouser's way to invite people actually? To drink together of course, not to roger.
 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:19 am by NarutoReds »
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,058
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:56:33 am »
Honestly Naruto, no one is offended, its all good fun. Dont feel like were laughing at you. Just highlights what a weird language English can be. :D

PS - Ive booked a family room at the Premier Inn Albert Dock for next Saturday. Got a special daytime rate. Just waiting on Al to confirm but the rest are all in.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,005
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:40:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:56:33 am
Honestly Naruto, no one is offended, its all good fun. Dont feel like were laughing at you. Just highlights what a weird language English can be. :D

PS - Ive booked a family room at the Premier Inn Albert Dock for next Saturday. Got a special daytime rate. Just waiting on Al to confirm but the rest are all in.


 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 100k Sad Bastards Club (founding member)
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:10:40 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:56:33 am
Honestly Naruto, no one is offended, its all good fun. Dont feel like were laughing at you. Just highlights what a weird language English can be. :D

PS - Ive booked a family room at the Premier Inn Albert Dock for next Saturday. Got a special daytime rate. Just waiting on Al to confirm but the rest are all in.
Special rate? For repeat bookings, I assume?  :)
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 