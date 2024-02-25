« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bobby Clark  (Read 14497 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,538
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #80 on: February 25, 2024, 07:18:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 25, 2024, 07:13:20 pm
See you on Wednesday.

Hell probably be captain!
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,337
  • * * * * *
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #81 on: February 25, 2024, 07:35:43 pm »
More minutes he gets the more comfortable he is becoming, looks a real talent.
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #82 on: February 25, 2024, 07:36:31 pm »
You can definitely see him growing into it.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #83 on: February 25, 2024, 07:46:02 pm »
Won us the corner for the winner, right? Looks a talent but the best thing about him right now is he gets the tactics and system.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #84 on: February 25, 2024, 08:08:16 pm »
Player!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,471
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #85 on: February 25, 2024, 08:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on February 25, 2024, 07:46:02 pm
Won us the corner for the winner, right? Looks a talent but the best thing about him right now is he gets the tactics and system.

As Connor said post match, all the sides from the 1st team down play the same way, so they know what they have to do - shows how well run the club is now
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline harrylfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • XABI'S MATE
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #86 on: February 25, 2024, 08:13:08 pm »
What a football brain this kid has,never seems to panic or be in a rush,always shows for the ball even in tight situations
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,001
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #87 on: February 25, 2024, 08:27:07 pm »
Such a smart smart player, my favourite of the current crop.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,833
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #88 on: February 25, 2024, 09:05:37 pm »
Nerveless performance when he came on. He's the real thing.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,209
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #89 on: February 25, 2024, 09:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 25, 2024, 09:05:37 pm
Nerveless performance when he came on. He's the real thing.

Can you feel the force?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,843
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #90 on: February 25, 2024, 09:13:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 25, 2024, 08:11:06 pm
As Connor said post match, all the sides from the 1st team down play the same way, so they know what they have to do - shows how well run the club is now

And it's why I'm praying that whoever comes in doesn't touch what we do at youth/reserve level from the playing approach to how/when we loan players out. It clearly works and these lads know exactly what they're doing when they are called upon
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #91 on: February 25, 2024, 09:16:08 pm »
Loved his performance today. Was everywhere. No fear. Full of energy, good on the ball too.

A lot to look forward to
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #92 on: February 25, 2024, 09:38:47 pm »
Looks a very, very good player. His strength really impressed me. Can't wait to see more
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 05:40:47 am »
Feels like he's on the verge of breaking into the first team, a la Bradley and Quansah and prove to be a genuine option as an #8.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 05:42:42 am »
He is impressive. Look forward to see more of him too keep breaking through
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,436
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 06:16:07 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on February 25, 2024, 07:08:16 pm
Was impressed with him in physical duels against grown men. Like him.

Able to deal with pressure on his back, just like Mac Allister is. Really good sign.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 06:19:43 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:42:42 am
He is impressive. Look forward to see more of him too keep breaking through
He has that elite mentality, you can spot it a mile away. He got stuck in from minute one and never backed down. Even riled up that plastic tit Chilwell for good measure. He also won us the corner that Virg scored from.

Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 07:37:24 am »
Wasnt outmatched physically which was the best thing. Genuinely looked able to compete in midfield. It was Chelseas midfield so grain of salt and all that but still.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 08:05:10 am »
Pressing monster
Logged

Offline abhred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,550
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 08:18:45 am »
Blown away by him. Reminds me of Lallana.

Can he play the role of coming on for 20-30 mins to give our first teamers a break in the league?
Logged
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:31:30 am »
Very strong on the ball really mature performance.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,102
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 03:39:33 pm »
Terrible eyebrows.


But looks like a great squad option at the moment.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,007
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 03:42:21 pm »
Loved what Ive seen so far. Been surprised by the level both he and McConnell seem to be at.

Really promising, and should get another opportunity Wednesday
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,001
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 04:14:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:42:21 pm
Been surprised by the level both he and McConnell seem to be at.
 

McConnell to me seems a little more Stevie Gerrard like. A lot of energy, strength and bluster at this stage with more to learn. Perhaps got to a higher level because of his physique. Clark, the more intelligent of the two. Not criticising McConnell, but do think he'll take longer to get into the first team picture.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 04:15:50 pm »
Loved when he pressed Caicedo and knocked him face planted on the pitch. ;D

He definitely has his Dad's tenacity to get stuck in.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,102
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 04:28:45 pm »
I love the fact that he was willing to take the shot that led to the goal.
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 04:31:13 pm »
He's definitely part of that first team squad now, and not in a 'still needs a loan' way. Looks really good physically and tactically.
Logged

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 04:52:23 pm »
My Mrs, who is from Wallsend, would like it emphasised that young Bobby is also from Wallsend.

Lets hope he has the same impact as Peter Beardsley and Albert Stubbins, two other notable Wallsend lads.

Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,003
  • RedOrDead
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 06:50:33 pm »
Seems to have a similar style to lallana. Seems to be a pressing monster and great ball retention. Can see him getting quite a few opportunities from now till the end of the season with Gravenberch injury
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 11:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 04:14:36 pm
McConnell to me seems a little more Stevie Gerrard like. A lot of energy, strength and bluster at this stage with more to learn. Perhaps got to a higher level because of his physique. Clark, the more intelligent of the two. Not criticising McConnell, but do think he'll take longer to get into the first team picture.

We have fewer midfielders who can anchor thoughthey are very important players
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,748
  • ....mmm
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 11:51:25 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hu1OF2rNlo4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hu1OF2rNlo4</a>
Logged
:D

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #111 on: Today at 01:05:53 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 06:50:33 pm
Seems to have a similar style to lallana. Seems to be a pressing monster and great ball retention. Can see him getting quite a few opportunities from now till the end of the season with Gravenberch injury

seems like a bit of a template for klopp midfielder. endless engine, good pressing and good ball retention

lallana,gini(remember him?) curtis who we havent even seen the best of since his playing time have been start stop due to injuries and now up and coming clark.

when he starts vs saints and if we manage to progress with the kids might be indication that they might be real deal.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #112 on: Today at 05:34:40 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:51:25 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hu1OF2rNlo4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hu1OF2rNlo4</a>

Watched that earlier yesterday. Real heart warmer
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 973
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #113 on: Today at 06:09:57 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:31:13 pm
He's definitely part of that first team squad now, and not in a 'still needs a loan' way. Looks really good physically and tactically.

Yep, lads been knocking on the door all season.

Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 