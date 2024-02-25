Seems to have a similar style to lallana. Seems to be a pressing monster and great ball retention. Can see him getting quite a few opportunities from now till the end of the season with Gravenberch injury



seems like a bit of a template for klopp midfielder. endless engine, good pressing and good ball retentionlallana,gini(remember him?) curtis who we havent even seen the best of since his playing time have been start stop due to injuries and now up and coming clark.when he starts vs saints and if we manage to progress with the kids might be indication that they might be real deal.