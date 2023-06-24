« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bobby Clark  (Read 13603 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,524
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:13:20 pm
See you on Wednesday.

Hell probably be captain!
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,337
  • * * * * *
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 07:35:43 pm »
More minutes he gets the more comfortable he is becoming, looks a real talent.
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 07:36:31 pm »
You can definitely see him growing into it.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,977
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 07:46:02 pm »
Won us the corner for the winner, right? Looks a talent but the best thing about him right now is he gets the tactics and system.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:08:16 pm »
Player!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,463
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 08:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 07:46:02 pm
Won us the corner for the winner, right? Looks a talent but the best thing about him right now is he gets the tactics and system.

As Connor said post match, all the sides from the 1st team down play the same way, so they know what they have to do - shows how well run the club is now
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline harrylfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • XABI'S MATE
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:13:08 pm »
What a football brain this kid has,never seems to panic or be in a rush,always shows for the ball even in tight situations
Logged

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,001
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 08:27:07 pm »
Such a smart smart player, my favourite of the current crop.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,829
  • The first five yards........
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm »
Nerveless performance when he came on. He's the real thing.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm
Nerveless performance when he came on. He's the real thing.

Can you feel the force?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,838
  • Dutch Class
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:13:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:11:06 pm
As Connor said post match, all the sides from the 1st team down play the same way, so they know what they have to do - shows how well run the club is now

And it's why I'm praying that whoever comes in doesn't touch what we do at youth/reserve level from the playing approach to how/when we loan players out. It clearly works and these lads know exactly what they're doing when they are called upon
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:16:08 pm »
Loved his performance today. Was everywhere. No fear. Full of energy, good on the ball too.

A lot to look forward to
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:38:47 pm »
Looks a very, very good player. His strength really impressed me. Can't wait to see more
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,295
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #93 on: Today at 05:40:47 am »
Feels like he's on the verge of breaking into the first team, a la Bradley and Quansah and prove to be a genuine option as an #8.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:42:42 am »
He is impressive. Look forward to see more of him too keep breaking through
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,434
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:16:07 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 07:08:16 pm
Was impressed with him in physical duels against grown men. Like him.

Able to deal with pressure on his back, just like Mac Allister is. Really good sign.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,251
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:19:43 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 05:42:42 am
He is impressive. Look forward to see more of him too keep breaking through
He has that elite mentality, you can spot it a mile away. He got stuck in from minute one and never backed down. Even riled up that plastic tit Chilwell for good measure. He also won us the corner that Virg scored from.

Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #97 on: Today at 07:37:24 am »
Wasnt outmatched physically which was the best thing. Genuinely looked able to compete in midfield. It was Chelseas midfield so grain of salt and all that but still.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:05:10 am »
Pressing monster
Logged

Online abhred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,548
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:18:45 am »
Blown away by him. Reminds me of Lallana.

Can he play the role of coming on for 20-30 mins to give our first teamers a break in the league?
Logged
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Offline Redbonnie

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 498
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:31:30 am »
Very strong on the ball really mature performance.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,093
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:39:33 pm »
Terrible eyebrows.


But looks like a great squad option at the moment.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,005
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:42:21 pm »
Loved what Ive seen so far. Been surprised by the level both he and McConnell seem to be at.

Really promising, and should get another opportunity Wednesday
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,001
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #103 on: Today at 04:14:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:42:21 pm
Been surprised by the level both he and McConnell seem to be at.
 

McConnell to me seems a little more Stevie Gerrard like. A lot of energy, strength and bluster at this stage with more to learn. Perhaps got to a higher level because of his physique. Clark, the more intelligent of the two. Not criticising McConnell, but do think he'll take longer to get into the first team picture.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #104 on: Today at 04:15:50 pm »
Loved when he pressed Caicedo and knocked him face planted on the pitch. ;D

He definitely has his Dad's tenacity to get stuck in.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,093
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #105 on: Today at 04:28:45 pm »
I love the fact that he was willing to take the shot that led to the goal.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Bobby Clark
« Reply #106 on: Today at 04:31:13 pm »
He's definitely part of that first team squad now, and not in a 'still needs a loan' way. Looks really good physically and tactically.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 