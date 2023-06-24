See you on Wednesday.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Won us the corner for the winner, right? Looks a talent but the best thing about him right now is he gets the tactics and system.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Nerveless performance when he came on. He's the real thing.
As Connor said post match, all the sides from the 1st team down play the same way, so they know what they have to do - shows how well run the club is now
Was impressed with him in physical duels against grown men. Like him.
He is impressive. Look forward to see more of him too keep breaking through
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.
Been surprised by the level both he and McConnell seem to be at.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]