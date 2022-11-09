« previous next »
Bobby Clark the son of Lee!  (Read 4350 times)

Fordy

Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
November 9, 2022, 10:16:52 pm
He has talent.

Thought he was our best outfield attacker today.

tubby

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
November 9, 2022, 10:18:48 pm
I really like him.  He moves well with the ball, he's got good size and speed for the modern game and he makes sensible decisions on the ball.  Seen him play in the front three and in midfield for the youth teams, but he's absolutely a midfielder for me.
Dave McCoy

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
November 9, 2022, 11:01:32 pm
Thought he was an attacker but he played very much as a box to box mid today. Seemed fine? Kind of was wondering if purchasing all these attacking youth players would see some converted into other positions as they come up short in actually scoring goals so good to see.
AmanShah21

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
November 10, 2022, 04:50:06 am
Smart player. Probably played a bit deeper than he would like but always looking to make things happen. Ran out of gas 2nd half which you expect from a young player but I am looking forward to how he develops from here.
Fordy

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 16, 2022, 08:09:12 pm
What a ball today!
Redman78

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 16, 2022, 10:56:54 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on November 10, 2022, 04:50:06 am
Smart player. Probably played a bit deeper than he would like but always looking to make things happen. Ran out of gas 2nd half which you expect from a young player but I am looking forward to how he develops from here.

He came on in the 78th minute.
MBL?

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 16, 2022, 11:17:27 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on December 16, 2022, 10:56:54 pm
He came on in the 78th minute.
Sell the unfit waster.
Redsnappa

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 16, 2022, 11:31:44 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on December 16, 2022, 10:56:54 pm
He came on in the 78th minute.

Check the date of his post  8)
RogerTheRed

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 17, 2022, 07:12:26 am
What a pass!
Yorkykopite

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 17, 2022, 10:01:20 am
Quote from: RogerTheRed on December 17, 2022, 07:12:26 am
What a pass!

Alonso would have been extremely proud of that.
Aldo1988

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 17, 2022, 01:46:00 pm
What an assist, trying to think of another one like it, but can't off the top of my head.  The way he struck the ball and the weight of the pass were brilliant, the ball glided across the grass.  That's my favourite assist of the season so far!!
DangerScouse

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 17, 2022, 02:43:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 17, 2022, 10:01:20 am
Alonso would have been extremely proud of that.

Yep. First thing i thought of when i saw the goal.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 17, 2022, 04:04:38 pm
It was the kind of moment that makes watching dodgy streams with Italian commentary worth while.
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 17, 2022, 04:52:44 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 17, 2022, 10:01:20 am
Alonso would have been extremely proud of that.

Gareth Barrys son could have made it.
AmanShah21

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 18, 2022, 12:46:10 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on December 16, 2022, 10:56:54 pm
He came on in the 78th minute.

Dude my post was about the league cup game 6 weeks ago. Check the date!
AmanShah21

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
December 18, 2022, 12:49:05 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on December 17, 2022, 04:52:44 pm
Gareth Barrys son could have made it.

I like the lad. One general trend I have seen with our youth products is all of the are very tidy on the ball and look after it well. Be it bajcetic, morton, clark, they do the basics well. Still loads of room for growth but looks like we have a talented lad here. Wonder if it might help sending him on loan to the championship because his level is clearly higher than PL2 already.
tubby

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Yesterday at 08:55:10 am
Best thing about that pass is that it's not really been a huge feature of his game, he's been more about clever movement, great technique, mobility and hustle.  It's a really pleasing surprise to see he's got passes like that in his locker too.
Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Yesterday at 10:07:22 pm
Any vids, gifs, links to the pass?
phil236849

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Yesterday at 11:58:45 pm
Its on Twitter somewhere but I kinda feel it should stay hidden and develop a legend of its own, like the Molby United goal
StL-Dono

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Today at 05:33:07 am
If you don't want the legend ruined, skip this message. 

Otherwise, it's at about 1:05 of the highlights.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ55k-Z675w

Kennys from heaven

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Today at 09:26:14 am
The more times I see that, the better it gets.

To have that in your locker at that age is quite something and it cannot be underestimated just how naturally talented you need to be from the off to be able to do that. Although there is a propensity nowadays to go totally overboard - which I rail against big-time - when you see technique like that you have to think there's more where that came from and be somewhat interested to see where it all leads...  ;)

Got to be said though that we have quite a crop of kidders coming through - Doak, Clark, Bajectic - all of which seem to be the most... advanced? best equipped? well-set? to make it out of many others that have been seen (Brewster, Wilson and Woodburn spring to mind) 
elbow

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Today at 09:57:24 am
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 11:58:45 pm
Its on Twitter somewhere but I kinda feel it should stay hidden and develop a legend of its own, like the Molby United goal

What a goal that was, I was there that night and knew right as it flew past Gary Bailey I had witnessed something special. When the video finally came online I was amazed how quickly Big Jan scythed through Utd before twatting it.

https://youtu.be/ZqZVf0kr1rA

I digress, what a ball from the young fella!

BER

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Today at 10:57:33 am
Like a stone skipping on the water, beautiful.
Oldmanmick

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Today at 12:42:22 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:57:33 am
Like a stone skipping on the water, beautiful.

Perfect description  :thumbup
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Today at 12:56:36 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:57:33 am
Like a stone skipping on the water, beautiful.

Elegantly evocative, that... Lifted just high enough on the strike to skip a bit further upon landing, right into the stride of the Lord of Chaos...
Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Today at 04:55:29 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 05:33:07 am
If you don't want the legend ruined, skip this message. 

Otherwise, it's at about 1:05 of the highlights.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ55k-Z675w

Thanks. That's pretty special. Didn't realise it was from so far back
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Today at 08:33:57 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 04:55:29 pm
Thanks. That's pretty special. Didn't realise it was from so far back

6:30, low level view of it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uRKvERDIY84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uRKvERDIY84</a>
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: Bobby Clark the son of Lee!
Today at 11:43:22 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 08:33:57 pm
6:30, low level view of it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uRKvERDIY84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uRKvERDIY84</a>

Really sharp technique on the pass, impressive...

Clark, the herald angels ping...
