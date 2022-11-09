The more times I see that, the better it gets.To have that in your locker at that age is quite something and it cannot be underestimated just how naturally talented you need to be from the off to be able to do that. Although there is a propensity nowadays to go totally overboard - which I rail against big-time - when you see technique like that you have to think there's more where that came from and be somewhat interested to see where it all leads...Got to be said though that we have quite a crop of kidders coming through - Doak, Clark, Bajectic - all of which seem to be the most... advanced? best equipped? well-set? to make it out of many others that have been seen (Brewster, Wilson and Woodburn spring to mind)