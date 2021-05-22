Laser in the eye for Bobbys pen



Is that what it was? I'd have put my house on him scoring from the spot, and he sent the keeper the wrong way too (and the ball unfortunately).Overall we huffed and puffed a bit, but it was great experience for a load of players, and Kelleher did the business again between the sticks. Their keeper was halfway to the edge of the six-yard box before he saved Bajetic's penalty, and I can't believe the linesman missed that - the fucking blind bellend.No new injuries, a clean sheet, and through to the next round - bring on Southampton and a nice break for the Seb Blatter Cup.The quadruple is still on!!