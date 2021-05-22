« previous next »
LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!

Reply #280
Today at 01:05:19 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:59:12 am
Their keeper at least applauded The Kop when he came back out for the start of the second half.

He also went missing for five minutes before the shootout.
Reply #281
Today at 01:09:01 am
Won't lose any sleep over Derby. Disappointed that they decided to go full shit-bag on us, but we did the deed so they can go cry to mummy.
Reply #282
Today at 01:20:19 am
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 12:39:41 am
Harsh, is he any worse than what the likes of Pope and Pickford antics when they come to Anfield? There was 5 mins added on though, mainly down to him


Saying he is no worse than Pickford just makes it worse you know
Reply #283
Today at 01:22:00 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:05:19 am
He also went missing for five minutes before the shootout.


Probably crapping himself, it was obvious that this getting a penalty shootout at Anfield was a dream and an ambition from the way he played for it from 8.00pm onwards
Reply #284
Today at 01:27:22 am
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?
Reply #285
Today at 01:27:58 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:22:00 am

Probably crapping himself, it was obvious that this getting a penalty shootout at Anfield was a dream and an ambition from the way he played for it from 8.00pm onwards

To be fair I think he was a genius. He stole about ten minutes from the game. Fixed a dislocated shoulder by himself. Left the pitch for five minutes so he could get a bet on and got away with trying to play the penalty taker offside from every penalty.

It was his teammates who let him down.

Mourinho has probably already put a bid in for him.
Reply #286
Today at 01:31:36 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:27:22 am
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?

If only we could create a system in which beating a League 1 side on penalties garnered you 3 points.

JW Henry has come up with it.

It's called the ESL. Entirely Stupid League.
Reply #287
Today at 02:20:03 am
How their keeper managed to not get a yellow all game is mind boggling, also allowed to jump off his line on almost every penalty kick. Was even further off his line vs Nunez kick than he was Bajcectic and all he got was a warning every single time

Actual bellend that keeper with his cheating off the line and time wasting
Reply #288
Today at 03:46:40 am
Derby manager post match compliments Jurgen and Anfield.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4dPiW10l64
Reply #289
Today at 06:47:11 am
We simply have to make sure  Kelleher is Alis successor. Dont care how just needs to be done. Hes cooler than fonzie (one for the kids)
Reply #290
Today at 06:59:20 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:46:40 am
Derby manager post match compliments Jurgen and Anfield.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4dPiW10l64

He's a decent fella Paul Warne.
Reply #291
Today at 07:33:39 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:46:40 am
Derby manager post match compliments Jurgen and Anfield.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4dPiW10l64

Refreshing to hear someone say that about our place and gaffer.
Reply #292
Today at 07:49:58 am
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 06:47:11 am
We simply have to make sure  Kelleher is Alis successor. Dont care how just needs to be done. Hes cooler than fonzie (one for the kids)

Ali has so many years left that I actually think the best move is to cash in on Kelleher and reinvest the fee. Go big on the best money can buy when Ali is finally done.

Far worse keepers have gone for stupid money in recent years.
Reply #293
Today at 08:22:47 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:09:01 am
Won't lose any sleep over Derby. Disappointed that they decided to go full shit-bag on us, but we did the deed so they can go cry to mummy.
I must admit, apart from the Gerrard song I couldn't make out what their other songs were and I was in the ground.
They make a lot of noise - what were they singing?
Reply #294
Today at 08:26:12 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:59:20 am
He's a decent fella Paul Warne.
When I used to watch the Championship highlights on a regular basis he did always come across well as manager of Rotherham.  There were some really chippy characters in that division but he certainly wasn't one of them.  I'm a bit surprised he finally left Rotherham to take a step downwards - albeit Derby are a 'bigger' club - but hoping he does well there.

I know we always have a negative view of opponents immediately after we've played them but I hope Derby do well.  I was scepticle of their new owner's intentions but he seems to be doing the right things and them gifting sponsorship to the NSPCC is a nice touch.
Reply #295
Today at 08:42:12 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:22:47 am
I must admit, apart from the Gerrard song I couldn't make out what their other songs were and I was in the ground.
They make a lot of noise - what were they singing?

They don't like Nottingham from the sounds of it.
Reply #296
Today at 08:56:05 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:49:58 am
Ali has so many years left that I actually think the best move is to cash in on Kelleher and reinvest the fee. Go big on the best money can buy when Ali is finally done.

Far worse keepers have gone for stupid money in recent years.
I'd be intrigued what his worth is given the fact he's only played 18 (I think) times for Liverpool. As good as he seems, he's really yet to be tested from week-in-week-out point of view. That might reduce any potential fee.
Reply #297
Today at 09:03:56 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:56:05 am
I'd be intrigued what his worth is given the fact he's only played 18 (I think) times for Liverpool. As good as he seems, he's really yet to be tested from week-in-week-out point of view. That might reduce any potential fee.
I think if ever left us, hed suit Brighton so much.
Decent keeper whos good playing out with the ball.
Reply #298
Today at 09:35:34 am
I sit not far from the away support. I feared that Derby would be as bad as Leicester were twice last year, singing about Hillsborough and poverty. There were a couple of occasions were a handful, literally only a handful, started singing songs about victims and food. To the credit of the rest of their support, no one else joined in. The generic crap about libraries washes over me but I am very sensitive to the crap that came from Man City this season and Leicester last year (just two examples of many).
Reply #299
Today at 09:42:38 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:49:58 am
Ali has so many years left that I actually think the best move is to cash in on Kelleher and reinvest the fee. Go big on the best money can buy when Ali is finally done.

Far worse keepers have gone for stupid money in recent years.


He's the second best keeper in the world, just our luck really
Reply #300
Today at 09:47:09 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:59:20 am
He's a decent fella Paul Warne.

Needs hat guidance.
Reply #301
Today at 09:49:12 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:49:58 am
Ali has so many years left that I actually think the best move is to cash in on Kelleher and reinvest the fee. Go big on the best money can buy when Ali is finally done.

Far worse keepers have gone for stupid money in recent years.

It really does depend on what he wants to do, Kelleher I mean. I dont particularly think we'd get huge money for him, that Bazanu didn't go for huge money and he's younger and played more (and moved to Abu Dhabis fluffer). Maybe we could do what Chelsea did with Courtois and loan him out to the same club for a few seasons, if he's that desperate for regular first team football.
Reply #302
Today at 09:51:03 am
We progressed to the next round and I had a great night afterwards in town

Give your heads a fucking wobble if you are crying

Moaning gobshites. No wonder other fans think we're titheads


Go and have a horlicks xx
