I sit not far from the away support. I feared that Derby would be as bad as Leicester were twice last year, singing about Hillsborough and poverty. There were a couple of occasions were a handful, literally only a handful, started singing songs about victims and food. To the credit of the rest of their support, no one else joined in. The generic crap about libraries washes over me but I am very sensitive to the crap that came from Man City this season and Leicester last year (just two examples of many).