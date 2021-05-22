First 60 minutes was dull. No one wanted the ball, no one really did anything with it. Elliot and Firmino came on, they demanded the ball and our intensity rose.Out of the kids, enjoyed Ben Doak. Came on, and the first thing he did was take on their full back and send a shot about 10 feet wide. Klopp was laughing his head off at it.He constantly wanted to take his man on, and do something with the ball.Klopp wasn't happy during that first half, raised his voice to Gomez and Phillips to play higher and up the intensity. Pulled Ox aside to try and get more from him. Far too passive, playing it safe, but you can't expect too much from that line up.Kelleher, penalty King. 4 league cup shootouts, won all four and saving 6 pens. Onto the next round!