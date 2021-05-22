« previous next »
Author Topic: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!  (Read 6862 times)

Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:36:55 pm
Kelleher is just a great keeper. Not sure how long we'll be able to keep him. Other than that, it was a difficult game for the kids, but I think they did okay. Hard to create a lot against a team that only wants to defend. The less said about Derby, their keeper, their supporters and their manager's hat the better...
Youre saying Kelleher is a keeper?
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:41:12 pm »
Their keeper on the pens 😂😂😂

Embarrasing for him and the officials
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm
Hansen, Dalglish , Souness, Gillespie all overlapped?

83/84 season we had those 4 plus Nicol, John Wark & John McGregor (made the squad pic but never the first team)
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 10:38:18 pm
How does your vision work?!

There are two issues here.

The penalty taker is right-footed so his left leg obscures the referee's view of when the ball is actually struck. The second issue is that the keeper starts way behind the line and sprints forward. The post is in the way so the assistant referee can only actually see the keeper when he has already come off his line.

He then has to try and judge which occurred first. The ball being struck or the keeper appearing in his vision. We had the benefit of slow motion and stills.

As I said earlier how many retaken penalties did we have before VAR.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:22:13 pm
Without VAR it is almost impossible for the officials to spot a keeper coming off his line like that.

Yet the lino saw it at least 3 times.......
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm
Hansen, Dalglish , Souness, Gillespie all overlapped?

And Nicol, just for pens in 84!!!
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:22:13 pm
Without VAR it is almost impossible for the officials to spot a keeper coming off his line like that.

The lino is stood parallel to the line 10feet away ???
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:48:00 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:23:38 pm
Each time we play teams, regardless of whether they're first division or lower leagues, their fans often make me not care in the slightest if their club was going to fold. Why are every group of traveling fans to Anfield such utter throbbers?

Get used to it, won't go away any time soon. If we cry and winge about it the more they do it, like a school kid getting bullied at school
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm »
I know Stefan Bajcetic will be told that he didn't miss a legit penalty, cos the keeper was so far off his line. He's probably got balls of steel but it will always hurt not to convert.
The support he'll get tonight from all around will drive him forward.



 
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
The lino is stood parallel to the line 10feet away ???

Which is a really poor position. Look at the still Ray K posted. His body position is such that he is concentrating on when the keeper comes off his line, he then has to check when the ball has been struck.

As I have said earlier how many retaken penalties were there before VAR.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm »
Quote from: andrewd3 on Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm
I know Stefan Bajcetic will be told that he didn't miss a legit penalty, cos the keeper was so far off his line. He's probably got balls of steel but it will always hurt not to convert.
The support he'll get tonight from all around will drive him forward.

No one will care or remember that he missed mate, we won.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
Which is a really poor position. Look at the still Ray K posted. His body position is such that he is concentrating on when the keeper comes off his line, he then has to check when the ball has been struck.

As I have said earlier how many retaken penalties were there before VAR.
I think if the goalkeeper is off the line by a few centimetres then I'd sort of get it.  On the Bajcetic penalty though it was a yard.

On every offside call the assistants are concentrating on the last defender and seeing if anybody has gone beyond them, whilst simultaneously using their peripheral vision to see when a ball is played forward from anywhere on the pitch.  Compared to that a penalty is a piece of cake.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:56:04 pm »
Quote from: The Red artist. on Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm
Yet the lino saw it at least 3 times.......

Did he or was the keeper being told about his movement. To me the keeper(cheating bastard) seemed to be asking what he could get away with. For the first one he ran from inside the goal. For the others he was moving across his line.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 10:56:29 pm »
Quote from: The Red artist. on Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm
Yet the lino saw it at least 3 times.......

Na,

He missed the first one, got a word in his ear piece then started bollocking the goalie after each take after. It just so happened that he didn't save another, there was nothing more to re-take.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 10:57:34 pm »
I love it when players like their keeper got fuck all reward for their antics. Bet this prick thought he'd go down in Derby folklore, tell his kids and dine out forerver on his version of how he was the hero of this particular game.

Imagine his celebrations had Derby won tonight, no doubt he'd let 10 in the next round and wouldn't give a fuck...

However, sadly for him, he'll remain a fuckin useless, cheating nobody.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm »
Fucking hell if the official couldn't see the keeper was off his line he's in the wrong damn job

Please ffs stop clamouring for excuses for people not doing their damn jobs properly. You dont need a replay to see the keeper was miles off his line multiple times
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 10:58:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
I think if the goalkeeper is off the line by a few centimetres then I'd sort of get it.  On the Bajcetic penalty though it was a yard.

On every offside call the assistants are concentrating on the last defender and seeing if anybody has gone beyond them, whilst simultaneously using their peripheral vision to see when a ball is played forward from anywhere on the pitch.  Compared to that a penalty is a piece of cake.

They don't use their peripheral vision though. There have been numerous studies that have shown that Referees move their head and then have to refocus. The flaw in the vision of assistant Referess was one of the primary reasons why VAR was introduced.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 10:59:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm
I think if the goalkeeper is off the line by a few centimetres then I'd sort of get it.  On the Bajcetic penalty though it was a yard.

On every offside call the assistants are concentrating on the last defender and seeing if anybody has gone beyond them, whilst simultaneously using their peripheral vision to see when a ball is played forward from anywhere on the pitch.  Compared to that a penalty is a piece of cake.

Yeh, Kelleher is stood behind the linesman for it and he can see their keeper was clearly off his line as he starts remonstrating about it.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 11:01:36 pm »
First 60 minutes was dull. No one wanted the ball, no one really did anything with it. Elliot and Firmino came on, they demanded the ball and our intensity rose.

Out of the kids, enjoyed Ben Doak. Came on, and the first thing he did was take on their full back and send a shot about 10 feet wide. Klopp was laughing his head off at it.   ;D He constantly wanted to take his man on, and do something with the ball.

Klopp wasn't happy during that first half, raised his voice to Gomez and Phillips to play higher and up the intensity. Pulled Ox aside to try and get more from him. Far too passive, playing it safe, but you can't expect too much from that line up.

Kelleher, penalty King. 4 league cup shootouts, won all four and saving 6 pens. Onto the next round!
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 11:04:33 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Fucking hell if the official couldn't see the keeper was off his line he's in the wrong damn job

Please ffs stop clamouring for excuses for people not doing their damn jobs properly. You dont need a replay to see the keeper was miles off his line multiple times

How many people thought that Nunez was offside when he scored against Napoli ?
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
Steve Nicol and Kevin MacDonald as well.

Later on we no longer had Kenny and Souness, but we had Ray Houghton who was about as Irish as Aldo.
David Speedie too. And John Wark
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 11:08:26 pm »
Kelleher is such a star, had nothing to do all game then saves 3 in the shootout! Shame he hasn't had a game till now cos of injury and Ali in the way.

Obviously a tough game to play, so many young players and Ox well short of minutes. Stewart will be kicking himself for missing that chance. Doak has some ability on the ball doesn't he? Was stuck to his feet and they had to foul him.

Might be a much stronger team for the 4th round (we'll use it as a warm up game) but the kids did ok, another good lesson for them.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:33 pm
No one will care or remember that he missed mate, we won.

Yes!
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 11:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
Steve Nicol and Kevin MacDonald as well.

Later on we no longer had Kenny and Souness, but we had Ray Houghton who was about as Irish as Aldo.

That world-beater Alan Irvine as well.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 11:20:36 pm »
How good has Bobby been this season - its like the 2nd coming!
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm »
Laser in the eye for Bobbys pen
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm »
Little things you hate about football-Part 43

Timewasting, fucking hell, it's easy to sort, if they waste 30 seconds, add on 45. Bookings are a waste of time.


Teams who do the Steuea Bucharest and play for penalties from minute 1, especially when they have a realistic chance because they are playing against players who could easily be loan players in their team


The fact that although people pay to watch football and it is deemed to be entertainment, it often tries not to be.


Officials who see things and let them slide for some reason, that just encourages cheating, it's built into the game these days, keep testing the officials, they have not got the guts to punish teams.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 11:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm
Little things you hate about football-Part 43

Timewasting, fucking hell, it's easy to sort, if they waste 30 seconds, add on 45. Bookings are a waste of time.


Teams who do the Steuea Bucharest and play for penalties from minute 1, especially when they have a realistic chance because they are playing against players who could easily be loan players in their team


The fact that although people pay to watch football and it is deemed to be entertainment, it often tries not to be.


Officials who see things and let them slide for some reason, that just encourages cheating, it's built into the game these days, keep testing the officials, they have not got the guts to punish teams.

Couldn't agree more.

However, it is difficult to stop especially when players feign injury. It isn't just about the time it is about taking a teams momentum away.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 11:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm
Little things you hate about football-Part 43

Timewasting, fucking hell, it's easy to sort, if they waste 30 seconds, add on 45. Bookings are a waste of time.


Teams who do the Steuea Bucharest and play for penalties from minute 1, especially when they have a realistic chance because they are playing against players who could easily be loan players in their team


The fact that although people pay to watch football and it is deemed to be entertainment, it often tries not to be.


Officials who see things and let them slide for some reason, that just encourages cheating, it's built into the game these days, keep testing the officials, they have not got the guts to punish teams.

When their goalie went down with a shoulder 'injury', he was down for 1min 30secs. Does my fucking head in

Well done Reds, is right
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #269 on: Today at 12:08:07 am »
Is right, Kelleher.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton, Spurs, West Ham all out. Weve got a good chance of getting something out of this cup if we take it seriously.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #270 on: Today at 12:12:04 am »
Like a cat. Great tending.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #271 on: Today at 12:13:28 am »
Just have the physios come on to treat the injured player like they do in rugby, and carry on the game. The player is inactive for offsides. If he's faking it, he'll soon be on his feet to stop his team being a man down. And if it really is serious, the ref can then stop the game. Obviously keepers can still take the piss.

Another thing I'd put an end to is stopping the game for cramp. That's not an injury, that's a fitness issue. "Ref I'm really tired, can I just stop and have a lie down?"
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #272 on: Today at 12:15:52 am »
Quote from: Oddbod on Yesterday at 11:58:53 pm
When their goalie went down with a shoulder 'injury', he was down for 1min 30secs. Does my fucking head in

Well done Reds, is right


Add two minutes on and be consistent about it, that would get him up.


I really think they should consider a stop clock with an independent time keeper, it works elsewhere. Just stop the clock, aside from the momentum issue (which I understand) it would just mean wasting time was pointless. Watching players slowly walk off knowing the time will not be added on just does my nuts in.


You can see other players and physios talking to them and it's probably, "you just lie there and make a face that looks like you are in pain, you are doing a good job"

Hate it

« Last Edit: Today at 12:18:18 am by Black Bull Nova »
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #273 on: Today at 12:15:58 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:23:38 pm
Each time we play teams, regardless of whether they're first division or lower leagues, their fans often make me not care in the slightest if their club was going to fold. Why are every group of traveling fans to Anfield such utter throbbers?
That's why I love the Champions League. Proper fans who just support their own team rather than thinking they're having proper funny bantz for 90 minutes. Fans of other UK teams are the worst of the worst, and the lower down you go, the worse it gets.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #274 on: Today at 12:20:05 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 12:15:58 am
That's why I love the Champions League. Proper fans who just support their own team rather than thinking they're having proper funny bantz for 90 minutes. Fans of other UK teams are the worst of the worst, and the lower down you go, the worse it gets.


Some football fans in this country are just thick as pigshit, you can often tell by the songs they sing. Real fucking Daily Star material knobheads.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #275 on: Today at 12:20:27 am »
Proper tin pot lower league fanbase them. Played all the hits. Hope they don't go up any time soon.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #276 on: Today at 12:28:47 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:15:52 am

Add two minutes on and be consistent about it, that would get him up.


I really think they should consider a stop clock with an independent time keeper, it works elsewhere. Just stop the clock, aside from the momentum issue (which I understand) it would just mean wasting time was pointless. Watching players slowly walk off knowing the time will not be added on just does my nuts in.


You can see other players and physios talking to them and it's probably, "you just lie there and make a face that looks like you are in pain, you are doing a good job"

Hate it



It still doesn't stop teams killing your momentum.

Wildsmith went down with the feigned shoulder injury because we had raised the tempo and created a number of chances by penning them in. Even if you add on extra time that momentum has gone. 
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #277 on: Today at 12:30:05 am »
That dickheads 3 minutes of fame are over. He can retire being the dickhead keeper he is without anyone else ever mentioning him again.
Re: LC: Liverpool 0 vs 0 Derby 3-2 on pens!
« Reply #278 on: Today at 12:39:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:30:05 am
That dickheads 3 minutes of fame are over. He can retire being the dickhead keeper he is without anyone else ever mentioning him again.

Harsh, is he any worse than what the likes of Pope and Pickford antics when they come to Anfield? There was 5 mins added on though, mainly down to him
