Little things you hate about football-Part 43
Timewasting, fucking hell, it's easy to sort, if they waste 30 seconds, add on 45. Bookings are a waste of time.
Teams who do the Steuea Bucharest and play for penalties from minute 1, especially when they have a realistic chance because they are playing against players who could easily be loan players in their team
The fact that although people pay to watch football and it is deemed to be entertainment, it often tries not to be.
Officials who see things and let them slide for some reason, that just encourages cheating, it's built into the game these days, keep testing the officials, they have not got the guts to punish teams.