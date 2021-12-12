Whats the possibility of Liverpool fans across the world getting behind a group of local supporters (skilled in football, business administration, law, and everything else needed to run a club) to fund the creation of a new Liverpool FC? In this age of technology and social media, surely its never been more possible to pull this off.



Id honestly find it more exciting to go on such a new journey than see Liverpool taken over by a state. At that point, I would refuse to believe I support Liverpool anymore and would consider all achievements and trophy wins would transfer to the new supporter created entity.



I reckon hundreds of thousands of people would get behind such a movement and it would go viral. We are a socialist club after all.



Average donation of £100 x 1m people = £100m raise



Im sure there would be big donors to get us to such an average donation. Even in these hard times, Id find the £100 to be a founding member. A supporter run club could do some damage with £100m.



Pie in the sky? I know I sound like an absolute dreamer and rank amateur, but then isnt that what supporting your local football club was always all about. Im just tired of this current nonsense version of football. I want to support Liverpool FC, not a hedge fund or nation state.