« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup November 8-10  (Read 4029 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,107
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:39:29 pm »
There you have it.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,820
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:39:45 pm »
This keeper :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online ShrewKop

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:39:48 pm »
The Villa keeper is disgraceful.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,559
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:39:49 pm »
Gifted by Olson, awful goalie.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:39:55 pm »
Utter spawny c*nts
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,201
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:39:55 pm »
They do love their deflections don't they?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,898
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:40:25 pm »

Manchester United [3] - 2 Aston Villa; Bruno Fernandes 78' - https://dubz.co/v/45nbbz & https://streamin.me/v/d7883009

^ shouldn't be on the pitch given his diving & antics.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,559
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:40:28 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:39:45 pm
This keeper :lmao

he tried his best to gift them a goal a couple minutes ago, he got it right this time.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,191
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:40:37 pm »
Olsen and Mings. The same pair of clowns that lost the plot at City and cost us the title.

I guess Martinez didn't fancy it again given the World Cup is about to start.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,248
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:45:43 pm »
Tyrone Mings is the modern-day Titus Bramble.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,201
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:45:43 pm
Tyrone Mings is the modern-day Titus Bramble.

But harsh on Bramble.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,708
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:48:56 pm »
Villa keeper gave them the third. Ok so he was probably saving it until the deflection by Mings.

United now resorting to lots of time-wasting.
Logged
#JFT97

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,708
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:50:27 pm »
Referee needs to get on top of the time-wasting.
Logged
#JFT97

Online thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:50:49 pm »
Any links for the draw after the match is finished?

Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,172
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:50:50 pm »
Bit of Feed the Scousers there.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,201
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:52:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:50:50 pm
Bit of Feed the Scousers there.

FA to look into the chants (yeah right).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,409
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:53:01 pm »
Mings and the keeper again 😂
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,708
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:53:16 pm »
Villa are shite.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,783
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:53:27 pm »
Seriously they would be better just not playing mings
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,424
  • 11,053ft up
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:53:42 pm »
Comical. Olson is understandably a back-up but Mings, my god. He might be the worst CB I've ever seen at PL level.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,201
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:54:19 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:53:01 pm
Mings and the keeper again 😂

Fingers crossed they're playing on Boxing Day.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,109
  • RedOrDead
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:54:19 pm »
Is that the same keeper that gifted city the league  :butt
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,201
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:55:55 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:54:19 pm
Is that the same keeper that gifted city the league  :butt

Yep, Everton legend.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,898
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:56:45 pm »

Mings... look at his positioning in the build-up when McTominay hits the bar - his team are in possession and he is still so, so unnecessarily deep... playing the Manc onside...

Scott McTominay hits the bar against Aston Villa 88' - https://streamin.me/v/43d63c80


Manchester United [4] - 2 Aston Villa; Scott McTominay 90+1' - https://dubz.co/v/xsm3g9 & https://streamin.me/v/d6bd8ba3

^ Mings is awful on the goal too (again).
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,191
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:53:42 pm
Comical. Olson is understandably a back-up but Mings, my god. He might be the worst CB I've ever seen at PL level.

And Gerrard was slaughtered for dropping him.

He might not have handled it well but the lad is absolute.shit.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm »
I was watching that wondering how Maguire could possibly be going to a World Cup then I realised that the next in line for a call-up would be the dreadful Mings.

Hilariously - although not if you're Swedish - Robin Olsen is off to the World Cup.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,048
  • Red since '64
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:57:37 pm »
Hate to say it, but Utd. have found a player in Gazpacho. Pity hes named after a cold soup.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,783
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:59:38 pm »
Anyone have a link to the draw?
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:57:37 pm
Hate to say it, but Utd. have found a player in Gazpacho. Pity hes named after a cold soup.
I'll wait to see him up against a defender that's not a 37-year old converted winger.
Logged

Online thx in advance

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #149 on: Today at 10:00:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:57:01 pm
I was watching that wondering how Maguire could possibly be going to a World Cup then I realised that the next in line for a call-up would be the dreadful Mings.

Hilariously - although not if you're Swedish - Robin Olsen is off to the World Cup.
Fikayo Tomori should've been called to be honest
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,300
  • BoRac
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #150 on: Today at 10:03:10 pm »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,783
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #151 on: Today at 10:03:35 pm »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,898
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #152 on: Today at 10:03:43 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:36 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,650
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #153 on: Today at 10:04:01 pm »
New manager bounce only lasted one game then
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,860
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #154 on: Today at 10:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:35:49 pm
:lmao :lmao

That was funny

I thought Everton's number was 28 though. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,172
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #155 on: Today at 10:05:56 pm »
Draw is at about 10.30 so plenty of Manc wanking to go first.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 