This keeper
Tyrone Mings is the modern-day Titus Bramble.
Bit of Feed the Scousers there.
Mings and the keeper again 😂
Is that the same keeper that gifted city the league
Comical. Olson is understandably a back-up but Mings, my god. He might be the worst CB I've ever seen at PL level.
Hate to say it, but Utd. have found a player in Gazpacho. Pity hes named after a cold soup.
I was watching that wondering how Maguire could possibly be going to a World Cup then I realised that the next in line for a call-up would be the dreadful Mings.Hilariously - although not if you're Swedish - Robin Olsen is off to the World Cup.
Anyone have a link to the draw?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_ym82CtHDc
That was funny
