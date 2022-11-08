found this quite funny on the bbc text thing
They were heartily booing the players that went over to them at the end.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Mad how often sides who play each other in the League Cup seem to then play each other again the following (or previous weekend). Think its Villa v United again this week too.
I hate those three straight ties against the same team. Like a league match in between 2 ties in Europe between 2 teams from the same countries. I remember us having that against Arsenal or Chelsea if I am not wrong.
Tottenham are losing, so that's something.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Dont you love when gobshite goalies get shut up in shoot outs Back to league one for you, fucking mutants
Few big teams out. Shame City beat Chelsea. Well probably have to beat them to win it. United to go out tomorrow and itll have been a great round though.
I think Newcastle are the (state-owned oil backed megarich) dark horses for this cup.
When is the draw?
I think it will be us, or a despotic regime state owned club that wins it.
Demarai Gray goes over to the fans, holding out palms of apology.
Who knows we may be DSRO club by then.
What number are Everton?
All London clubs are out
