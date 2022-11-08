« previous next »
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #40 on: November 8, 2022, 09:31:26 pm »
Handbags again. Demari Gray having his shirt pulled and turns to shove the players away. Fortunately, it's a weak attempt. Gets a yellow for his reaction.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #41 on: November 8, 2022, 09:34:47 pm »
Hang on for a good boo.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #42 on: November 8, 2022, 09:35:23 pm »
FT

Bournemouth 4-1 Everton


1995  :wave
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #43 on: November 8, 2022, 09:35:55 pm »
Gordon stormed down the tunnel after coming off :lmao

Who the fuck does he think he is? (Claire Balding)
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #44 on: November 8, 2022, 09:36:54 pm »
found this quite funny on the bbc text thing

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #45 on: November 8, 2022, 09:38:23 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on November  8, 2022, 09:36:54 pm
found this quite funny on the bbc text thing

They were heartily booing the players that went over to them at the end.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #46 on: November 8, 2022, 09:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November  8, 2022, 09:38:23 pm
They were heartily booing the players that went over to them at the end.
a fucking disgrace
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #47 on: November 8, 2022, 09:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November  8, 2022, 09:38:23 pm
They were heartily booing the players that went over to them at the end.

That's the spirit lads
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #48 on: November 8, 2022, 09:40:33 pm »

Grauniad: The full-time whistle goes at Dean Court. A fair bit of booing from the away end as Everton crash out 4-1. Frank Lampard looks as grim as Evertons defending tonight. Demarai Gray goes over to the fans, holding out palms of apology, and acknowledging their annoyance with a nod, before handing someone his shirt. His fine goal was the only high point on a bleak night for the Toffees.


10 minute highlights: https://sbanh.com/7iwuo9ire8bc.html & https://ourmatch.me/08-11-2022-afc-bournemouth-vs-everton (7 minutes)

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #49 on: November 8, 2022, 09:54:06 pm »
Mad how often sides who play each other in the League Cup seem to then play each other again the following (or previous weekend). Think its Villa v United again this week too.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #50 on: November 8, 2022, 09:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  8, 2022, 09:54:06 pm
Mad how often sides who play each other in the League Cup seem to then play each other again the following (or previous weekend). Think its Villa v United again this week too.

I'm guessing this is a bit like that thing about the chances of there being 2 people with the same birthday in a school class. It sounds unlikely, but is actually statistically more likely to happen than not.

Also, OT but just noticed you are very close to 100k posts on RAWK... planning anythign special?  ;D
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #51 on: November 8, 2022, 10:21:29 pm »
Gillingham knock out Brentford, stats for the game are hilarious.

81% - 19%
16 shots- 1 shot in favour of the Bees
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #52 on: November 8, 2022, 10:47:20 pm »
No one could be arsed celebrating goals in the Bournemouth versus Everton game except the lad who got #4 for the home side. I guess the League Cup is too big for such behemoths.

The miss by Tom Davies is genuinely appalling. How can an alleged professional footballer do THAT with the ball?
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #53 on: November 8, 2022, 10:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  8, 2022, 09:54:06 pm
Mad how often sides who play each other in the League Cup seem to then play each other again the following (or previous weekend). Think its Villa v United again this week too.

I hate those three straight ties against the same team. Like a league match in between 2 ties in Europe between 2 teams from the same countries. I remember us having that against Arsenal or Chelsea if I am not wrong.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #54 on: November 8, 2022, 11:00:48 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on November  8, 2022, 10:57:44 pm
I hate those three straight ties against the same team. Like a league match in between 2 ties in Europe between 2 teams from the same countries. I remember us having that against Arsenal or Chelsea if I am not wrong.

It seems to happen a lot.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:53:29 pm »
Tottenham are losing, so that's something.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:53:29 pm
Tottenham are losing, so that's something.

Just had a look at their line up and they're full strength.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:01:18 pm »
Haha Spurs at full strength, with Harry Kane, 2-0 down at forest ,young Jessie lingard makes it 2.

Arsenal missing chance after chance against Brighton. 1-1

Edit : missed loads and now losing 2-1. not nice.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:06:17 pm by The North Bank »
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:02:50 pm »
Harold Kane just loves losing trophies.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:56:52 pm »
All London clubs are out
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:04:44 pm »
Just the 2 that the keeper was off his line for then.   :butt
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm »
Dont you love when gobshite goalies get shut up in shoot outs :D

Back to league one for you, fucking mutants
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:06:16 pm
Dont you love when gobshite goalies get shut up in shoot outs :D

Back to league one for you, fucking mutants

Fucking commentator wondering if he had gone off to strap up his "injured" shoulder when he disappeared before the penalties, as if him going down wasn't planned in advance.

Tosser was probably off rubbing one out to the thought of all the cup hero headlines he was going to inspire.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:13:25 pm »

There is a 70 minute highlights program on the 3rd Round of the League Cup on ITV (and ITV Hub) - at 12 midnight: www.itv.com/hub/tv-guide


match highlights from the various games tonight can also be found on here - https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:13:39 pm »
Few big teams out. Shame City beat Chelsea. Well probably have to beat them to win it. United to go out tomorrow and itll have been a great round though.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:13:39 pm
Few big teams out. Shame City beat Chelsea. Well probably have to beat them to win it. United to go out tomorrow and itll have been a great round though.
I think Newcastle are the (state-owned oil backed megarich) dark horses for this cup.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm »
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:13:39 pm
Few big teams out. Shame City beat Chelsea. Well probably have to beat them to win it. United to go out tomorrow and itll have been a great round though.


Both City and Chelsea fielded pretty strong teams



Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:24:10 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:16:10 pm
I think Newcastle are the (state-owned oil backed megarich) dark horses for this cup.
I think it will be us, or a despotic regime state owned club that wins it.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm »
When is the draw?
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm
When is the draw?

Tomorrow after Man Utd vs Aston Villa
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:02:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:24:10 pm
I think it will be us, or a despotic regime state owned club that wins it.

Who knows we may be DSRO club by then. :o
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November  8, 2022, 09:40:33 pm
Demarai Gray goes over to the fans, holding out palms of apology.

I thought he was about to catch a kid
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:00:14 am »
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #74 on: Today at 06:28:54 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:02:45 pm
Who knows we may be DSRO club by then. :o
Nah, we would only be owned by a very respectable regime  ;)
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #75 on: Today at 06:29:17 am »
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #76 on: Today at 04:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:56:52 pm
All London clubs are out

Except Charlton!
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #77 on: Today at 07:03:30 pm »
I see Maguire's staring for the Mancs tonight, if anyone fancies a larf.
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #78 on: Today at 08:11:46 pm »
Missed the first 10 minutes chatting to my daughter on the phone; so 2 questions - has McTominay kicked anyone yet, and has Fernandes questioned any referee decisions?
Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #79 on: Today at 08:27:13 pm »
Public address system at OT asking for Mr Anthony Taylor to make himself known to a steward. Own upwho was it?
