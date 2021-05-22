« previous next »
Author Topic: League Cup November 8-10  (Read 788 times)

Online Dave McCoy

League Cup November 8-10
« on: Today at 07:51:03 pm »
Come on Cherries!
Online gerrardisgod

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:53:09 pm »
Never change.
Online TepidT2O

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:57:27 pm »
Is this on the tv at all?
Online Fromola

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:01:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:57:27 pm
Is this on the tv at all?

http://www.hesgoal.com/news/Bournemouth%20vs%20Everton.html

Bournemouth have put a reserve side out so probably won't last.
Online Al 666

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:02:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:57:27 pm
Is this on the tv at all?

The only Everton game I can see on the TV schedules is a European game on the History channel.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:05:41 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:53:09 pm
Never change.

Early days. Time for some Lonsdale action yet.
Online oojason

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:06:03 pm »
Online 12C

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:02:12 pm
The only Everton game I can see on the TV schedules is a European game on the History channel.

Was that when they recreated Agincourt and launched kids at the French.
Online TepidT2O

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:01:41 pm
http://www.hesgoal.com/news/Bournemouth%20vs%20Everton.html

Bournemouth have put a reserve side out so probably won't last.
Although Everton have put out their first team, so they have hope
Online 4pool

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:29:52 pm »
Gordon with a two footed sliding tackle...gets a Yellow card.
Online Dim Glas

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:29:55 pm »
Thats borderline from that little prick Gordon, nasty challenge.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:30:59 pm »
Thats a fucking disgraceful tackle.
Online 4pool

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:33:13 pm »
HT

Bournemouth 1-0 Everton
Online oojason

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:34:24 pm »

Bournemouth [1] - 0 Everton; Jamal Lowe goal on 7' - https://dubz.co/v/actm9z & https://streamin.me/v/074e3316 & https://goalrush.xyz/cKlPuvfZ


BBC: Everton fans have booed their team off at half-time.

Guardian: Everton are extremely fortunate not to be down to ten men. Anthony Gordon absolutely scythes through the back of Jordan Zemura, studs showing, in the air, out of control, no chance whatsoever of getting the ball. Pretty much the full house, really, but its just a booking. Bournemouth remain 1-0 up.


Gordon's 7th yellow card in 14 games this season.

Online Dave McCoy

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:50:52 pm »
2-0 to the Cherries.
Online JRed

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:53:25 pm »
I cant work out if the Everton team is a weakened team or not?
Online gerrardisgod

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:54:43 pm »
The clue is in the team name.
Online oojason

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:55:50 pm »

Bournemouth [2] - 0 Everton; Junior Stanislas on 47' - https://dubz.co/v/hwgy7n & https://streamin.me/v/f472b75f
Online Chakan

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:56:10 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:53:25 pm
I cant work out if the Everton team is a weakened team or not?

yes
Online Al 666

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:58:10 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:53:25 pm
I cant work out if the Everton team is a weakened wank team or not?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:03:09 pm »
*Sad trombone*
Online oojason

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:11:25 pm »

Bournemouth 2 - [1] Everton; Demarai Gray on 67' - https://dubz.co/v/37w3qx & https://streamin.me/v/18296511
Online 4pool

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:21:07 pm »
3-1 Bournemouth
Online gerrardisgod

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:21:34 pm »
Still time for another Lonsdale comeback.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:24:22 pm »
4-1 now. Embarrassing for Everton.
Online 4pool

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:24:29 pm »
4-1 Bournemouth
Online gerrardisgod

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:24:58 pm »
ARF!
Online DelTrotter

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:25:14 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:25:30 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:21:07 pm
3-1 Bournemouth

It's o.k. They'll beat them at weekend. That's the all-important one. Everton doesn't have the appetite for trophies anyway.
Online Dim Glas

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:25:38 pm »
but but but but Lampard gets us.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:25:40 pm »
4-1   ;D
Online Fromola

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:25:47 pm »
Smashed by Bournemouth reserves  :D

Still keep worshipping the Tory though lads.
Online Chakan

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:26:03 pm »
Well least they can concentrate on the FA cup now.
Online TepidT2O

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:26:10 pm »
Well thats a shame isnt it?
Online JRed

Re: League Cup November 8-10
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:25:30 pm
It's o.k. They'll beat them at weekend. That's the all-important one. Everton doesn't have the appetite for trophies anyway.
Winning trophies is red shite behaviour
