« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm  (Read 2007 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,820
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:50:50 pm »
https://twitter.com/angiesliverpool/status/1589934206980739072?s=61&t=ACGA1-za2Z-AlqHXhVySCA

For any old arse like me who was there.
Roger Davies offside goal seemed a specialty in them days.


Edit: and for younger viewers, the state of the pitch may surprise you, but the midden that was the Baseball Ground was far worse. Looked like New Brighton sands  when the tide was out.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:54:48 pm by 12C »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:58:40 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:21:53 am
Gordon's alive.

Ha, good stuff!! Put a smile on my face, that did!   :D

Not going to embarass myself by trying to predict the line-up. Hope the kids get a run out and do well.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,295
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:03:57 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:50:50 pm
https://twitter.com/angiesliverpool/status/1589934206980739072?s=61&t=ACGA1-za2Z-AlqHXhVySCA

For any old arse like me who was there.
Roger Davies offside goal seemed a specialty in them days.


Edit: and for younger viewers, the state of the pitch may surprise you, but the midden that was the Baseball Ground was far worse. Looked like New Brighton sands  when the tide was out.

Was that one of the games they used the orange ball?

I can remember queuing up in the freezing cold to get into games played in those conditions and envied the players being able to run and keep themselves warm.

Now Id faint at the thought of wearing shirts in those conditions and getting a ball slammed against my legs. ;D
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,820
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:12:37 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:03:57 pm
Was that one of the games they used the orange ball?

I can remember queuing up in the freezing cold to get into games played in those conditions and envied the players being able to run and keep themselves warm.

Now Id faint at the thought of wearing shirts in those conditions and getting a ball slammed against my legs. ;D

They issued a voucher in case the game was postponed. I kept it with my programs and stuff, and then a few years later whilst I was working away, my mum had a clear out and it all went, 😕
It was nice and warm on the Kop, but the old codgers in the Kemlyn were none too happy.
I remember the teachers at school sending us out to play in weather like that. As you say, a casey  blammed at your legs was not pleasant.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • return of the king
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:12:41 pm »
Are we expecting Milner to be back? If so, I'd go with

                Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Philips Tsimikas
        Milner Bajcetic Ox
      Clarke Carvalho Jones
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,100
  • RedOrDead
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 01:12:41 pm
Are we expecting Milner to be back? If so, I'd go with

                Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Philips Tsimikas
        Milner Bajcetic Ox
      Clarke Carvalho Jones

Think that looks about right. As much as wed like to see Doak, Clarke has been on the bench over him so hell likely start. Hopefully Doak gets on the bench
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,797
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:24:42 pm »
Milner confirmed out, hour in Hendos legs it is. I guess.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:28:06 pm »
Oh, there is a game tomorrow night. Almost forgot  ;D
Logged

Offline Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 01:12:41 pm
Are we expecting Milner to be back? If so, I'd go with

                Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Philips Tsimikas
        Milner Bajcetic Ox
      Clarke Carvalho Jones
He won't drop Salah after a brace at the weekend.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:42:51 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 01:14:41 pm
Think that looks about right. As much as wed like to see Doak, Clarke has been on the bench over him so hell likely start. Hopefully Doak gets on the bench

Dont see why Clark isnt a winger or forward, he is another player like Jones Elliott probably even Balagizi who could dovetail between forward and midfield positions wi  to out actually having a set position yet, Stewart and Doak would deserve starts over him for me given they are attackers who have performed probably even better than Clark this season.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:47:05 pm »
If Doak doesn't play I'll boycott the tv.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,295
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:48:28 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:47:05 pm
If Doak doesn't play I'll boycott the tv.

Or write a stiff letter to the editor of the Echo.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Derby County, League Cup, Wednesday November 9th, 8.00pm
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 01:28:06 pm
Oh, there is a game tomorrow night. Almost forgot  ;D

There are two, our under 21 team is playing Dynamo Zagreb in prem international cup at the acadamy.kick off at 7, figure the line ups now!!
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 