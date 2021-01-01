(Can't find any information on them)Derby County FC, Oh villains of my youth, along with Arsenal and Leeds, they were thieves of our titles.Presently resident in League 1 they are in a pack of clubs with illustrious histories fighting to get back up the leagues. Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Bolton and Ipswich all above them at present.They play at Pride Park, no longer the gnarly old Baseball Ground of my early footballing memories.Their competitive peak came in the 1970s under that cuddly duo Brian Clough and Peter Taylor. They twice won the First Division and competed in major European competitions on four occasions, reaching the European Cup semi-finals where they lost controversially to Juventus.The Derby I occasionally saw on black and white tvs had the likes of Davis, Mc Farland, Hinton, Durban, Gemmill, Mc Govern, Mackay and John O Hare scrapping, sprawling and brawling in the mud in the early 70s.Check this out .They were a typical Brian Clough side, tough, tight, organised, competitive, a percentage team with no flash and very successful.They won their first ever Football League Championship in 1972. We missed out on the league on the final day of that season. A win at Arsenal would have given us the title. Derby were literally on the beach that day.Derby's league success was repeated in the 1974-75 season when they won the title under Dave Mackay. We managed (again) to lose the title on the final day that season a defeat to Middlesboro when a win would have done it for us.Derby's form declined towards the end of the 1970s and they went down to the Second Division in 1980. They fell into the 3rd division in the mid-80s.Theyve yo-yoed up and down the Leagues ever since.Spectacular screw - ups include being under the ownership of Robert Maxwell, (a gangster in my opinion). His daughter, Ghislaine Maxwell is in a class of her own for sordid, evil infamy.A recent relegation under Paul Jewell where Derby suffered the Premier League's earliest ever relegation in March and recorded the Premier League's lowest-ever points total as well as equalling the 108-year Football League record of going through an entire season with only one win.Their most recent relegation to League 2 under Wayne Rooney included endless accumulations of points deducted for financial irregularities. It was a complete mess there but it looks like things have stabilised somewhat. Its no longer Waynes World but they are on the way back.To the present, their record since September in the league, W4 D2 L4 . A bit like ourselves ! They are one place outside the play-offs in 7th place.In the League Cup, they beat Mansfield and West Brom to get to the 3rd round. They managed a draw against non-league opposition in the FA Cup at the weekend.Thankfully we alternately strolled and spluttered our way to a very satisfying win at Spurs on Sunday. Id say, going by our Cup performances this season, we should stroll it. But who knows wholl start ?Last season in the 3rd round this was the team vs Norwich.Kelleher, Konaté, Gomez, Kostas, Conor Bradley, Keita, Ox, Jones, Taki, Divock, Kaide Gordan. 3 players made their senior debuts that game, Mortan (Sub), Gordan and Bradley. In other words none of the then first 11 started.So, if Jurgan was to go same again whats the potential line-up ? Who amongst the upcoming crop will get minutes on Wednesday night ? Who will get a night off ?This century we have played them (and won) 5 times and have a 14-1 goal difference. It averages out at a 3-0 victory and while you could make up all kinds of reasons for all kinds of scorelines, I wouldnt be surprised if it turned out that way. Winning the League Cup last season was such a high I think Klopp & Co will want to go for it again.