Author Topic: I'm a celebrity 2022  (Read 3447 times)

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #80 on: November 15, 2022, 06:17:28 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 15, 2022, 06:13:10 pm
So maybe MBS will be nominated to reputation cleanse Saudis latest batch of juvenile executions?
You never know. Maybe Ant and Dec will introduce him to the camp tonight as a late entry.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #81 on: November 15, 2022, 06:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 15, 2022, 06:13:36 pm
Hes doing that weird standing to close to women and staring at them weirdly thing again from the bits Ive seen.

Why is that weird?  ???
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #82 on: November 16, 2022, 08:43:46 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on November 15, 2022, 04:02:37 pm
I think more annoyed that he's doing pretty well with tasks, and its always funnier when they do shit because everyone gets ratty as fuck after three days on beans and rice.
Completely agree. As excited as I was to see him go through the torment of a trail, he just never seemed phased.

Also he said he was terrified of snakes. I'm calling bullshit on that watching how he was in the last trail he did.

It is much more entertaining watching a trail like last night with Chris Moyles freaking out over the bugs and Babatunde having a mare.

I do think the concept on the whole is getting pretty dull now. Think it's done to death. Surely there can't be many more series left?
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #83 on: November 16, 2022, 09:01:37 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on November 16, 2022, 08:43:46 am
Completely agree. As excited as I was to see him go through the torment of a trail, he just never seemed phased.

Also he said he was terrified of snakes. I'm calling bullshit on that watching how he was in the last trail he did.

It is much more entertaining watching a trail like last night with Chris Moyles freaking out over the bugs and Babatunde having a mare.

I do think the concept on the whole is getting pretty dull now. Think it's done to death. Surely there can't be many more series left?

The trials now seem far less of a trial and more about how many nasties they can be covered in.  The more extreme they've got the less entertaining they are.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #84 on: November 16, 2022, 09:16:38 am »
Quote from: John C on November 12, 2022, 12:15:46 pm
Matt Hancock is quite the cad isn't he, the slimy twat.

He thinks sincere apologies and deep regret needn't be forthcoming from himself, on the contrary, it's forgiveness from the British public that's required.
He considers it should be irrelevant that he's been part of a corrupt, incompetent government for 12 years which has decimated public services and participated in a catalogue of costly, disgraceful and diabolical decision making during Covid.

It was shocking to see some of the cast feel sympathy for him last night, but at least some of them continued to be sceptical about the slimebag.

It's evident that his self-confidence in his latest ill-thought role is growing hourly, he's getting away with it. He probably didn't dream it would be so easy to step out of an unethical goverment spotlight in to a cosy TV limelight. He's promoting his book of lies while many people still mourn lost lives.

His actions, status and ruthless disregard for the well-being of the UK should never be forgiven. The gobshite can fucking rot, fuck him.

Fucking spot on as usual John.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #85 on: November 16, 2022, 09:31:51 am »
Of course he does well in the trials. He's a fucking narcissist who doesn't believe that any harm can come to him so is happy to throw himself into the danger, because nothing bad can ever happen to him.

It's the same mentality that allows him to break his own rules during lockdown for an affair, or to give his mates million pound PPE contracts - he can do it and nothing bad will happen to him because he is above the rabble, because he is a narcissist.

Haven't been able to watch this year because that worm is in there, properly ruined it for me.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #86 on: November 16, 2022, 09:32:51 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 16, 2022, 09:31:51 am
Haven't been able to watch this year because that worm is in there, properly ruined it for me.

Same.  I usually end up catching a few episodes here and there but I've zero interest in seeing a dickhead like Hancock succeed at anything.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #87 on: November 16, 2022, 10:06:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 15, 2022, 06:13:36 pm
Hes doing that weird standing to close to women and staring at them weirdly thing again from the bits Ive seen.

Nah he'd never do that
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxbPs9M6H6M
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #88 on: November 16, 2022, 10:57:03 am »
He's probably going to go far as they vote to save in this. More people going to vote to save him than some of the others with less TV time.

Bored of how centered around him it is already for such a bland character. Rumours he has filmed the next series of celebrity SAS who dares wins already.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #89 on: November 16, 2022, 11:06:56 am »
Quote from: Elzar on November 16, 2022, 10:57:03 am
He's probably going to go far as they vote to save in this. More people going to vote to save him than some of the others with less TV time.

Bored of how centered around him it is already for such a bland character. Rumours he has filmed the next series of celebrity SAS who dares wins already.
That explains him noncing up and down last night.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #90 on: November 16, 2022, 11:10:52 pm »
Very strange and flat dynamics around Hancock being in there. The only people who seem willing or able to either question him or be snide about him are those who are still famous in their own right (Moyles and Boy George). Disappointing how readily hes been accepted in general - can see him coming a creditable 3rd or 4th and doing the celeb circuit for a while.

Absolutely fucking mental that a £60bm tax and cuts budget is coming tomorrow and a serving senior MP who was a senior minister 18 months ago is sat on a hammock eating camel dick with Romeo from Holyoakes Eileen from Corrie isnt it
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #91 on: November 16, 2022, 11:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on November 16, 2022, 11:10:52 pm
Absolutely fucking mental that a £60bm tax and cuts budget is coming tomorrow and a serving senior MP who was a senior minister 18 months ago is sat on a hammock eating camel dick with Romeo from Holyoakes Eileen from Corrie isnt it
Too right! It's doing my head in. He's an absolute gobshite and his constituents should turn on him as soon as he's out. Don't give him a minutes peace until it causes a by-election.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #92 on: November 18, 2022, 07:39:12 pm »
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #93 on: November 23, 2022, 07:30:54 am »
I don't watch this but I'm really struggling to think what it means about the UK that Hancock is still in this. There must be a chance he wins it now.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #94 on: November 23, 2022, 08:59:59 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on November 23, 2022, 07:30:54 am
I don't watch this but I'm really struggling to think what it means about the UK that Hancock is still in this. There must be a chance he wins it now.

Yeah to think Boy George and those other 3 people can claim to be less popular than Matt Hancock.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #95 on: November 23, 2022, 09:36:20 am »
Votes to save will always give a different outcome than votes to evict. He won't win it, it will be either Jill or Owen with Mike Tindall 3rd. It's how the bookies are all calling and they won't be wrong.

I have to admit I thought Owen would be a little bit annoying but he's actually very likeable and down to Earth.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #96 on: November 23, 2022, 09:38:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 23, 2022, 08:59:59 am
Yeah to think Boy George and those other 3 people can claim to be less popular than Matt Hancock.

there's more than one tory watching y'know  :wave
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #97 on: November 23, 2022, 10:17:12 am »
Quote from: Graeme on November 23, 2022, 09:36:20 am
Votes to save will always give a different outcome than votes to evict. He won't win it, it will be either Jill or Owen with Mike Tindall 3rd. It's how the bookies are all calling and they won't be wrong.

I have to admit I thought Owen would be a little bit annoying but he's actually very likeable and down to Earth.

Yeah, obviously doesnt seem the sharpest but hes harmless and seems decent. I think those three youve listed would be good, Jill is very likeable too.

Mad, but probably not surprising to see Hancock still in. Wanker.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #98 on: November 23, 2022, 10:33:58 am »
It'll be a travesty if Tindall doesn't win it, he's a funny chap
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #99 on: November 24, 2022, 11:38:30 pm »
Haven't watched it daily but thought Jill has been the best when I have seen it. Ant & Dec are still brilliant.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #100 on: November 25, 2022, 01:33:30 am »
Jill is the winner for me.

God only knows how Hancock has survived this long. Mind you, you know what they say about cockroaches...
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #101 on: November 25, 2022, 09:48:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on November 23, 2022, 10:33:58 am
It'll be a travesty if Tindall doesn't win it, he's a funny chap

Its just like a long Rugby Club weekend for Mike.  When he was doing the drinks trial you could just tell he was thinking I have drunk a lot fukin worse than this!.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on November 23, 2022, 10:33:58 am
It'll be a travesty if Tindall doesn't win it, he's a funny chap
He's out. Fucking hell Hancock has finished above him and is in top 3.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm »
I was just compelled to download the app to give my 5 free votes to Jill in an attempt to prevent Matt winning. Desperate times.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
I was just compelled to download the app to give my 5 free votes to Jill in an attempt to prevent Matt winning. Desperate times.

Did exactly the same, but spread the votes out. I have never, ever voted in these things but holy crap - what is actually going on?

Seriously is Russia involved?
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm »
Jill Scott has got this dont worry peeps.

Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm
Did exactly the same, but spread the votes out. I have never, ever voted in these things but holy crap - what is actually going on?

Seriously is Russia involved?

Hope this shows people how much of a bubble we are in sometimes. Plenty of people supporting him, just as plenty of people still support the Tories.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:18:37 am »
wasn't keen on tindall

all that wearing of budgie smugglers and doing slut drops so he purposely takes 2 pairs of pants to every party he attends (his words not mine) ugh

and all that spooning and kissing his fellow camp-mates ugh

typical union player

thing is, if hancock wins then does that mean that we as a people are truly forgiving and therefore we should be proud of that? let he who is without sin an' all that?

jill or owen to win for me though
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:04:51 pm »
He's likely to finish second which is BIZARRE.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #109 on: Today at 02:06:24 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:18:37 am
wasn't keen on tindall

all that wearing of budgie smugglers and doing slut drops so he purposely takes 2 pairs of pants to every party he attends (his words not mine) ugh
Agreed. We caught some of it last night (cyclone is only trial I'd do) and even Mrs was like that's not something she needed to see re Tindall's "shorts".
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #110 on: Today at 04:48:26 pm »
I hope Jill wins. She seems like a lovely woman. I love her accent too.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #111 on: Today at 09:51:57 pm »
Oh thank fuck
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:52:35 pm »
Turd for Hancock.

Dont mind who wins now, but hopefully Jill.
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #113 on: Today at 09:54:27 pm »
Jill deserves it.
