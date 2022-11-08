Once the public realise this, they'll stop voting for him too. If he keeps going in, not being afraid of anything and wins loads of stars, there is no point and its boring telly.
Spot on.
The public dont want to see him do well they want to see him humiliated problem is he might do everything with ease.
ITV have paid him serious cash to make him look a tool and clearly he is naive / greedy enough to think he is going to be fine.
He might do well on the show but people wont forgot his role in Covid EVER.
If I was to guess Jill Scott or Babatunde likely winner.