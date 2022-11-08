« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: I'm a celebrity 2022  (Read 1493 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,813
  • Bam!
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #40 on: November 8, 2022, 03:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November  8, 2022, 03:31:07 pm
I do wonder what Andy was expecting from this thread

Maybe he thought G in gerrard had found some fame and was letting RAWK know
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,033
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #41 on: November 8, 2022, 06:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November  8, 2022, 03:31:07 pm
I do wonder what Andy was expecting from this thread

Shame if hes gone, was hoping hed have some witty insights for us.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,854
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #42 on: November 8, 2022, 09:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November  8, 2022, 03:48:12 pm
Maybe he thought G in gerrard had found some fame and was letting RAWK know
Found?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,854
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #43 on: November 8, 2022, 09:59:06 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November  7, 2022, 10:27:36 pm
That was brilliant. All their shoehorned Culture Club songs are obvious but funny too.
The obvious one's are the best ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,665
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #44 on: November 9, 2022, 09:28:02 pm »
He is finally there. Hopefully a poisonous snake is let loose and Hancock can meet a dignified end.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,769
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #45 on: November 9, 2022, 11:15:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  9, 2022, 09:28:02 pm
He is finally there. Hopefully a poisonous snake is let loose and Hancock can meet a dignified end.
if you didn't know he was a Tory c*nt who's decisions killed loads of people in Care Homes, he would be an entertaining campmate, he's probably going to get voted for all the trials and it looks like he'll be OK at it which means they get fed unfortunately!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #46 on: November 9, 2022, 11:15:25 pm »
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,769
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #47 on: November 9, 2022, 11:17:22 pm »
That guy from Hollyoaks is thick as mince, so gullible. I like Chris Moyles though
« Last Edit: November 9, 2022, 11:22:16 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #48 on: November 10, 2022, 07:29:17 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on November  9, 2022, 11:17:22 pm
That guy from Hollyoaks is thick as mince, so gullible. I like Chris Moyles though

Hows he coming across. Ive always liked him on the Radio, but also got the impression he was probably a bit of a twat.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #49 on: November 10, 2022, 09:06:38 am »
Hancock's answer when Charlene asked him why he was there was telling.  It's surely a question he'd anticipated but his answer was insincere even by his usual standards.  Avoiding eye-contact he started by saying something like "Because... there's... honest truth... is because... there's... it's...".  Then some bollocks about wanting to show he's a human being.

He could demonstrate he's a human being by showing some genuine contrition for the decisions he made as Health and Social Care secretary instead of still parroting "We got all the big decisions right" line.  He could acknowledge that he was despicable and cowardly for having an affair.  He could be a competent and hard-working person instead of touring the reality TV circuit.

Unfortunately I think he'll come out of it well as he'll gamely do every Busktucker trial - he would have expected nothing else - whilst smarming it up with the other contestants.

I'll be backing Jill Scott so much as I'll be backing anyone at all.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,294
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #50 on: November 10, 2022, 01:06:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 10, 2022, 09:06:38 am
Hancock's answer when Charlene asked him why he was there was telling.  It's surely a question he'd anticipated but his answer was insincere even by his usual standards.  Avoiding eye-contact he started by saying something like "Because... there's... honest truth... is because... there's... it's...".  Then some bollocks about wanting to show he's a human being.

He could demonstrate he's a human being by showing some genuine contrition for the decisions he made as Health and Social Care secretary instead of still parroting "We got all the big decisions right" line.  He could acknowledge that he was despicable and cowardly for having an affair.  He could be a competent and hard-working person instead of touring the reality TV circuit.

Unfortunately I think he'll come out of it well as he'll gamely do every Busktucker trial - he would have expected nothing else - whilst smarming it up with the other contestants.

I'll be backing Jill Scott so much as I'll be backing anyone at all.

Once the public realise this, they'll stop voting for him too. If he keeps going in, not being afraid of anything and wins loads of stars, there is no point and its boring telly.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • i neither know nor care
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #51 on: November 10, 2022, 02:17:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 10, 2022, 09:06:38 am
Hancock's answer when Charlene asked him why he was there was telling.  It's surely a question he'd anticipated but his answer was insincere even by his usual standards.  Avoiding eye-contact he started by saying something like "Because... there's... honest truth... is because... there's... it's...".  Then some bollocks about wanting to show he's a human being.

He could demonstrate he's a human being by showing some genuine contrition for the decisions he made as Health and Social Care secretary instead of still parroting "We got all the big decisions right" line.  He could acknowledge that he was despicable and cowardly for having an affair.  He could be a competent and hard-working person instead of touring the reality TV circuit.

Unfortunately I think he'll come out of it well as he'll gamely do every Busktucker trial - he would have expected nothing else - whilst smarming it up with the other contestants.

I'll be backing Jill Scott so much as I'll be backing anyone at all.

totally agree with all your observations but...

i can't hate him - he looks like he'd be a good mate

and i hate myself for thinking that

seann onn the otherr handd laughss too muchh forcingg humourr onto thingss because hiss laughterr iss infectiouss - the twat

boy george to win
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
  • i neither know nor care
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #52 on: November 10, 2022, 02:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 10, 2022, 07:29:17 am
Hows he coming across. Ive always liked him on the Radio, but also got the impression he was probably a bit of a twat.

he is a bit of a twat but tolerable

drops names now and again but i guess if you're in the celebrity world then you're gonna meet celebs
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #53 on: November 10, 2022, 03:25:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 10, 2022, 01:06:02 pm
Once the public realise this, they'll stop voting for him too. If he keeps going in, not being afraid of anything and wins loads of stars, there is no point and its boring telly.

Spot on.

The public dont want to see him do well they want to see him humiliated problem is he might do everything with ease.

ITV have paid him serious cash to make him look a tool and clearly he is naive / greedy enough to think he is going to be fine.

He might do well on the show but people wont forgot his role in Covid EVER.

If I was to guess Jill Scott or Babatunde likely winner.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,033
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #54 on: November 10, 2022, 03:25:34 pm »
Jill Scott seems great.

I reckon Moyles is alright and a lot of the more brash stuff he can come out with is a bit of a persona.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,683
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #55 on: November 10, 2022, 03:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November  7, 2022, 07:47:06 pm



No expectations really, just popped in for some reason, wrong door
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,665
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #56 on: November 10, 2022, 09:35:23 pm »
Hancock did pretty well on that task.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,769
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #57 on: November 10, 2022, 09:45:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 10, 2022, 09:35:23 pm
Hancock did pretty well on that task.
yep he smashed it to be fair
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,914
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:36:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 10, 2022, 03:25:34 pm
I reckon Moyles is alright and a lot of the more brash stuff he can come out with is a bit of a persona.

I bet he was dreading potentially spending the night alone with Boy George in the RV, judging by his previous comments...
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,813
  • Bam!
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:02:38 pm »
Get the feeling that Owen has no idea who Matt Hancock is :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,769
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: I'm a celebrity 2022
« Reply #60 on: Today at 01:55:54 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:02:38 pm
Get the feeling that Owen has no idea who Matt Hancock is :lmao
I have the feeling Owen has no idea who anyone is
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 