Hancock's answer when Charlene asked him why he was there was telling. It's surely a question he'd anticipated but his answer was insincere even by his usual standards. Avoiding eye-contact he started by saying something like "Because... there's... honest truth... is because... there's... it's...". Then some bollocks about wanting to show he's a human being.



He could demonstrate he's a human being by showing some genuine contrition for the decisions he made as Health and Social Care secretary instead of still parroting "We got all the big decisions right" line. He could acknowledge that he was despicable and cowardly for having an affair. He could be a competent and hard-working person instead of touring the reality TV circuit.



Unfortunately I think he'll come out of it well as he'll gamely do every Busktucker trial - he would have expected nothing else - whilst smarming it up with the other contestants.



I'll be backing Jill Scott so much as I'll be backing anyone at all.