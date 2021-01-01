Conte right in 4th officials face.
He also smashed the ball out of an official's hand.
Kane kicked Konate on the Achilles and then did a swan dive. Cheat
Kane on Konate was absolute twattishness as well. Kane special he stamped on him so he could do a swan dive for a pen. Never gets called out on it the complete twat.
I wonder if the fa are going to appeal the yellow card for Conte?
See I think youre all just behind the curve - hes already unplayable Every time hes stepped on the pitch for us defenders cant get within 2 yards of him
its ridiculous - hes genuinely one of the most uncontainable forwards Ive ever seen in a red shirt Just dont think people realize how incredible his output is and how rare it is Oh and hes also currently being played out of position and was still the most dangerous attacker on the pitch while spending the second half playing wingback ?!
This is true. I've never seen a forward for us like this, he just causes mayhem. But his finishing definitely has room for improvement. I don't think it's improvement in the sense of acquiring something he doesn't already possess. Just calming down and placing shots instead of always smashing them as hard as he can.
