Author Topic: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69  (Read 9999 times)

Offline wampa1

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:37:26 pm
Conte right in 4th officials face.
He also smashed the ball out of an official's hand.
Offline SamLad

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm
He also smashed the ball out of an official's hand.
not an official, it was Pep.
Offline OOS

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:41:41 pm »
We played some of the best football we have today. Played well, last 15 mins were mad but we held out. Just keep players fit and we will be okay.
Offline Dougle

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:43:35 pm »
Well in Reds.  Just knocked off the 3rd placed team at their gaff. There are still a few dodgy parts to our game but I'm delighted with the win. Thiago gave the ball away so many times, It was probably a one-off in fairness. We're limping but we're still swinging punches. Onwards and upwards.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm »
Darwin definitely showing signs that he can fill the Mane role.
Online NarutoReds

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:51:36 pm
Kane kicked Konate on the Achilles and then did a swan dive. Cheat
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:23:26 pm
Kane on Konate was absolute twattishness as well. Kane special he stamped on him so he could do a swan dive for a pen.
Never gets called out on it the complete twat.
Agree with 12C and Fromola with your opinion above. One more thing, at first I thought that shove by Trent inside the box warranted a penalty.

BUT BUT... After I saw this (as image below), I don't think I would care anymore after game after game after game...

Fuck Spurs!! Beyond ridiculous already, it is sssoooooo tiring. If the rules dictate Mo is allowed to be wrestled down (every-single-fucking-game), I'll take that Trent's shove was NOT a penalty.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:36 am by NarutoReds »
Offline Egyptian36

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:59:45 pm »

Very important win. I thought we were really smart, we knew Conte is a coward so we were direct and tried to get the ball to Salah or Nunez quick and it worked.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #407 on: Today at 12:17:14 am »
I wonder if the fa are going to appeal the yellow card for Conte?
Offline SamLad

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #408 on: Today at 12:25:14 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:17:14 am
I wonder if the fa are going to appeal the yellow card for Conte?
to have it rescinded?  probably, yeah.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #409 on: Today at 12:49:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm
See I think youre all just behind the curve - hes already unplayable
Every time hes stepped on the pitch for us defenders cant get within 2 yards of him  its ridiculous - hes genuinely one of the most uncontainable forwards Ive ever seen in a red shirt
Just dont think people realize how incredible his output is and how rare it is

Oh and hes also currently being played out of position and was still the most dangerous attacker on the pitch while spending the second half playing wingback ?!

This is true. I've never seen a forward for us like this, he just causes mayhem. But his finishing definitely has room for improvement. I don't think it's improvement in the sense of acquiring something he doesn't already possess. Just calming down and placing shots instead of always smashing them as hard as he can.
Offline red mongoose

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #410 on: Today at 01:10:11 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:08:09 pm
See I think youre all just behind the curve - hes already unplayable
Every time hes stepped on the pitch for us defenders cant get within 2 yards of him  its ridiculous - hes genuinely one of the most uncontainable forwards Ive ever seen in a red shirt
Just dont think people realize how incredible his output is and how rare it is

Oh and hes also currently being played out of position and was still the most dangerous attacker on the pitch while spending the second half playing wingback ?!

He really puts in a shift defensively, too. Never stops running. I love the guy.
Offline decosabute

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #411 on: Today at 05:15:06 am »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 12:49:58 am
This is true. I've never seen a forward for us like this, he just causes mayhem. But his finishing definitely has room for improvement. I don't think it's improvement in the sense of acquiring something he doesn't already possess. Just calming down and placing shots instead of always smashing them as hard as he can.

Yeah he's unbelievably dangerous and physically irrepressible - the ceiling is huge.

But it's not just his finishing that's raw - his decision making is generally suspect still. A couple of times in the first half when we had Spurs on the rack, he really ought to have taken the simple pass and Mo would've been in for a decent chance.

I'm confident it'll work out for him though. Could see him scoring a lot already next season.
Online deano2727

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #412 on: Today at 05:31:28 am »
Yeah, Nunez aint world class yet. Has the potential, but lets give him time to settle in. Definitely has room to improve on his decision making, finishing and his touch. He has all the right people around him to do exactly that.
