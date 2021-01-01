See I think youre all just behind the curve - hes already unplayable

Every time hes stepped on the pitch for us defenders cant get within 2 yards of him its ridiculous - hes genuinely one of the most uncontainable forwards Ive ever seen in a red shirt

Just dont think people realize how incredible his output is and how rare it is



Oh and hes also currently being played out of position and was still the most dangerous attacker on the pitch while spending the second half playing wingback ?!



This is true. I've never seen a forward for us like this, he just causes mayhem. But his finishing definitely has room for improvement. I don't think it's improvement in the sense of acquiring something he doesn't already possess. Just calming down and placing shots instead of always smashing them as hard as he can.