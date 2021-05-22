« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69  (Read 5076 times)

Online stockdam

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #280 on: Today at 06:53:35 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 06:51:21 pm
Why can't we defend high crosses and long diagonals?

We did ok with high crosses today. Long diagonals are fine provided the fullback and a midfielder close down quickly. A lot of our attacks come from long diagonal balls.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #281 on: Today at 06:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 06:31:42 pm
Konate really is a huge difference maker. Nunez showing why he cost 85m. Salah earning his bucks. This is what I like to see!

I don't think Forest or Leeds beat us with Konate at the back, even if we only draw them.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #282 on: Today at 06:54:34 pm »
Bugger, Soton are going to sack Ralph Hasenhuttl according to a journalist, let's hope they wait until the break rather than do it this week.
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #283 on: Today at 06:54:40 pm »
Think the team deserve a lot of credit. A bit dead on their feet, very few changes to be able to make, but we ground it out. Most vital thing was the points.
Online S

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #284 on: Today at 06:54:46 pm »
Jesus that got tense in the second half.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #285 on: Today at 06:55:24 pm »
Konate was excellent.

Thiago looked dead after 60 minutes.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #286 on: Today at 06:55:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:54:40 pm
Think the team deserve a lot of credit. A bit dead on their feet, very few changes to be able to make, but we ground it out. Most vital thing was the points.

Absolutely, if we could finish with another three points on Saturday we can then regroup.
Online iamnant

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #287 on: Today at 06:55:51 pm »
The reds sure do love a 4:30 kick off on a Sunday!

Great first half and if we'd taken our chances, we could have been out of sight. Spurs huffed and puffed but came up against Big Bad Ibou -- what a defender.
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #288 on: Today at 06:56:14 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:53:35 pm
We did ok with high crosses today. Long diagonals are fine provided the fullback and a midfielder close down quickly. A lot of our attacks come from long diagonal balls.

But almost all their chances came from deep crosses/diagonals. Every single diagonal towards our RB area found a spuds player.

Offline Samie

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:56:19 pm »
Extra oomph in the fist pumps by Kloppo tonight.  8)

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1589325049089077248
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:56:34 pm »
Great work rate from Nunez,put a good Manelike shift.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:57:01 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:54:34 pm
Bugger, Soton are going to sack Ralph Hasenhuttl according to a journalist, let's hope they wait until the break rather than do it this week.
Surely they will use the break to choose the right person.
Online SamLad

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 06:38:14 pm
Some of the balls Trent played today were special.
he's like a Jekyll and Hyde footballer right now. 

one minute you're thinking "How TF did he do that (with the ball)?"  and the next time "Why TF did he do that (without the ball)?"
Online 4pool

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #293 on: Today at 06:57:42 pm »
Job done. Happy Days.  :scarf
Online jepovic

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #294 on: Today at 06:58:47 pm »
Sloppy in possession by basicallly everyone. Salah is back in form though, and Nunez  was very good too.

I dont get this half assed passing that has spread like the plague.
Online redmark

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #295 on: Today at 07:00:03 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 06:56:14 pm
But almost all their chances came from deep crosses/diagonals. Every single diagonal towards our RB area found a spuds player.
Trent's single biggest issue seems to be an inability to read the flight of a ball in the air. If he starts wider, he waits for it and can get caught out by the opponent coming inside to take the ball early, or hangs a leg out and misses it. If he starts narrow as he did today, it can sometimes take him an age to react and get out to the player. But ultimately, the latter is less dangerous.

Seemed almost like an instruction today though - two or three times, Robertson only went out to the player receiving a diagonal after he'd checked that someone was dropping in to support the centre backs.
Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #296 on: Today at 07:01:26 pm »
Great 3 points and lets face it we need them! Class from Mo and Konate while Robbo was very good.

As an aside, that was one of the worst refereeing performances I have ever seen. He wasn't biased or even accidentally favouring one side. He was just shockingly bad - and its hard nowadays for a ref to be so bad you would be shocked!
Online dai_bonehead

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #297 on: Today at 07:02:36 pm »
decent 1st half. excellent result.

midfield looks knackered.

Trent needs a rest.
Online SamLad

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #298 on: Today at 07:02:40 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 07:01:26 pm
Great 3 points and lets face it we need them! Class from Mo and Konate while Robbo was very good.

As an aside, that was one of the worst refereeing performances I have ever seen. He wasn't biased or even accidentally favouring one side. He was just shockingly bad - and its hard nowadays for a ref to be so bad you would be shocked!

given recent history at their place, the fact that he had 2 opportunities to give them a pen, and didn't, is fine with me.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #299 on: Today at 07:04:18 pm »
I am shocked we didn't concede a pen. Spurs are great at buyin them and the refs usually oblige.

Dunno why today was different.
Am not complaining,  like...
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #300 on: Today at 07:06:24 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 07:00:03 pm
Trent's single biggest issue seems to be an inability to read the flight of a ball in the air. If he starts wider, he waits for it and can get caught out by the opponent coming inside to take the ball early, or hangs a leg out and misses it. If he starts narrow as he did today, it can sometimes take him an age to react and get out to the player. But ultimately, the latter is less dangerous.

Seemed almost like an instruction today though - two or three times, Robertson only went out to the player receiving a diagonal after he'd checked that someone was dropping in to support the centre backs.

If it was a tactical instruction, it sure did put us under pressure though. We did look slightly better once we had 3 CBs, allowing TAA to stay wider.
Online johnathank

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #301 on: Today at 07:06:42 pm »
For all the talk about Nuñez being an agent of chaos, I feel so much calmer when he gets on the ball, because I know well be keeping it for a bit. Thought he played really, even if he didnt score.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #302 on: Today at 07:07:09 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:48:48 pm
In the first half we were pinging the ball around and making the pass available. In the 2nd half too many players were goosed and didnt offer themselves for the easy pass.

It would be nice to have options off the bench in January. Having Keita back would be nice too.

Having Keita, Jota, Diaz, Matip, Melo and Milner back would be nice
Online wampa1

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #303 on: Today at 07:07:55 pm »
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Today at 07:02:36 pm
Trent needs a rest.
Think we'll see Ramsey at Derby.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #304 on: Today at 07:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:07:09 pm
Having Keita, Jota, Diaz, Matip, Melo and Milner back would be nice

Melo won't play for us
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #305 on: Today at 07:09:12 pm »
We could've conceded 3 pens if we had another ref. Feels good to get some decisions in our favour. 😎
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #306 on: Today at 07:09:32 pm »
Online Al 666

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #307 on: Today at 07:10:42 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:09:12 pm
We could've conceded 3 pens if we had another ref. Feels good to get some decisions in our favour. 😎

We also had assistant referees who yet again put their flag up on tight decisions against us.
Online Saus76

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #308 on: Today at 07:11:19 pm »
Fantastic first half with a bit of steel and determination second half. Important we win at home against Southampton next. The transfer window is so important in how this season shapes up now. Get an inspired midfield signing in and get Diaz and Jota back then anything is possible.
Online MPowerYNWA

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #309 on: Today at 07:12:21 pm »
Conte will be pulling his hair outbut given the cost of the hair transplant he has done it wouldnt be advisable !
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #310 on: Today at 07:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:10:42 pm
We also had assistant referees who yet again put their flag up on tight decisions against us.

Be thankful we got anything at all..  ;D not used to it.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Spurs 1 vs 2 Liverpool Salah 11 39 Kane 69
« Reply #311 on: Today at 07:13:56 pm »
Have I missed the Klopp interview on Sky?
