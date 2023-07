Not really feeling it at the moment. Can't suffer the cousin - absolute liability. Young girl comes in and is running the place within half an hour. They have about 10 tables and yet they are cooking £30 meals to casual lunchtime workers. I worked in two restaurants in my early days and whilst they have the intensity right, there would only generally be one person shouting and that was the head chef. It's more like watching Ramseys kitchen nightmares.