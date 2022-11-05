Its just out now in the UK? Was a pretty big cultural hit this spring here. Great show just not sure how S2 can possibly live up to S1.
I might have missed this but can anyone explain:SpoilerDid Mickey (the dead brother) borrow money off Oliver Platt's character and just hide it in cans of tinned tomato? What was the point in that?[close]
This show well deserves a thread.This and Severance have been my best shows of this year.
It was added to Disney a month ago.
Its just interesting what is released right away and what isnt. That goes both ways I guess for certain BBC productions. Im assuming there is no Hulu overseas?
