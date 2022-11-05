« previous next »
Topic: The Bear  (Read 755 times)

SvenJohansen

The Bear
November 5, 2022, 02:30:21 pm
Anyone watch the The Bear on Disney? About a fancy chef comes back home to manage a small burger joint struggling to survive. Episodes are only 30-35 minutes long so its easy to zip through. Im on episode 3 and its pretty good so far. Shows everyone stressed to the max and swearing all over the place. Working in that kind of profession would have your blood pressure sky high. Why would you want to do it?  Anyway the show is good.

John_P

Re: The Bear
November 5, 2022, 03:10:44 pm
Yeah watched it all the other week, tremendous television.
disgraced cake

Re: The Bear
November 5, 2022, 04:31:12 pm
One of the best newer series I can remember watching in a while.

If I had to change careers tomorrow it certainly wouldn't be to work in a restaurant, fuck that!

Looking forward to its return whenever that may be.
RedSince86

Re: The Bear
November 5, 2022, 07:20:21 pm
This show well deserves a thread.

This and Severance have been my best shows of this year.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Bear
November 5, 2022, 10:15:03 pm
Its just out now in the UK? Was a pretty big cultural hit this spring here. Great show just not sure how S2 can possibly live up to S1.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Bear
November 6, 2022, 03:53:02 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  5, 2022, 10:15:03 pm
Its just out now in the UK? Was a pretty big cultural hit this spring here. Great show just not sure how S2 can possibly live up to S1.

It was added to Disney a month ago.
kaesarsosei

Re: The Bear
November 6, 2022, 11:23:42 am
I might have missed this but can anyone explain:

Spoiler
Did Mickey (the dead brother) borrow money off Oliver Platt's character and just hide it in cans of tinned tomato? What was the point in that?
thejbs

Re: The Bear
November 6, 2022, 02:27:28 pm
Its probably the most impressively debut season Ive seen since The Wire. Hope they dont fuck season 2.
RedSince86

Re: The Bear
November 6, 2022, 03:06:45 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on November  6, 2022, 11:23:42 am
I might have missed this but can anyone explain:

Spoiler
Did Mickey (the dead brother) borrow money off Oliver Platt's character and just hide it in cans of tinned tomato? What was the point in that?
Spoiler
Mickey had his Demons and probably knew he'd eventually commit suicide so borrowed the money from Cicero and left it for his Brother to elevate the place, he knows his Brother is a huge talent, i reckon The Bear goes the fine dining root eventually, especially with Sydney on board and the pastry chef being quite talented, remember when Carmy tasted the discarded Donut on the floor and his reaction.
[close]
SvenJohansen

Re: The Bear
November 6, 2022, 03:38:18 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on November  5, 2022, 07:20:21 pm
This show well deserves a thread.

This and Severance have been my best shows of this year.

Maybe add Blackbird to that list?
thejbs

Re: The Bear
November 6, 2022, 09:18:08 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on November  6, 2022, 11:23:42 am
I might have missed this but can anyone explain:

Spoiler
Did Mickey (the dead brother) borrow money off Oliver Platt's character and just hide it in cans of tinned tomato? What was the point in that?
[close]

Spoiler
Mikey did it for Carmy as a last act of kindness for his bro. He knew hed need the cash to turn the place around. Mikeys charm got him the loan. Carmys skills will utilise it and easily pay it back.
Dave McCoy

Re: The Bear
November 7, 2022, 02:58:38 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November  6, 2022, 03:53:02 am
It was added to Disney a month ago.

Its just interesting what is released right away and what isnt. That goes both ways I guess for certain BBC productions. Im assuming there is no Hulu overseas?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Bear
November 7, 2022, 07:02:57 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  7, 2022, 02:58:38 am
Its just interesting what is released right away and what isnt. That goes both ways I guess for certain BBC productions. Im assuming there is no Hulu overseas?

Disney own 66% of Hulu so programs that appear on Hulu in the states end up on Disney+ in Europe and the UK (where there is no Hulu option).
thejbs

Re: The Bear
December 21, 2022, 01:08:54 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/dec/21/the-50-best-tv-shows-of-2022-no-1-the-bear

The Bear tops the Guardian's top 50 TV shows of 2022. Fully deserved.
Nick110581

Re: The Bear
December 31, 2022, 09:47:56 pm
What a truly remarkable series.
Snail

Re: The Bear
Today at 01:45:02 am
As someone carrying trauma and mental health etc. who desperately enjoys cooking, I fucking loved every second of it.
