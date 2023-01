Anyone watch the The Bear on Disney? About a fancy chef comes back home to manage a small burger joint struggling to survive. Episodes are only 30-35 minutes long so itís easy to zip through. Iím on episode 3 and itís pretty good so far. Shows everyone stressed to the max and swearing all over the place. Working in that kind of profession would have your blood pressure sky high. Why would you want to do it? Anyway the show is good.