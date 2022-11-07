« previous next »
Author Topic: Your Earliest News Memory  (Read 1950 times)

Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #80 on: November 7, 2022, 02:03:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  7, 2022, 12:48:44 pm
I think as a young child (10 and under) I was very insulated against the news by my parents.  Looking back at all the things that went on in the late 80s and early 90s I only learnt about most of it as an adult.

The first Iraq war filtered through as my elder brother, somewhat morbidly, charted it in great detail.  Scud missiles felt like the scariest things in the world right then.

I think the most harrowing moment of that time for me was being allowed to stay up late to watch Koeman stop England qualifying for USA '94.  I remember being in tears and my dad saying "that's why you should have gone to bed" like my staying up late was somehow the cause of England's failure ;D

Hes going to flip one
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #81 on: November 7, 2022, 02:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  7, 2022, 02:03:32 pm
Hes going to flip one
It's all coming flooding back.  That night puts everything going on now into perspective.  The old 'uns are right, we've never had it so good.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #82 on: November 7, 2022, 02:24:38 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on November  6, 2022, 09:32:38 am
The James Bulger murder ☹️

That is one of the early ones for me also, although my memory of him being missing is much more vivid than the trial or the CCTV picture of him being taken. It feels completely insane that his murderers were only a year older than me at the time.

Waco is probably the other big one. I think it was one of those situations where even though I was a bit young to properly understand it was clear from the footage that something awful had happened.

I can remember being really shaken by footage of somebody who had gone into a forest and hung themselves during the war in Yugoslavia.

The bombings in Shankhill Road/Warrington also.

I think I remember Yeltsin standing on the tank in 1991 but that is one of those much more hazy memories where maybe I remember the image but have retrospectively attached the context to it?

Not so much news but I remember Linford Christie winning the 100m in the Olympics and our FA Cup win in 1992.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #83 on: November 7, 2022, 02:38:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  7, 2022, 02:21:13 pm
It's all coming flooding back.  That night puts everything going on now into perspective.  The old 'uns are right, we've never had it so good.

Koeman was such a villain after that! Remember our local club had some sort of prize giving that evening so we were all watching it and everyone cheered after he fouled Platt because we thought it was a penalty and a red card and we were going to win and qualify for the World Cup. Then turned out it was neither. And to rub salt into the wounds he scored not long after. Couldnt script a movie bad guy to be that much of a bastard!
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #84 on: November 7, 2022, 02:40:07 pm »
What about Pickles the dog, finding the lost World Cup (Jules Rimet) in '66.
Logged
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #85 on: November 7, 2022, 03:12:49 pm »
My earliest memory was West Beirut being on the news all the time, people firing rocket launchers in the street and running behind buildings. 1982 or 83 I would guess
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #86 on: November 7, 2022, 04:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  7, 2022, 02:38:01 pm
Koeman was such a villain after that! Remember our local club had some sort of prize giving that evening so we were all watching it and everyone cheered after he fouled Platt because we thought it was a penalty and a red card and we were going to win and qualify for the World Cup. Then turned out it was neither. And to rub salt into the wounds he scored not long after. Couldnt script a movie bad guy to be that much of a bastard!
Who'd have thought public enemy #1 would one day manage The People's Club?

I remember being properly outraged that the free-kick was allowed to be retaken because of encroachment when his first effort was blocked.  When Graham Taylor died a few years ago one of the random Sky channels had the match on again and Paul Ince was about two yards from it once Koeman struck the ball so that at least put one injustice to bed.  How Koeman wasn't red carded for the foul on David Platt is still a mystery but, in the spit of fairness, the same linesman disallowed Rijkaard's goal when he was being played onside by three defenders.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #87 on: November 7, 2022, 05:19:44 pm »
I remember the Winter of Discontent. I'd have been 6/7.

Also remember the 79 General Election when that evil bitch won.

By the 1984 Miners' Strike, I was very aware of politics (and donating some of my pocket money most weeks to their welfare fund after hearing my dad was doing so, and helping on a few fundraisers)
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #88 on: November 7, 2022, 06:38:30 pm »
The Munich massacre in 72.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November  5, 2022, 02:25:55 am
I used to know the cameraman that filmed that - he died a few years ago.
Well between him and my Mother I think they traumatised me  :)
It is an iconic and powerful image though and it's probably shaped my views on war. I didn't think I actually needed to add any context to my words but I put the wiki link in for our younger posters, just in case.
Having said that, I do like a good war movie, even though they tend to glamourise war itself... 
I see that c*nt Nixon thought it was 'fake news' aswell.  ::)
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:45:34 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
Well between him and my Mother I think they traumatised me  :)
It is an iconic and powerful image though and it's probably shaped my views on war. I didn't think I actually needed to add any context to my words but I put the wiki link in for our younger posters, just in case.
Having said that, I do like a good war movie, even though they tend to glamourise war itself... 
I see that c*nt Nixon thought it was 'fake news' aswell.  ::)
They actually did a documentary where they brought the two of them together (my mate the cameraman, and the girl) about forty years later. She was and probably still is a US citizen now of course. Tom actually chucked a load of water over her (after the napalm attack, not at the reunion) thinking it would help - it didn't.
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:52:32 am »
Shes a Canadian now and only this year finished her treatment

Napalm girl Phan Thi Kim Phuc receives final burn treatment after 50 years

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/01/napalm-girl-vietnam-war-phan-thi-kim-phuc-final-burn-treatment?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: Your Earliest News Memory
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:58:52 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:45:34 am
They actually did a documentary where they brought the two of them together (my mate the cameraman, and the girl) about forty years later. She was and probably still is a US citizen now of course. Tom actually chucked a load of water over her (after the napalm attack, not at the reunion) thinking it would help - it didn't.

I'm sorry, I cackled at this.
