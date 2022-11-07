The James Bulger murder ☹️



That is one of the early ones for me also, although my memory of him being missing is much more vivid than the trial or the CCTV picture of him being taken. It feels completely insane that his murderers were only a year older than me at the time.Waco is probably the other big one. I think it was one of those situations where even though I was a bit young to properly understand it was clear from the footage that something awful had happened.I can remember being really shaken by footage of somebody who had gone into a forest and hung themselves during the war in Yugoslavia.The bombings in Shankhill Road/Warrington also.I think I remember Yeltsin standing on the tank in 1991 but that is one of those much more hazy memories where maybe I remember the image but have retrospectively attached the context to it?Not so much news but I remember Linford Christie winning the 100m in the Olympics and our FA Cup win in 1992.