For me I was playing with my action man I'd tied a white shoelace around his neck and the other end around a brass knob on the drawer of a dark oak side board. I was swinging it from right to left trying to get action man, on to the top of the sideboard. When my mother asked me "Are you hanging action man for what he's done to that little girl ? " I turned around looked at the TV and saw a naked girl running towards the camera screaming, alongside some other kids...That memory is burned deep in my mind.Wikipedia tells me it happened on june 8th 1972 so it's sometime after that, I'm approx 2 years of age.At a similar age my son is stood staring at the TV as the second tower was struck... I told him "some very bad men have done that " What else could I say ?