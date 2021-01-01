« previous next »
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #120 on: Today at 11:04:36 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:57:15 am
Ever since the 1971 Cup Final Ive viewed Arsenal as a rival along with Everton and United.

Spurs are fancy Dans who paid a lot of money for Gazza.
Certainly. Ill always think of the Erik Thorsvedt and David Howells circa 1990/91 side when I think of Spurs. Always got an upset in them but more suited to a cup run.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #121 on: Today at 11:14:40 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:28:29 am
Harry Kane is one of the reasons why I've grown to dislike them. Such an unlikable fella. Plus their fans have always been nobs. Finding that with a lot of fan bases these days though. I simply can't be arsed with them at all. The Internet and social media are to blame for that, in my opinion.

I think fandom in general has changed, the way people consume football is different to how it used to be due to the volume of football now available and, like you say, social media, where banter culture is so important. That includes our fans as well.

Agree about Kane, I shied away from it before but he's really detestable.
BobPaisley3

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #122 on: Today at 11:25:19 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:53:43 am
I think they are the latest in a long line of clubs who are looking to create a rivalry with us based on their own improvements over the last 15 years. Theyve finished above us a few times over that period and they took our top 4 slot when we went to shit circa 2009, ending the traditional big 4 set of clubs.

Yeah that's true, some of them seemed particularly proud of finishing above us a few times since 2009.
Hazell

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #123 on: Today at 11:38:04 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:28:29 am
Harry Kane is one of the reasons why I've grown to dislike them. Such an unlikable fella. Plus their fans have always been nobs. Finding that with a lot of fan bases these days though. I simply can't be arsed with them at all. The Internet and social media are to blame for that, in my opinion.

I know we all need enemies but I dont think this is particularly fair where Kane is concerned and tbe detestable above is a massively over stating it. I mean if Harry Kane is detestable, and thats your bar, youre going to be detesting a lot of people

Fine to dislike him in a sporting sense but I dont really get it beyond that  - hes not a super elite athlete whose obviously worked to become the maximum of what he can be as a player, never once seen him phone it in in a match, never in trouble off the pitch - still with his school age sweetheart  I dont know him at all and dont really have an opinion, he could be an unlikable person I guess but theres plenty to admire if he wasnt someone who played for a rival sports team
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #124 on: Today at 11:42:56 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:04 am
Fine to dislike him in a sporting sense

And that is exactly what I'm talking about. I haven't got a clue what he's like away from the game. He's a liar and a cheat who gets away with murder on the pitch. Poor Mo doesn't come close to some of Kane's antics. And yet he is portrayed as a massive cheat. And yes, a lot of that is down to the media.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #125 on: Today at 11:46:54 am
Still the dilemma of how to get firmino and nunez in a 4-3-3.  Firmino doesn't work well anywhere bar a false 9, dropping from advanced positions imo, Nunez again needs to be central, would we risk him coming in from the left of a front 3?

Only way to get them all in the side seems to be a 4-4-2, moving salah to the left of a midfield 4 then that doesn't give him the same freedom as the 4-3-3 and it leaves us short with just 2 in centre mid.

I'm not sure how we get round this till the return of Diaz, are we expecting Nunez on the bench and jones to the left of the front 3 again?
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #126 on: Today at 11:48:13 am
Not sure what to expect today. Any score wouldn't surprise me.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #127 on: Today at 11:48:44 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:42:56 am
And that is exactly what I'm talking about. I haven't got a clue what he's like away from the game. He's a liar and a cheat who gets away with murder on the pitch. Poor Mo doesn't come close to some of Kane's antics. And yet he is portrayed as a massive cheat. And yes, a lot of that is down to the media.

Fair enough - I dont view players that dive as cheats, partly because they all dive now, but I get that others do.
The media treatment of him, like a lot of Englands main players before him, is nauseating for sure but as you say thats the media

Seems pretty clear we explored signing him 12 months ago - wouldve been entertaining for all sorts of reasons (not least RAWK ites scrambling to launder their post history)
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #128 on: Today at 11:52:15 am
Thanks stoz for the OP. I remember that game in 86 as well. Snowy pitch and pinball in their area before eventually Molby smashed in the equaliser.

Im sure we all have very similar feelings before each game at the moment. I know on our day weve players that are still good enough to get a result against anyone. The problem is we just dont know which version will turn up each day. And too often it hasnt been the version we hoped for.

Weve actually played better against teams who have a go against us, but are Spurs likely to do that? Theyve also scored 3 last second winners in their last 3 games (although the first was disallowed), so we know theyll battle till the end.

Honestly dont know what to expect but hoping its one of our better performances and we can take a vital 3 points
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #129 on: Today at 12:27:49 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 11:42:56 am
And that is exactly what I'm talking about. I haven't got a clue what he's like away from the game. He's a liar and a cheat who gets away with murder on the pitch. Poor Mo doesn't come close to some of Kane's antics. And yet he is portrayed as a massive cheat. And yes, a lot of that is down to the media.

Yeah same, I don't know anything about his personal life (including who he's married to, although I do know he has a daughter because he swore on her life he scored a goal once) so yeah, obviously it's just about him as footballer.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:48:44 am
Seems pretty clear we explored signing him 12 months ago - wouldve been entertaining for all sorts of reasons (not least RAWK ites scrambling to launder their post history)

Is it that clear? There were rumours, all from very dubious people but nothing from actual real sources as far as I can recall.
Hazell

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #130 on: Today at 12:45:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:27:49 pm

Is it that clear? There were rumours, all from very dubious people but nothing from actual real sources as far as I can recall.

Not the really dubious people like the echo or Pearce for sure  when youre inside the transfer matrix you know 

More seriously Id guess they had conversations - it would be a super logical thing to explore - hed be insanely good in the Firmino role in our set up, possibly the best fit for it in world football
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #131 on: Today at 01:03:43 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:48:13 am
Not sure what to expect today. Any score wouldn't surprise me.

Not even a 183661-233727?
Meh...

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #132 on: Today at 01:06:23 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:45:21 pm
Not the really dubious people like the echo or Pearce for sure  when youre inside the transfer matrix you know 

More seriously Id guess they had conversations - it would be a super logical thing to explore - hed be insanely good in the Firmino role in our set up, possibly the best fit for it in world football

Given his age and the potential fee and wages, I very much doubt there was anything serious in it. Shuddering also from the thought of him taking over from Firmino.
Hazell

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #133 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm
Same guy that has been spot on so far with the line ups this season.

Alisson
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Firmino
Nunez
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #134 on: Today at 01:09:11 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:06:24 pm
Same guy that has been spot on so far with the line ups this season.

Alisson
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Firmino
Nunez

Wish he'd stop leaking the team.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Reply #135 on: Today at 01:10:43 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:04:36 am
Certainly. Ill always think of the Erik Thorsvedt and David Howells circa 1990/91 side when I think of Spurs. Always got an upset in them but more suited to a cup run.

Vinny Samways and his stupid little squashed face.

Although he finished his career at Tenerife or Las Palmas I think which I think journeymen footballers should do more of.
