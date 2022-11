Thanks stoz for the OP. I remember that game in 86 as well. Snowy pitch and pinball in their area before eventually Molby smashed in the equaliser.



I’m sure we all have very similar feelings before each game at the moment. I know on our day we’ve players that are still good enough to get a result against anyone. The problem is we just don’t know which version will turn up each day. And too often it hasn’t been the version we hoped for.



We’ve actually played better against teams who have a go against us, but are Spurs likely to do that? They’ve also scored 3 last second winners in their last 3 games (although the first was disallowed), so we know they’ll battle till the end.



Honestly dont know what to expect but hoping it’s one of our better performances and we can take a vital 3 points