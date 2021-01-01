Still the dilemma of how to get firmino and nunez in a 4-3-3. Firmino doesn't work well anywhere bar a false 9, dropping from advanced positions imo, Nunez again needs to be central, would we risk him coming in from the left of a front 3?
Only way to get them all in the side seems to be a 4-4-2, moving salah to the left of a midfield 4 then that doesn't give him the same freedom as the 4-3-3 and it leaves us short with just 2 in centre mid.
I'm not sure how we get round this till the return of Diaz, are we expecting Nunez on the bench and jones to the left of the front 3 again?