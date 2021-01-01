Thanks stoz for the OP. I remember that game in 86 as well. Snowy pitch and pinball in their area before eventually Molby smashed in the equaliser.



Im sure we all have very similar feelings before each game at the moment. I know on our day weve players that are still good enough to get a result against anyone. The problem is we just dont know which version will turn up each day. And too often it hasnt been the version we hoped for.



Weve actually played better against teams who have a go against us, but are Spurs likely to do that? Theyve also scored 3 last second winners in their last 3 games (although the first was disallowed), so we know theyll battle till the end.



Honestly dont know what to expect but hoping its one of our better performances and we can take a vital 3 points