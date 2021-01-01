« previous next »
Ever since the 1971 Cup Final Ive viewed Arsenal as a rival along with Everton and United.

Spurs are fancy Dans who paid a lot of money for Gazza.
Certainly. Ill always think of the Erik Thorsvedt and David Howells circa 1990/91 side when I think of Spurs. Always got an upset in them but more suited to a cup run.
Harry Kane is one of the reasons why I've grown to dislike them. Such an unlikable fella. Plus their fans have always been nobs. Finding that with a lot of fan bases these days though. I simply can't be arsed with them at all. The Internet and social media are to blame for that, in my opinion.

I think fandom in general has changed, the way people consume football is different to how it used to be due to the volume of football now available and, like you say, social media, where banter culture is so important. That includes our fans as well.

Agree about Kane, I shied away from it before but he's really detestable.
I think they are the latest in a long line of clubs who are looking to create a rivalry with us based on their own improvements over the last 15 years. Theyve finished above us a few times over that period and they took our top 4 slot when we went to shit circa 2009, ending the traditional big 4 set of clubs.

Yeah that's true, some of them seemed particularly proud of finishing above us a few times since 2009.
Harry Kane is one of the reasons why I've grown to dislike them. Such an unlikable fella. Plus their fans have always been nobs. Finding that with a lot of fan bases these days though. I simply can't be arsed with them at all. The Internet and social media are to blame for that, in my opinion.

I know we all need enemies but I dont think this is particularly fair where Kane is concerned
Fine to dislike him in a sporting sense but I dont really get it beyond that  - hes not a super elite athlete whose obviously worked to become the maximum of what he can be as a player, never once seen him phone it in in a match, never in trouble off the pitch - still with his school age sweetheart  I dont know him at all and dont really have an opinion, he could be an unlikable person I guess but theres plenty to admire if he wasnt someone who played for a rival sports team
