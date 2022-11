Harry Kane is one of the reasons why I've grown to dislike them. Such an unlikable fella. Plus their fans have always been nobs. Finding that with a lot of fan bases these days though. I simply can't be arsed with them at all. The Internet and social media are to blame for that, in my opinion.



I know we all need enemies but I donít think this is particularly fair where Kane is concernedFine to dislike him in a sporting sense but I donít really get it beyond that - heís not a super elite athlete whose obviously worked to become the maximum of what he can be as a player, never once seen him Ďphone it iní in a match, never in trouble off the pitch - still with his school age sweetheart Ö I donít know him at all and donít really have an opinion, he could be an unlikable person I guess but thereís plenty to admire if he wasnít someone who played for a rival sports team