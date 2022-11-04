Please just win by any means possible. I think it's vital we find some rhythm/form before the WC so we have something to build on during those 6 weeks.
Just been reminded that we've already dropped 20 points in 12 games, compared to 22 points in 38 games for the whole of last season. We might still have some success in the cups, but we desperately need to start bagging points in the league and going on a run (even 2 wins in a row would be good at this point).
Alisson, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Bobby, Nunez, Mo.
Elliott/Carvalho/Jones off the bench as fresh legs if needed. Just need to give 100% to beat Spurs, Derby, and Southampton, get our injured players and some confidence back, then sort the bodies, minds, and tactics out for the remaining 24 games.