Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread

Garnier

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #80 on: November 4, 2022, 08:12:24 pm »
Don't be surprised if we have something silly like 70% ball possession that man is just looking for a single Heung Min Son ball over the top he isn't cute about it at all
Chakan

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #81 on: November 4, 2022, 08:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on November  4, 2022, 08:12:24 pm
Don't be surprised if we have something silly like 70% ball possession that man is just looking for a single Heung Min Son ball over the top he isn't cute about it at all

Good thing Son isn't playing.
Garnier

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #82 on: November 4, 2022, 08:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November  4, 2022, 08:21:03 pm
Good thing Son isn't playing.

Which makes Conte's tactics all the more shocking
faisfais

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #83 on: November 4, 2022, 08:26:05 pm »
Since Spurs will most likely start defensively, I would start (4-3-3) with Alisson : TAA Konate  VVD Robbo : Fabinho Henderson Thiago : Jones Firmino Salah.
Unleash Darwin, Carvalho & Elliott for Firmino, Jones & Fabinho at 55 minutes. If winning shore up the back with Gomez for Trent at 80.

Since Spurs have been as much slow starters as Liverpool this campaign, I am tempted to start with the aforementioned subs and then shore up the team at 55 minutes instead.
JackWard33

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #84 on: November 4, 2022, 08:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on November  4, 2022, 07:03:15 pm
Those decisions cost us the title and almost certainly the Quad. Hurts like hell.
Similarly in 18/19, the Kompany non red and Keita non penalty.


They didnt
Ghost Town

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #85 on: November 4, 2022, 11:04:43 pm »
Cocks
latortuga

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 03:09:53 am »
latortuga

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 03:13:24 am »
This has draw written all over it.

Both sides desperate for a result to steady the ship and the history between us is littered with draws.

1-1 / 2-2.

Ultimately just looking to get these last few games out of the way and hopefully start again with a squad that is more refreshed, focussed and injury free for the 2 stage fo the season.  A win would be marvellous but I don't see it.
Lfc19ynwa

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 05:04:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  4, 2022, 05:08:29 pm
As I said above, Kavanagh the Utd fan was on VAR, so not unexpected

There seems to be some unwritten rule that we have to have Darren England on VAR for all our games now
lolowalsh

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:39:26 am »
Spurs injury list: Son, Romero, Kulusevski, Richarlison.
Snusmumriken

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Yesterday at 09:39:26 am
Spurs injury list: Son, Romero, Kulusevski, Richarlison.

Think Kulusevski is back in the squad for this one.
Dougle

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 01:11:26 pm »
Thanks Stoz. I loved the clip. A Brucie special in the snow and a couple of smashing strikes (well, a toe poke of considerable class).

If we take our chances we'll win. Despite Jota and Diaz being out I think we are more loaded up front. Be lovely to put one on them as well. Right now we are in the race for the top 10 so we gotta start picking up wins.

2-0 Reds. Nuñes and Mo.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 01:19:27 pm »
The referee will fuck us over.


Guaranteed.
mikeb58

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 02:44:16 pm »
3-0 to the Mighty Reds....Salah 2 and Nunez with a late 3rd.
shank94

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 05:25:26 pm »
We should be beating them if they have Son and Romero out for this.
stockdam

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 07:23:13 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 05:25:26 pm
We should be beating them if they have Son and Romero out for this.

Yes we should but not if we don't turn up.
Tommy_W

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 07:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Yesterday at 09:42:35 am
Think Kulusevski is back in the squad for this one.

He is. I think a 20-30 minute cameo in the second half is about the best we can hope for though. We're definitely down to the bare bones as old 'Arry would say  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Yesterday at 07:33:20 pm
He is. I think a 20-30 minute cameo in the second half is about the best we can hope for though. We're definitely down to the bare bones as old 'Arry would say  ;D

Is Niko Kranjcar available for this one?
CanuckYNWA

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:32:18 pm »
Refs and Covid robbed us of a win there last year. Lets hope we can win, feels like we haven't won vs them in forever but before last year two draw we had beat them 7 times in a row. Lets return to that please.

Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 01:19:27 pm
The referee will fuck us over.


Guaranteed.

Ref is a rookie so would worry more about VAR giving horrible advice and him listening
didi shamone

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:03:07 pm
Is Niko Kranjcar available for this one?

I expect the usual stormer from Ledley King.
**** The Pain Away.

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 01:19:27 pm
The referee will fuck us over.


Guaranteed.

Excuses already lined up I see.
NarutoReds

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:07:20 am »
NarutoReds

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:17:13 am »
Crawling around and can see their fans "seem" lack confidence on this fixture. Mental block against Liverpool, I believe? Hahahhaa!! Let's beat them, it's sssoooo satisfying.

=========================

Gatsby:
We're potentially down to proper bare bones for this. Bentancur and Hojbjerg were fucked come the final whistle, Son won't be available if it was a concussion, and I don't think we'll see Romero, Deki or Richarlison this side of the World Cup.
 
Yid_1984:
Thankfully Liverpool are in the form they are in...not a very scary proposition

simon j:
Sessegnon will shit the bed against Liverpool. TAA will be happy coming up against him. He offers nothing defensively and less going forward. ( I know he scored at Bournemouth),
Royal is shit going forward but can defend ( as long as Sanchez isn't next to him) and is not afraid of putting his body on the line. How many 50/50 has sessegnon lost . Nope not for me.
 
Don Corleone:
Who here hates these rancid Scou*** c*nts? Wish we could put them on a desert island, so they can get the independence they desperately crave. C*nts!!!

Hampshire Spur:
Sing the national anthem in this match.

=========================

Fucking hell Spurs lot,  ;D  ;D  ;D  Hahahaha!!!
CanuckYNWA

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #103 on: Today at 05:02:10 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 03:17:13 am

Hampshire Spur:
Sing the national anthem in this match.


I dont get this from other teams fan, do they honestly think this bugs us? We just laugh at them when they do this
KloppCorn

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #104 on: Today at 08:08:14 am »
Quote from: faisfais on November  4, 2022, 08:26:05 pm
Since Spurs will most likely start defensively, I would start (4-3-3) with Alisson : TAA Konate  VVD Robbo : Fabinho Henderson Thiago : Jones Firmino Salah.
Unleash Darwin, Carvalho & Elliott for Firmino, Jones & Fabinho at 55 minutes. If winning shore up the back with Gomez for Trent at 80.

Since Spurs have been as much slow starters as Liverpool this campaign, I am tempted to start with the aforementioned subs and then shore up the team at 55 minutes instead.
So this the opposite of me. I hate 4-3-3 and we should pack that formation in all together. I would start Bobby,Salah,Nunez,Jones all together alternating. If only Jurgen played Carvalho as a 10 he is so much better than Bobby, because the 4-2-4 formation would alternate easier. If Jota or Diaz was not injured that formation would destroy every team…They would press from the front. But we are shoehorning players that’s accustomed to a midfield 3 to a double pivot will never work especially at the ages Hendo,fab,Thiago are they have played a lot of footy and don’t have the athletic ability to carry it out. Neither does Carvalho a true Zola player enjoy playing on the left. Or Elliott a Suso with more work rate either players enjoy playing in CM/Wing tbf. Just drop Bobby he lost the ball so much over the last 2 games. That would set a bad president.
JRed

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:13:48 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on November  4, 2022, 02:45:18 pm
Seems like Spurs want to rival us in the weve got more injuries than you table

Tottenham will be without injured pair Richarlison and Cristian Romero when they face Liverpool on Sunday, Antonio Conte has confirmed.
Heung Min-Son is currently undergoing surgery on his fractured eye.
Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski are "much better" and both completed half training sessions.
Lucas Moura is suffering with "really bad" pain.

Whats half training session? Doubt they would start on the back of half training sessions, especially Kulusevski who has missed their last few games I believe.
No chance. Well see their Romero and raise them a Naby Keita.

Expecting a very tough game, hopefully the officials will not let them get away with two footed lunges this time.
keyop

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #106 on: Today at 08:33:26 am »
Please just win by any means possible. I think it's vital we find some rhythm/form before the WC so we have something to build on during those 6 weeks.

Just been reminded that we've already dropped 20 points in 12 games, compared to 22 points in 38 games for the whole of last season. We might still have some success in the cups, but we desperately need to start bagging points in the league and going on a run (even 2 wins in a row would be good at this point).

Alisson, Trent, Konate, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Bobby, Nunez, Mo.

Elliott/Carvalho/Jones off the bench as fresh legs if needed. Just need to give 100% to beat Spurs, Derby, and Southampton, get our injured players and some confidence back, then sort the bodies, minds, and tactics out for the remaining 24 games.
