This has draw written all over it.



Both sides desperate for a result to steady the ship and the history between us is littered with draws.



1-1 / 2-2.



Ultimately just looking to get these last few games out of the way and hopefully start again with a squad that is more refreshed, focussed and injury free for the 2 stage fo the season. A win would be marvellous but I don't see it.