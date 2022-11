Since Spurs will most likely start defensively, I would start (4-3-3) with Alisson : TAA Konate VVD Robbo : Fabinho Henderson Thiago : Jones Firmino Salah.

Unleash Darwin, Carvalho & Elliott for Firmino, Jones & Fabinho at 55 minutes. If winning shore up the back with Gomez for Trent at 80.



Since Spurs have been as much slow starters as Liverpool this campaign, I am tempted to start with the aforementioned subs and then shore up the team at 55 minutes instead.