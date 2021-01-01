Big game for us..



I feel Spurs tend to lift their game when they play us - they have a lot of injuries, no sympathy here as we have had our issues too with none given - Son especially being out is good for us in terms of the game however sad for him personally with the WC n all



I think we need to win

We lose and its not end of the world but think following the last 2 defeats in the league and the level of opposition we lost to, one of the few areas we can improve upon compared to last season - and we may need to - is our record against the "top 6". Lost 2 already, but beat City...



Spurs are one of the teams we will realistically be battling to get into the top 4 so to beat them would be perfect tonic



I am hoping they will be a bit more adventurous than their usual setup against us due to our poor form in the league and especially away from home.



We need to get back to putting in solid performances in the league. Let's be hard to beat initially and not give away cheap goals, enough is enough in that respect we need to make teams work harder for anything they get and take it back to what Klopp said he wanted at the very beginning. For teams to be exhausted when coming off the pitch against us