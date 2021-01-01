« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread  (Read 2919 times)

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,144
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:58:21 pm
Yep, exactly what i was meaning - they will play it like they did when playing us last year at anfield

It was a brutal game that. Not sure we created a chance worthy of the name, did we? I'd say patience is key in games like these, especially given our habit of going behind. We don't need to rush anything in this game, we're not losing the league here if we only draw. Ideally we score first. If we do that, I'd have us down as winning.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,597
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:35:14 pm »
Fcuk Spurs.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:49:08 pm »
We're searching for our first away win in the league aren't we? 
Haven't a clue how this goes. They're missing a lot of attacking threat and we're unpredictable to put it kindly.
 Konate, a fit Thiago and Nunez make me more hopeful.  That and Mo looking like he's regained that sharpness in front of goal. As with many games it all depends how our midfield performs.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 04:17:30 pm »
Big game for us..

I feel Spurs tend to lift their game when they play us - they have a lot of injuries, no sympathy here as we have had our issues too with none given - Son especially being out is good for us in terms of the game however sad for him personally with the WC n all

I think we need to win
We lose and its not end of the world but think following the last 2 defeats in the league and the level of opposition we lost to, one of the few areas we can improve upon compared to last season - and we may need to - is our record against the "top 6". Lost 2 already, but beat City...

Spurs are one of the teams we will realistically be battling to get into the top 4 so to beat them would be perfect tonic

I am hoping they will be a bit more adventurous than their usual setup against us due to our poor form in the league and especially away from home.

We need to get back to putting in solid performances in the league. Let's be hard to beat initially and not give away cheap goals, enough is enough in that respect we need to make teams work harder for anything they get and take it back to what Klopp said he wanted at the very beginning. For teams to be exhausted when coming off the pitch against us
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,528
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:30:36 pm »
A good time to play them in terms of their injuries. But you can also argue it's a good time to play us.

I'm not gonna sit on the fence, so I am saying we will win but a lot depends on how quickly we settle/start.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:02:04 pm »
I'm heartened by the fact we've played our best footy and gotten the best results against the better teams we've faced this season.  However, the better teams don't usually park the bus like Spurs, so that might negate the first part. 

Agree with what some said before but the availability of Ibou, Darwin, Thiago gives me more confidence than I would have had otherwise.  Would like to see Curtis in the starting XI again on Sunday. 

Big three points on the table there for us, at some point we have to start grabbing them.
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,299
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #46 on: Today at 07:07:25 am »
Come on Redmen!
Thanks for the op Stoz. Never been to their new ground, WHL was a tasty away back in the day! Am pretty sure our players asked to go back to 433 so expect that formation. Go as strong as possible and we should edge it. Made a mistake and got tickets for the gymnastics on Sunday so going to be multi tasking with an iPad!
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #47 on: Today at 07:18:26 am »
Thanks Stoz. Tough game. Cant wait.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,209
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:38:53 am »
Big game.. pretty close to a must win for top 4.. certainly a must not lose - if we did we'd probably be double digits plus off top 4 with several teams between us and it
« Last Edit: Today at 09:38:49 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,086
  • Legend
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:28:55 am »
Just win.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:05:18 am »
Very hard to gauge Spurs at the moment. A month ago I was reading pieces saying how Conte had finally changed their mentality and they were legitimate title contenders, a few weeks later the fans seemed to be baying for his head. Very weird.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,782
  • Bam!
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:09:57 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:05:18 am
Very hard to gauge Spurs at the moment. A month ago I was reading pieces saying how Conte had finally changed their mentality and they were legitimate title contenders, a few weeks later the fans seemed to be baying for his head. Very weird.

They set up to beat the teams that come at them. They have neve really hit any kind of form this season though.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,528
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:57:50 am »
Type of game that if we play defensively and sit back then Conte will no doubt go on TV and moan about it later, because it will throw his whole game plan out the window. Plus if we sat back and Spurs didn't commit then the fans would start to make their feelings known.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,146
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:45:18 pm »
Seems like Spurs want to rival us in the weve got more injuries than you table

Tottenham will be without injured pair Richarlison and Cristian Romero when they face Liverpool on Sunday, Antonio Conte has confirmed.
Heung Min-Son is currently undergoing surgery on his fractured eye.
Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski are "much better" and both completed half training sessions.
Lucas Moura is suffering with "really bad" pain.

Whats half training session? Doubt they would start on the back of half training sessions, especially Kulusevski who has missed their last few games I believe.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline RideTheWalrus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,277
  • Urge to kill rising...
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:52:21 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:45:18 pm

Lucas Moura is suffering with "really bad" pain.


I knew he was a big Bolsanaro fan but I didn't know he was that committed!
Logged
Quote from: edge on May 30, 2015, 06:45:35 pm
Pretty happy with Arse taking it.

Disappointing.
[/quote]

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,193
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:00:50 pm »
Would be a big positive if Bentancur is missing. He's been one of their better players this season.

Also missing Kulusevski has been huge for them recently. He's their main playmaker.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,990
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:05:08 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:00:50 pm
Would be a big positive if Bentancur is missing. He's been one of their better players this season.

Also missing Kulusevski has been huge for them recently. He's their main playmaker.

He will be half cooked if he plays.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:44:24 pm »
I walked past a white van with T.H.F.C on the side this morning.Thought it was a company abbreviation but also had the chicken on the basketball thfc logo on the back door.Defo not expecting that in Brighton Centre, Mass.I'll take it as a good omen and we win 2-1.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:54:51 pm »
This fixture sticks in my throat from last year. Thiago and Fabinho picked up covid during the week and we had to chuck in Morton and Milner as Henderson, Jones, and Elliot were out injured. Even then we should have won. Kane should have received a red and VAR also refused to give Jota a pretty clear penalty. Was a bizarre performance by the officials that day.

Nice 4 day gap after the win over Napoli and our midweek game is the League Cup fixture against Derby where we can mass rotate. So it's best team out. The same setup as Napoli please with Nunez playing on the left of attack and I assume Henderson on the right of midfield although personally I'd go with the energy of Jones.

Like ourselves, Spurs have looked a little vulnerable recently, but Conte is very big on the conditioning his players and that's probably why they have scored so many late goals so we'll need to stay sharp in the latter stages.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,042
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:58:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:57:50 am
Type of game that if we play defensively and sit back then Conte will no doubt go on TV and moan about it later, because it will throw his whole game plan out the window. Plus if we sat back and Spurs didn't commit then the fans would start to make their feelings known.

Play them at their own game. Park the bus and hit them on the break.

Obviously only to a point but Conte will set them up just to pick us off as usual so given our away form lets not play into their hands and go 1-0 down after their first attack. We need to be compact.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,130
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:54:51 pm
This fixture sticks in my throat from last year. Thiago and Fabinho picked up covid during the week and we had to chuck in Morton and Milner as Henderson, Jones, and Elliot were out injured. Even then we should have won. Kane should have received a red and VAR also refused to give Jota a pretty clear penalty. Was a bizarre performance by the officials that day.

Nice 4 day gap after the win over Napoli and our midweek game is the League Cup fixture against Derby where we can mass rotate. So it's best team out. The same setup as Napoli please with Nunez playing on the left of attack and I assume Henderson on the right of midfield although personally I'd go with the energy of Jones.

Like ourselves, Spurs have looked a little vulnerable recently, but Conte is very big on the conditioning his players and that's probably why they have scored so many late goals so we'll need to stay sharp in the latter stages.

Tierney was ref and Kavanagh (The Utd fan from Ashton U Lyne) was on VAR, so no surprise the officials fucked us over that day.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,113
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:05:15 pm »
Thanks for the OP stoz!

Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:54:51 pm
This fixture sticks in my throat from last year. Thiago and Fabinho picked up covid during the week and we had to chuck in Morton and Milner as Henderson, Jones, and Elliot were out injured. Even then we should have won. Kane should have received a red and VAR also refused to give Jota a pretty clear penalty. Was a bizarre performance by the officials that day.

That might be the worst officiating I've seen in match involving us, and it's up against some pretty stiff competition. The Kane and Jota decisions were unbelievable (and the reasoning about not giving Jota a penalty was even worse). Awful stuff all round.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 