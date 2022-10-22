« previous next »
Author Topic: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread  (Read 947 times)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Sunday 6th November
4.30pm Kick-off

Officials: Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Lee Betts, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Marc Perry


A trip to Spurs has been pretty varied in the Klopp era, with three different venues, three wins, three draws, and just the one defeat - but a bad one (4-1 at Wembley). The new ground is pretty spectacular looking from the outside, but inside just has the feel of a typical modern stadium. Give me the old ground any day.  If visiting on Sunday, then come out of the main entrance of White Hart Lane station, cut through the flats and just stand in awe at the sight of such a spectacular looking stadium. It really is something special from outside. Ironically, the new ground is actually closer to White Hart Lane (the street) than White Hart Lane was. Also, for those wondering about completing the 92 grounds, then yes you would need to visit the new place to keep up your record.





A favourite childhood memory of White Hart Lane, is for me one of the most important goals in the clubs history. In a rare live TV appearance, on Sunday 2nd March 1986, Ian Rush latched on to a last minute Ronnie Whelan through ball to strike past Ray Clemence, which started a run of 11 wins in the last 12 league games, ultimately leading to the Reds to the league title. I always love the sight of the old away ends for such moments. No VAR to ruin the moment in those days, although it wouldnt have been needed.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpfUCsM9dAM

Like ourselves, Spurs have progressed in Europe, and aren't in the best of form at the moment, yet they are somehow are six places and ten points above us. Injuries, and particularly in midfield, have been a problem throughout the season for us. Thiago missing a match due to an ear infection? How the game has changed. A penny for the thoughts of Bill Shankly and Gerry Byrne on that one.

Given the gap between ourselves and the top four, defeat is out of the question here. Well certainly go as strong as possible in this, which barring injuries in training (which I wouldnt rule out) Id expect to be: Alisson, TAA, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez.


Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:11:57 am »
We have been good when we have sat back and played on the counter. Lets do that.

Not a must win but definitely a must not lose.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:12:49 am »
We're mid table, every single game is a must win, we cant afford to keep dropping points

Spurs are very beatable and Son is out injured too
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:14:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:57 am
We have been good when we have sat back and played on the counter. Lets do that.

Not a must win but definitely a must not lose.

Nah gotta win with all their injuries. Be really poor if we don't even taking in to account ours.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:16:03 am »
They're missing Son, Richarlison and Kulusevski so there shouldn't be much of a threat on the counter from them, even if they sit in deep as everyone expects.

Think we'll see Nunez, Bobby and Salah up top for this one.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:23:50 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:16:03 am
They're missing Son, Richarlison and Kulusevski so there shouldn't be much of a threat on the counter from them, even if they sit in deep as everyone expects.

Think we'll see Nunez, Bobby and Salah up top for this one.

Who will play in their attacking positions alongside Kane then? Sessegnon? Who else? In recent weeks theyve played about 8 defensive players so presume itll be more of them same from them.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:26:14 am »
Lucas Moura or Bryan Ringo Gil.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:30:06 am »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 09:00:14 am
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Sunday 6th November
4.30pm Kick-off
....

A favourite childhood memory of White Hart Lane, is for me one of the most important goals in the clubs history. In a rare live TV appearance, on Sunday 2nd March 1986, Ian Rush latched on to a last minute Ronnie Whelan through ball to strike past Ray Clemence, which started a run of 11 wins in the last 12 league games, ultimately leading to the Reds to the league title. I always love the sight of the old away ends for such moments. No VAR to ruin the moment in those days, although it wouldnt have been needed.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpfUCsM9dAM
....

Delighted you mentioned this. Me too mate, and the first game I thought of when I saw the thread title.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:58:18 am »
They'll try to disrupt the game and make it very Harry Kane. We just need to try and play to our strenghts and make it very Darwin Nunez.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:00:32 am »
I know its futile at this stage as its pretty much a given....but fuck sake please try not to gift them a goal after three minutes so they can park three buses.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:27:02 am »
Is Son confirmed out?

I saw the footage of his injury and how he left the field looking a little dazed. Is it confirmed concussion or a jaw injury?
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:28:45 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:27:02 am
Is Son confirmed out?

I saw the footage of his injury and how he left the field looking a little dazed. Is it confirmed concussion or a jaw injury?

He's had surgery on a fractured eye socket, so no chance he plays I'd have thought
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:29:18 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:27:02 am
Is Son confirmed out?

I saw the footage of his injury and how he left the field looking a little dazed. Is it confirmed concussion or a jaw injury?

He needs surgery on a fracture around his eye, might not make the world cup.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:41:48 am »
Ah marvelous - a Sunday kick-off

At least it won't be another Saturday ruined.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:43:46 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:29:18 am
He needs surgery on a fracture around his eye, might not make the world cup.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:28:45 am
He's had surgery on a fractured eye socket, so no chance he plays I'd have thought

Ah that's terrible for him :(

Hasn't had a great season but super player nonetheless.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:46:26 am »
I'd like to see a diamond return, with firmino deep, Nunez and Salah uptop.

The midfield is going to be interesting, cos Elliot came on as a sub, so he'll be relatively fresh, but Henderson too, if his knee bruising has subsided.

6 pointer for me. Spurs are a rival for top 4. Beating them means we gain ground. If say City and Arsenal open up a gap, I'd say Newcastle/Chelsea/Spurs are catchable.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:46:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:57 am
We have been good when we have sat back and played on the counter. Lets do that.

Not a must win but definitely a must not lose.
Yeah. This season with Mane gone and the midfield stuttering, we have been better sitting back and hitting attacking teams on the break.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:48:53 am »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 10:46:26 am
I'd like to see a diamond return, with firmino deep, Nunez and Salah uptop.

The midfield is going to be interesting, cos Elliot came on as a sub, so he'll be relatively fresh, but Henderson too, if his knee bruising has subsided.

6 pointer for me. Spurs are a rival for top 4. Beating them means we gain ground. If say City and Arsenal open up a gap, I'd say Newcastle/Chelsea/Spurs are catchable.

Oh dear God, no. Doesn't do us any favours.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:05:53 am »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 10:46:26 am
I'd like to see a diamond return, with firmino deep, Nunez and Salah uptop.


I never want to see the Diamond again after the mess versus leeds. No one looked like they had a clue where they were supposed to be.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:08:10 am »
They did look to be struggling at the end of that game with Bentacour too. The game was Tuesday, so they do have a bit of recovery time between now and Sunday but it does look like they will need to make some changes with Son out.

Do they sit in and be passive, which is not unlike a Conte side, relying on Kane/Moura or set pieces. Or do they come at us, knowing we are something of a vulnerability at the moment?

It does feel like we are getting players back and fit and up to speed - fullbacks getting minutes managed, Konate coming back into fitness, Thiago too after his illness, not sure on Henderson but apart from those out long term the rest feel in a good place fitness wise - potentially a better place than Spurs in that respect. But their form is undoubtedly a lot better.

I feel like this could be a really poor game - neither team wanting to lose, maybe low scoring.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:24:05 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 09:30:06 am
Delighted you mentioned this. Me too mate, and the first game I thought of when I saw the thread title.

When we talk about key moments in our history that lead to greater things, eg: Fairclough v St Etienne, Gerrard v Olympiakos,  Alissons save v Napoli, I honestly think that this Rush goal should be up there with those.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:43:10 am »
Thanks for the OP Stoz.

Im glad that Son isnt play (not glad about his injury though). Hes a good player who always gives us problems.
No idea how we will play but we tend to be better against better teams. We need to go on a long winning run and cannot afford any more poor performances.

Hopefully Nunez and Salah do the job for us.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:43:56 am »
No idea what to think of this game. I guess it depends what Liverpool shows up, we could either win 4-1 or lose 1-0.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:12:33 pm »
This game feels like a coin toss.

We can be very good or very bad.  Spurs have put together a good side but seem to spend large parts of every game just passively waiting and waiting.  They've bailed themselves out impressively in their last two matches but Conte's negative tactics do seem to be holding them back.

I hope we don't fall into the trap of having 75% possession on the halfway line and then getting repeatedly picked off on the counter attack.  The Spurs defence is still crap but if we let them defend deep and in numbers then it's going to be another tedious afternoon for us.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:35:06 pm »
thanks for the write up OP

i think this is gonna be 4-4

but i hope we prove me wrong and win (obviously  :wave)
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:39:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:11:57 am
We have been good when we have sat back and played on the counter. Lets do that.

Not a must win but definitely a must not lose.
If we do that, we won't have many chances outside of set pieces - and will need to defend Kane dropping into midfield-centric counters more effectively than most games.

Personally think we have to go neck on the line for a win here. Win massively boosts our opportunity to challenge for the higher league finish the club needs post-WC
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:54:55 pm »
This season has been wild. So many false dawns. Realistically we could win this but we could also lose it as well. We might even draw, which wouldn't be such a bad result. We desperately need to hit some kind of form in the league before the others are out of sight.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:54:55 pm
This season has been wild. So many false dawns. Realistically we could win this but we could also lose it as well. We might even draw, which wouldn't be such a bad result. We desperately need to hit some kind of form in the league before the others are out of sight.

Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:11:24 pm »
Is Keita going to be available at all before the world cup?

Would have liked to see him on the bench and get some minutes towards the end. 

Spuds play deep and concede possession. Marseille battered them first half, they had like 65% possession and almost three times the no of passes.

We have an issue in breaking down such teams. Wide areas will be used to pull them out of position, but I hope it doesn't come from our CMS splitting wide.

I don't think we will lose. A draw is a distinct possibility though.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:21:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:01:39 pm

hahah! youre really making me laugh today!

Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:05:53 am
I never want to see the Diamond again after the mess versus leeds. No one looked like they had a clue where they were supposed to be.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:48:53 am
Oh dear God, no. Doesn't do us any favours.

wasnt, like, meslier the man of the match and we had something like 22 shots? just a stretch like, but, if we actually score some goals, dont gift them a goal, it might actually help.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #30 on: Today at 01:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:39:42 pm
If we do that, we won't have many chances outside of set pieces - and will need to defend Kane dropping into midfield-centric counters more effectively than most games.

Personally think we have to go neck on the line for a win here. Win massively boosts our opportunity to challenge for the higher league finish the club needs post-WC

Spurs are crap when they are forced to attack, Conte will want to play purely on the counter and thats the phase of play where we are most vulnerable.

Regardless of what we do though we cannot lose, it will be a complete disaster.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #31 on: Today at 01:32:08 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Today at 01:21:39 pm


wasnt, like, meslier the man of the match and we had something like 22 shots? just a stretch like, but, if we actually score some goals, dont gift them a goal, it might actually help.

We also gave up an absolutely crazy amount of chances against one of the worst teams in the entire league. So it's a no from me.

Son being out for them is great for us.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:54:55 pm
This season has been wild. So many false dawns. Realistically we could win this but we could also lose it as well. We might even draw, which wouldn't be such a bad result. We desperately need to hit some kind of form in the league before the others are out of sight.

Is that you Michael Owen?  ;D
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:35:54 pm »
Please do not give them half the field to counter. Van Dijk needs a rest. Gomez and Konate might work with both being pacey.

Need to give Nunez a run in the team. Fabinho needs a rest as well. Hopefully Bajcetic will be given a chance.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:36:44 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:11:24 pm
Is Keita going to be available at all before the world cup?

From the beach to training, back to the sofa, back to training, back to the beach.

That was his pre-world cup program.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:32:08 pm
We also gave up an absolutely crazy amount of chances against one of the worst teams in the entire league. So it's a no from me.

Son being out for them is great for us.

currently enjoying seeing salah central at the moment. he seems fired up. so thats why i'd want nunez and salah up top together. i think konate is a massive presence at the back, while gomez is quick and has some incisive passing, konate is also quick, but more defensively solid.

all good. a clean sheet will be hard to attain away, kane will be diving like crazy, and their crowd will be well up for this.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sunday 6th November 4.30pm - Pre-Match thread
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:41:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:36:44 pm
From the beach to training, back to the sofa, back to training, back to the beach.

That was his pre-world cup program.

haha, hopefully, he's back in Germany in january to a club wearing yellow and black. A sweetener for a summer move :)
