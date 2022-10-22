Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Sunday 6th November
4.30pm Kick-off
Officials: Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Lee Betts, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Marc Perry
A trip to Spurs has been pretty varied in the Klopp era, with three different venues, three wins, three draws, and just the one defeat - but a bad one (4-1 at Wembley). The new ground is pretty spectacular looking from the outside, but inside just has the feel of a typical modern stadium. Give me the old ground any day. If visiting on Sunday, then come out of the main entrance of White Hart Lane station, cut through the flats and just stand in awe at the sight of such a spectacular looking stadium. It really is something special from outside. Ironically, the new ground is actually closer to White Hart Lane (the street) than White Hart Lane was. Also, for those wondering about completing the 92 grounds, then yes you would need to visit the new place to keep up your record.
A favourite childhood memory of White Hart Lane, is for me one of the most important goals in the clubs history. In a rare live TV appearance, on Sunday 2nd March 1986, Ian Rush latched on to a last minute Ronnie Whelan through ball to strike past Ray Clemence, which started a run of 11 wins in the last 12 league games, ultimately leading to the Reds to the league title. I always love the sight of the old away ends for such moments. No VAR to ruin the moment in those days, although it wouldnt have been needed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpfUCsM9dAM
Like ourselves, Spurs have progressed in Europe, and aren't in the best of form at the moment, yet they are somehow are six places and ten points above us. Injuries, and particularly in midfield, have been a problem throughout the season for us. Thiago missing a match due to an ear infection? How the game has changed. A penny for the thoughts of Bill Shankly and Gerry Byrne on that one.
Given the gap between ourselves and the top four, defeat is out of the question here. Well certainly go as strong as possible in this, which barring injuries in training (which I wouldnt rule out) Id expect to be: Alisson, TAA, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez.