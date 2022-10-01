« previous next »
CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 08:44:47 am
We've turned that corner? 😁
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 08:46:45 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:46:24 am
Where have we gone so wrong though? Being compact is just basics. The performance level against Napoli and City is our normal standards.

We also played a patient game in these games, waiting for our chance, rather than just fall behind early and desperately chase it.
As teams have dropped deeper and narrower against us, we developed a system to overload the wide areas which saw the left and right central midfielders pushing out wide. This has worked great for us the last couple of seasons but it leaves us exposed to counter atatcks as it relies on the DM or centre-backs snuffing the danger out.

This season we've seen a drop off from all those players who are key to preventing those counter atatcks so going back to basics of keeping the midfield three narrow and compact is key to us looking more solid.

I really hope we stay like this for a long period now, the downside is we're probably going find it harder to break down some teams but we need to go back to relying on the full-backs to give us width and the front three to do their business.     
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 09:20:51 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:46:45 am

I really hope we stay like this for a long period now, the downside is we're probably going find it harder to break down some teams but we need to go back to relying on the full-backs to give us width and the front three to do their business.   

Completely agree. We'll probably drop more points against parked buses playing like this but given top 4, rather than the league, now needs to be our goal for the season that shouldn't be too much of a disaster when it happens.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 09:21:57 am
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 09:20:51 am
Completely agree. We'll probably drop more points against parked buses playing like this but given top 4, rather than the league, now needs to be our goal for the season that shouldn't be too much of a disaster when it happens.

I'm not sure we will.  We've got Nunez as an option now so if a team sits in deep they'll invite us to cross it into him and we're more a threat from set pieces with him in the side too now.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 09:29:41 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:21:57 am
I'm not sure we will.  We've got Nunez as an option now so if a team sits in deep they'll invite us to cross it into him and we're more a threat from set pieces with him in the side too now.
The set piece thing is key. Nunez, Konate and VVD are huge threats as proved yesterday and on other occasions this/last season. Sometimes needs must, especially when were not playing well.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 09:41:03 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:46:45 am
As teams have dropped deeper and narrower against us, we developed a system to overload the wide areas which saw the left and right central midfielders pushing out wide. This has worked great for us the last couple of seasons but it leaves us exposed to counter atatcks as it relies on the DM or centre-backs snuffing the danger out.

This season we've seen a drop off from all those players who are key to preventing those counter atatcks so going back to basics of keeping the midfield three narrow and compact is key to us looking more solid.

I really hope we stay like this for a long period now, the downside is we're probably going find it harder to break down some teams but we need to go back to relying on the full-backs to give us width and the front three to do their business.   

You'd always fancy us to score though if we can keep teams out at the other end. Especially with the extra dimension of Nunez when on the pitch and the likes of Mo.

Last season we veered a bit between being really solid in keeping clean sheets and grinding out wins, to spells of high score draw matches.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 09:44:45 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:41:03 am
You'd always fancy us to score though if we can keep teams out at the other end. Especially with the extra dimension of Nunez when on the pitch and the likes of Mo.

Last season we veered a bit between being really solid in keeping clean sheets and grinding out wins, to spells of high score draw matches.
Once Diaz is back too you'd expect our front three to be great against teams who sit back.

Under the previous tactics we were too easy to score against, let's give ourselves a solid foundation and work from there.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 10:25:52 am
people saying napoli played for a draw - it's like saying we play for draws

simply - they didn't

every team wants to win especially when they're playing at the top of their game and we all know that winning runs are what spurs you on and garners confidence which brings success

a defeat does the opposite
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 10:28:12 am
I know why we are so good at home in Europe.
It's the Anfield Road Worm-man.
Our good luck charm.
We should take him everywhere.

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 10:28:23 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on November  1, 2022, 11:17:10 pm
Beat the best two teams in Europe. Got beat by two of the worse. That's us at the mo. I fucking love Liverpool FC. Always have, always will. Fuck the wools and the bedwetters and the gobshites who denigrate this great club and the liver bird upon our chest. That is all

I got Napoli straight away but had to mull over who the other best team was.

I then realised it was City! ;D
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 10:40:49 am
Id hate to see what Leeds and Forest would do to that showermen against boys
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 10:41:56 am
Quote from: GBF on Yesterday at 08:44:47 am
We've turned that corner? 😁

Not quite. Were still waiting for the final piece of the jigsaw.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 11:39:23 am
Thing is when we want to defend, and commit to it, we are incredible. Zero goals and no real big chances given away to City or Napoli.

Issue is our pressing and in transition, up the field, structure is breaking down and then players are 1 vs 1, 2 vs 2 or 3 vs 3 in defence. Its quite clear in what phase things have gone to shit. Hopefully Klopp and the coaches sort the shit out during the World Cup break, which I presume they will work through.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 11:45:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:39:23 am
Thing is when we want to defend, and commit to it, we are incredible. Zero goals and no real big chances given away to City or Napoli.

May see similar on Sunday.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 12:01:51 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:45:09 am
May see similar on Sunday.

I would love that as it would do Conte's head in.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 12:12:10 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:28:23 am
I got Napoli straight away but had to mull over who the other best team was.

I then realised it was City! ;D
It was a bit ridiculous hearing the commentator talk about how we're on the verge of crisis and would we be able to turn it around with a win tonight. We literally beat City the other week.  It's getting that run of results we need. Not one game.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 12:27:37 pm
Who was the clown on their team celebrating like he won the World Cup?

That was awesome when the goal was disallowed.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 12:28:08 pm
Was the Napoli team that started, close to their usual starting 11?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85' Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 12:29:29 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 12:28:08 pm
Was the Napoli team that started, close to their usual starting 11?

Yep. Pretty sure that was their strongest team, maybe Zielinski gets in ahead of Ndombele?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 12:37:05 pm
Anguissa, nobody rates him here?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 12:40:09 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Yesterday at 12:28:08 pm
Was the Napoli team that started, close to their usual starting 11?
Around 8 from 11 starters.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 12:40:44 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 12:37:05 pm
Anguissa, nobody rates him here?

Everyone rates him. He's the type of midfielder that we should have signed this past summer.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 01:01:08 pm
We've proved again that we can more than mix it with the best of them

This was the inform team in Europe not having a loss since April.

Loved Nunez's cameo in the game, really brought the chaos he is becoming renowned for
First half was a bit of a sparring match. We matched eachother quite evenly

The most encouraging thing from that performance was our pressing was much better, and for me Curtis Jones' performance.
Always have a soft spot for youth in our team and am really hoping he can keep stringing strong performances together without getting injured again

Van Dijk has to stop heading directly into the keeper  ;D
2-0. Another confidence boosting performance
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 01:18:15 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:27:37 pm
Who was the clown on their team celebrating like he won the World Cup?

That was awesome when the goal was disallowed.

The guy who "scored" it? Leo Ostigard. I found it hilarious as well when the goal was disallowed after he had celebrated like he just scored the 97th-minute-winner in the World Cup final... Seeing his face after the final whistle was even better.  He looked completely flabbergasted.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 01:21:59 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 10:25:52 am
people saying napoli played for a draw - it's like saying we play for draws

simply - they didn't

every team wants to win especially when they're playing at the top of their game and we all know that winning runs are what spurs you on and garners confidence which brings success

a defeat does the opposite
No way did they play for a draw. They came here to win at Anfield. They came here to be the first Italian side to win all their group games. They came here to lay a marker. They were gutted that they lost. I think they'd have been very disappointed if they'd drawn too.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 01:49:04 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 10:25:52 am
people saying napoli played for a draw - it's like saying we play for draws

simply - they didn't

every team wants to win especially when they're playing at the top of their game and we all know that winning runs are what spurs you on and garners confidence which brings success

a defeat does the opposite

Yes, a bit disingenuous from their manager. I think they actually looked goosed in the last ten, even with the subs. Some of that will have been mental tiredness, but they went all out & werent shy about leaving the boot in.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 02:02:30 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on November  1, 2022, 11:16:53 pm
And the two of them taking the piss out of Darwin and laughing when he put the ball in the net. Gobshites. I usually don't mind Darke.

yes it was priceless when the penny dropped that he was onside
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 02:26:06 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 10:25:52 am
people saying napoli played for a draw - it's like saying we play for draws

simply - they didn't

every team wants to win especially when they're playing at the top of their game and we all know that winning runs are what spurs you on and garners confidence which brings success

a defeat does the opposite
Looking at it they most definitely wanted a win. The way they reacted to their effort being disallowed, showed that, they were frantic in some of their challenges. Their reaction to going behind was even more indicative with wild  lunges and a complete absence of any rolling around, diving or playacting.
They had a chance to do what no Italian team has ever done, as well as continue a long unbeaten run. Last night stung them.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 02:33:42 pm
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 02:02:30 pm
yes it was priceless when the penny dropped that he was onside

Macmanaman must have had a pizza sponsorship lined up.
The horse shit he was spouting all night was like listening to Mussolini telling you how great the Italians were and how bad Liverpool were.
These nobs have a script written pre match, which has soundbites, Bon mots, and snappy plays on words. They then try to shoe them into their commentary with the most tenuous of context.
Macmanamans catch phrase is not enough there for a foul, yet last night he was trying to excuse their antics by saying well there was contact when quite clearly players were feigning it.
His love affair with the Zorro wannabe in the mask was embarrassing.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 02:37:21 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 01:01:08 pm
We've proved again that we can more than mix it with the best of them

This was the inform team in Europe not having a loss since April.

Loved Nunez's cameo in the game, really brought the chaos he is becoming renowned for
First half was a bit of a sparring match. We matched eachother quite evenly

The most encouraging thing from that performance was our pressing was much better, and for me Curtis Jones' performance.
Always have a soft spot for youth in our team and am really hoping he can keep stringing strong performances together without getting injured again

Van Dijk has to stop heading directly into the keeper  ;D
2-0. Another confidence boosting performance

Though Jones played well. He was seemingly expected to make up the forward line with Mo and Bobby, the problem being Bobby was working so hard in midfield areas there were few options for Jones to hit in the box. Could have scored but their keeper made it very difficult.
Lets not forget these were averaging 4 per game in the group. We shut them out, and Allison was the less busier of the keepers
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 03:27:18 pm
Quote from: Ski on Yesterday at 08:42:21 am
The reviews took a long time which is a pain in the ass. English comms, pundits and everyone else can say what they like about how VAR in the CL and Europe but ultimately they got that big decisions right. No sense of ass covering, fear of calling out your mates or anything else. Just invested in coming to the right decision, which is a darn sight more than you can say for how VAR is operated here.

Still not perfect but refreshing to see nonetheless.
I think their goal would have stood in the Premier League.  The offside player was obscured by his teammate and it wasn't a really obvious one (he was a few inches rather than feet ahead of Konate).  I think most English refs on VAR would have sat on the fence and gone with the incorrect decision of the assistant referee.  Credit to the VAR officials for that one.

Konate, as well as he played, got a bit lucky on that one as the rest of the defensive line was really good.  I'm guessing they're told not to track runners off the back of the line but instead block anyone else running through from deep.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 03:29:58 pm
Good job we've got a CL stadium where cameras don't have 'blind spots'
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 03:33:43 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:29:58 pm
Good job we've got a CL stadium where cameras don't have 'blind spots'
;D

It's about time FSG stopped doing things on the cheap and purchased some x-ray cameras for VAR to use.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 05:56:18 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:37:21 pm
Though Jones played well. He was seemingly expected to make up the forward line with Mo and Bobby, the problem being Bobby was working so hard in midfield areas there were few options for Jones to hit in the box. Could have scored but their keeper made it very difficult.
Lets not forget these were averaging 4 per game in the group. We shut them out, and Allison was the less busier of the keepers

We were really blunt until Nunez came on to provide more bite. The game could have gone either way because I thought Napoli was having more shots on target up until that point.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm
Did any of the Napoli lot cause any trouble in town yesterday?
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 09:39:22 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm
Did any of the Napoli lot cause any trouble in town yesterday?

Would surprise me if they didnt

By far and away my most hated foreign fans
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Yesterday at 10:19:36 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm
Did any of the Napoli lot cause any trouble in town yesterday?
I saw a video of them in Williamson Square with what looked like weapons abusing passers by. There was also a crowd of them masked up and behaving like the moronic arseholes they are.

Vile creatures, and nothing like the very decent Italians I saw enjoying the city on Monday.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Today at 05:28:00 am
+ (Video) Kvaratskhelias instinctive reaction to seeing Liverpool crest floor decal en route to pitch

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a man who will no doubt be in extremely high demand come the summer window, regardless of his long-term contract in Naples.

The 21-year-old will have endeared himself to Liverpool fans too after being spotted carefully avoiding walking over the club crest decal in the tunnel en route to the pitch.

Video link: https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/yk0ask/kvara_avoids_stepping_on_the_liverpool_fc_floor/

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Today at 07:37:07 pm
I mentioned after the Forest game about our lack of a 'slice of luck' and how that there didn't appear to be any correlation between possession dominance and luck (something to fall kindly or luckily to us in the box). We also had Henderson making numerous saves.
I felt similar after the Leeds game, with Muslier being MOM (and perhaps their first goal)

The Napoli game is one where I feel we DID get our just rewards - the Nuñez header falling to Salah, the VVD header falling to Nuñez. Such are the fine margins in football between a win, draw or defeat.
I don't think we should be relying on luck to be beating teams like forest and Leeds, but at the same time it can make a significant difference.
I actually don't think we score enough 'lucky' goals, given our possession etc.
Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
Today at 07:43:04 pm
I dont know if Im being biased or sensitive - but I really feel that Macca, Carragher and (at least) a couple of others, dont actually want Liverpool to do well.   They just revel when were struggling and lay the boot in. I genuinely think it is down to jealousy.

