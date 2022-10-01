Where have we gone so wrong though? Being compact is just basics. The performance level against Napoli and City is our normal standards.



We also played a patient game in these games, waiting for our chance, rather than just fall behind early and desperately chase it.



As teams have dropped deeper and narrower against us, we developed a system to overload the wide areas which saw the left and right central midfielders pushing out wide. This has worked great for us the last couple of seasons but it leaves us exposed to counter atatcks as it relies on the DM or centre-backs snuffing the danger out.This season we've seen a drop off from all those players who are key to preventing those counter atatcks so going back to basics of keeping the midfield three narrow and compact is key to us looking more solid.I really hope we stay like this for a long period now, the downside is we're probably going find it harder to break down some teams but we need to go back to relying on the full-backs to give us width and the front three to do their business.