We've proved again that we can more than mix it with the best of them
This was the inform team in Europe not having a loss since April.
Loved Nunez's cameo in the game, really brought the chaos he is becoming renowned for
First half was a bit of a sparring match. We matched eachother quite evenly
The most encouraging thing from that performance was our pressing was much better, and for me Curtis Jones' performance.
Always have a soft spot for youth in our team and am really hoping he can keep stringing strong performances together without getting injured again
Van Dijk has to stop heading directly into the keeper
2-0. Another confidence boosting performance