We were much more compact than usual but even then Napoli had a few chances. Overall though, that was a much improved performance compared to what we have seen more often than not. If it were up to me, Darwin would play every game. He is a menace and always seems to find himself getting chances that he occasionally snatches at. That said, he has natural tendencies that might make him an elite goalscorer if he can polish his finishing and become more composed in front of goal.



Napoli's no. 77 looks a real player btw. He's probably the best up and coming attacking talent I can remember playing us at Anfield. He looks like he will go on to have a massive career.