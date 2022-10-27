« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7  (Read 7267 times)

Offline marmite sw

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm »
nice to see a bit of fight tonight they (napoli) were playing for a draw/win second half we switched on even more .... defence a lot better ... nice to see the kids and get a chance to see Ramsey ... curtis  jones was totally different player tonight ... be nice now to see if we can follow this on in the prem ...

Offline wampa1

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm »
Shame the goals didn't come sooner as we probably could have put 4 past them with Nunez on.
Offline rushyman

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:00:53 pm »
Get absolutely fucked Napoli

I wish the very worst for them for the season

A plague on their house I say
Offline SamLad

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:04:01 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:08:33 pm
I think that performance wont get the credit it deserves. We were outstanding and i would say only City in the league tops it this season. The team was so compact which meant we shut down the passing lanes and we were never wide open in transition which would have exposed our high line. It was great to watch a performance were we never looked vulnerable. Make no mistake that was a superb side on a great run and full of confidence. Its really give me a lift watching that.
agree completely.  superb professional, controlled performance. 

well done, Reds!!
Offline lionel_messias

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:04:40 pm »
Bit of snap, bit of fight and a bit of Nunez goes a long way.

Plus Konate: boss man.
Offline keyop

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 11:05:58 pm »
A win and a clean sheet is always good, even if the stakes weren't high. Hopefully everyone's come through unscathed and we can build from here.

Need to beat Spurs, Derby and Southampton then make the most of the 6 week break. Onwards and upwards.
Offline SamLad

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:11:37 pm
I muted mine. They had two Italians fellers doing it. Darke and Macmanaman.
near the end Darke asked "Good performance from Liverpool, Macca?" and he nearly choked on his answer, obvious it was killing him to come up with a compliment, which he didn't do in the end anyway.  ffs you'd think he was a Manc.
Offline SamLad

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 11:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm
Ramsey has the jaw line of a winner.
looks like he must have needed extra geometry classes to learn how to shave.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:16:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm
near the end Darke asked "Good performance from Liverpool, Macca?" and he nearly choked on his answer, obvious it was killing him to come up with a compliment, which he didn't do in the end anyway.  ffs you think he was a Manc.

And the two of them taking the piss out of Darwin and laughing when he put the ball in the net. Gobshites. I usually don't mind Darke.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm »
Beat the best two teams in Europe. Got beat by two of the worse. That's us at the mo. I fucking love Liverpool FC. Always have, always will. Fuck the wools and the bedwetters and the gobshites who denigrate this great club and the liver bird upon our chest. That is all
Offline Samie

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 11:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:47:23 pm
I've probably watched 4 or 5 Napoli games this year. This wasn't their normal starting XI and they weren't going for it at all. That's not to say they didn't want to win but they weren't going to stress themselves to get it and they didn't.

And it was no where near our first team either. What's your point?
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 11:22:04 pm »
Good win and another goal each for Mo and Darwin. Wasn't sure whether we would be able to keep Napoli out as they took control first 15mins of the 2nd half, but we kept them out amd that will help.

Good to have VAR decisions correctly go for us for once.

Let's build on this, not forget everything we did tonight.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm »
Any update on Milner?
Offline 4pool

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm
Any update on Milner?

Nope.

Same as usual though. Some don't want him to start. And some don't want him even on the bench.
Offline kavah

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:54:06 pm »
Nice clean sheet and a couple of goals for the main men - And lovely to be in the draw on Monday
Offline kavah

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Beat the best two teams in Europe. Got beat by two of the worse. That's us at the mo. I fucking love Liverpool FC. Always have, always will. Fuck the wools and the bedwetters and the gobshites who denigrate this great club and the liver bird upon our chest. That is all


 :wellin :scarf

is right kidder
Offline jckliew

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #256 on: Today at 12:11:29 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Beat the best two teams in Europe. Got beat by two of the worse. That's us at the mo. I fucking love Liverpool FC. Always have, always will. Fuck the wools and the bedwetters and the gobshites who denigrate this great club and the liver bird upon our chest. That is all
Seems we like playing teams which attack us and hit them on the counter.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #257 on: Today at 12:14:33 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Beat the best two teams in Europe. Got beat by two of the worse. That's us at the mo. I fucking love Liverpool FC. Always have, always will. Fuck the wools and the bedwetters and the gobshites who denigrate this great club and the liver bird upon our chest. That is all
Is right :thumbup
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #258 on: Today at 12:17:10 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Beat the best two teams in Europe. Got beat by two of the worse. That's us at the mo. I fucking love Liverpool FC. Always have, always will. Fuck the wools and the bedwetters and the gobshites who denigrate this great club and the liver bird upon our chest. That is all

Nailed it!
Offline redalways

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #259 on: Today at 12:20:54 am »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 10:29:36 pm
I wonder if he gets invited to many parties? :)

Some - but always in the Kitchen😁
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #260 on: Today at 12:23:56 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Beat the best two teams in Europe. Got beat by two of the worse. That's us at the mo. I fucking love Liverpool FC. Always have, always will. Fuck the wools and the bedwetters and the gobshites who denigrate this great club and the liver bird upon our chest. That is all


Splendid attitude my man, well done there
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #261 on: Today at 12:33:40 am »
And another thing... :D
Online Dim Glas

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #262 on: Today at 12:43:59 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Beat the best two teams in Europe. Got beat by two of the worse. That's us at the mo. I fucking love Liverpool FC. Always have, always will. Fuck the wools and the bedwetters and the gobshites who denigrate this great club and the liver bird upon our chest. That is all


Yessssssssss vivabobby!
Offline kj999

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #263 on: Today at 12:47:54 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Beat the best two teams in Europe. Got beat by two of the worse. That's us at the mo. I fucking love Liverpool FC. Always have, always will. Fuck the wools and the bedwetters and the gobshites who denigrate this great club and the liver bird upon our chest. That is all

is fucking CORRECT!!

... just been in the CL Draw thread and seen knickers being wetted left right and centre.

WE ARE LIVERPOOL! THIS IS ANFIELD!

Every team in that draw willl NOT want us. 100% guaranteed.
Online NarutoReds

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #264 on: Today at 01:02:49 am »
Not trying to be a prick c*nt, but told ya, Klopp won't simply play the kids in this game. Feckin, hell.  ;D  ;D
Online Historical Fool

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #265 on: Today at 01:03:54 am »
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #266 on: Today at 01:18:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm
Yeah Milner definitely tapped his head when he was looking at the bench just before he sat down.  Didn't look like he pulled a muscle or anything.

Makes you wonder why he wasn't subbed at half-time
Offline Son of Spion

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #267 on: Today at 03:49:05 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:08:33 pm
I think that performance wont get the credit it deserves. We were outstanding and i would say only City in the league tops it this season. The team was so compact which meant we shut down the passing lanes and we were never wide open in transition which would have exposed our high line. It was great to watch a performance were we never looked vulnerable. Make no mistake that was a superb side on a great run and full of confidence. Its really give me a lift watching that.
I have to agree. I never felt we were in any real danger at any point in the game. It was a very good performance from us. Also, I don't buy for a moment the idea that Napoli were basically going through the motions. They went really strong and wanted to win at Anfield and win every group game too. They were gutted to lose their winning run. They came here to win, but went home with their tails between their legs. Napoli came here being touted as the current best form side in Europe. Make no mistake, they really wanted to win this one.

Konate was a joy to watch. I just love Nunez too. The whole team did really well tonight and fully deserved the win.

The less said about Napoli's whinging, crying, diving, face clutching and their shitbag fans the better.
Offline LFCJayy

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #268 on: Today at 04:49:28 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm
Nope.

Same as usual though. Some don't want him to start. And some don't want him even on the bench.
Can understand why people dont want him to start.
But for me while were playing shite, Id start him anytime we can. Gives us his all and can put a tackle in. If nothings going well thats all you can ask for
Offline KissThisGuy

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #269 on: Today at 05:10:30 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:13:38 pm
I'm struggling to remember the big chance we missed.
I'd say the 2 goals we scored probably had am XG of near 2. Darwin's must be 1 surely?

Edit.
Thought you were referring to the XG. Maybe Virgil's was the big missed chance?
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #270 on: Today at 05:57:23 am »
We were much more compact than usual but even then Napoli had a few chances. Overall though, that was a much improved performance compared to what we have seen more often than not. If it were up to me, Darwin would play every game. He is a menace and always seems to find himself getting chances that he occasionally snatches at. That said, he has natural tendencies that might make him an elite goalscorer if he can polish his finishing and become more composed in front of goal.

Napoli's no. 77 looks a real player btw. He's probably the best up and coming attacking talent I can remember playing us at Anfield. He looks like he will go on to have a massive career.
Online NarutoReds

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:17:46 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 05:57:23 am
Napoli's no. 77 looks a real player btw. He's probably the best up and coming attacking talent I can remember playing us at Anfield. He looks like he will go on to have a massive career.
Klopp will bring him here. Please, Klopp.
Offline Caston

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #272 on: Today at 06:34:26 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:47:23 pm
I've probably watched 4 or 5 Napoli games this year. This wasn't their normal starting XI and they weren't going for it at all. That's not to say they didn't want to win but they weren't going to stress themselves to get it and they didn't.

Literally had 8 players who started the league game against Roma 8 days ago

Offline AndyMuller

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #273 on: Today at 06:46:17 am »
What a difference Konate makes eh?
Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #274 on: Today at 06:59:18 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:54:04 pm
Nope.

Same as usual though. Some don't want him to start. And some don't want him even on the bench.

They are fucking idiots.

Milner is boss. Hope he recovers soon.
Offline El Lobo

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #275 on: Today at 07:30:11 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Beat the best two teams in Europe. Got beat by two of the worse. That's us at the mo. I fucking love Liverpool FC. Always have, always will. Fuck the wools and the bedwetters and the gobshites who denigrate this great club and the liver bird upon our chest. That is all

Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:11:29 am
Seems we like playing teams which attack us and hit them on the counter.

 ;D
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #276 on: Today at 07:38:01 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:47:23 pm
I've probably watched 4 or 5 Napoli games this year. This wasn't their normal starting XI and they weren't going for it at all. That's not to say they didn't want to win but they weren't going to stress themselves to get it and they didn't.
Nine of their starters last night started in the 4-1 drubbing on Matchday one.

Delighted to see Nunez score again and hopefully we can perform on Sunday. Once again the team wins when it scores the first goal, amazing that  :P
Offline RedKenWah

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #277 on: Today at 07:45:40 am »
All things considering that was an impressive performance last night against a side who have had a fine start to their season.

Dont know what else to say, Konate was impressive and hope he can keep injury free for the next couple of league games. I hadnt clocked Ramsay coming on for his first involvement since moving but he will look like some player and will give Trent some challenge which is only a good thing.
Only bad side is James Milner taking a knock and going off again leaves our midfield wafer thin which isnt great.

Hopefully onwards and upwards for the next 3 games before the season has its mid season break.
Online Fromola

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #278 on: Today at 07:46:24 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 10:08:33 pm
I think that performance wont get the credit it deserves. We were outstanding and i would say only City in the league tops it this season. The team was so compact which meant we shut down the passing lanes and we were never wide open in transition which would have exposed our high line. It was great to watch a performance were we never looked vulnerable. Make no mistake that was a superb side on a great run and full of confidence. Its really give me a lift watching that.

Where have we gone so wrong though? Being compact is just basics. The performance level against Napoli and City is our normal standards.

We also played a patient game in these games, waiting for our chance, rather than just fall behind early and desperately chase it.
Online Ski

Re: CL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Napoli Mo (probably) 85 Nuñez 90+7
« Reply #279 on: Today at 08:42:21 am »
The reviews took a long time which is a pain in the ass. English comms, pundits and everyone else can say what they like about how VAR in the CL and Europe but ultimately they got that big decisions right. No sense of ass covering, fear of calling out your mates or anything else. Just invested in coming to the right decision, which is a darn sight more than you can say for how VAR is operated here.

Still not perfect but refreshing to see nonetheless.
