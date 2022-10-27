I think that performance wont get the credit it deserves. We were outstanding and i would say only City in the league tops it this season. The team was so compact which meant we shut down the passing lanes and we were never wide open in transition which would have exposed our high line. It was great to watch a performance were we never looked vulnerable. Make no mistake that was a superb side on a great run and full of confidence. Its really give me a lift watching that.



I have to agree. I never felt we were in any real danger at any point in the game. It was a very good performance from us. Also, I don't buy for a moment the idea that Napoli were basically going through the motions. They went really strong and wanted to win at Anfield and win every group game too. They were gutted to lose their winning run. They came here to win, but went home with their tails between their legs. Napoli came here being touted as the current best form side in Europe. Make no mistake, they really wanted to win this one.Konate was a joy to watch. I just love Nunez too. The whole team did really well tonight and fully deserved the win.The less said about Napoli's whinging, crying, diving, face clutching and their shitbag fans the better.