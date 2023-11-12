« previous next »
CL: Liverpool v Napoli

jillc

CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Today at 07:19:01 pm
Quote from: Hazell on October 30, 2022, 05:11:14 pm
Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League Group Stage, Tuesday 1st November 2022, Anfield

vs


So Leeds was a bit rubbish eh? Wrote the majority of this before last night so I am aware it doesn't necessarily chime in with how we're all feeling at the moment.  But at least this game isnt as huge as it might have appeared after the first group game, with four wins in a row over Rangers and Ajax meaning we're already through.

The first game though, was possibly our worst performance under Klopp (although the way the game went we've seen in numerous other games this season) and definitely a shocking night for all of those in red. In some respects, it shouldnt have been a surprise, under Klopp, weve always found it difficult away to them and the game in 2018 in particular was pretty woeful and nearly as bad as the one this season but them only scoring in the last minute meant it wasnt as headline grabbing a result.

Weve been better against them at Anfield though, winning 2 and drawing 1, including the win in the must-win reverse game in 2018 - one which lest we forget we had to win 1-0 or by 2 clear goals or we were out but we were the better side and should have been out of sight by the time Alisson made that save from Milik. Tied with the West Brom goal for my favourite Alisson moment.


The other victory of course came in 2010 when Steven Gerrard came off the bench to score hat-trick in the Europa League. Lovely stuff but be warned, the
video below contains shots of the Owl (for Hodgson fans) and John Henry (for FSG fans).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VRscxCIVbCA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VRscxCIVbCA</a>

Alas, this iteration of Napoli is far superior than any weve faced before, top of Serie A at the time of writing, won all of their Champions League group matches and playing some of the most exciting football in Europe. And in Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, theyve got two of the most talked about players in Europe. Other smart acquisitions like Kim and Raspadori has turned them into one of the best sides around this season.

Still, like us theyre through and just need to avoid a 3-0 defeat or worse (I think) to finish top so whether theyll be going all out personnel wise or intensity wise Im not 100% sure (they probably will). Personally, Im not that bothered and am just happy to be through, and would rather Klopp rest as many players as possible. Thats not really what he does though and his history suggests hell play a bit of a mixed team with a number of regulars and some other fringe players. With that in mind, Id like to see Kelleher start (for the minutes and experience but really just to give Alisson a bit of a rest) and Konate coming back means theres no reason to not play him. Likewise its an opportunity for Jones to play and hopefully perform in (some of the criticism he got after the Forest game was really harsh IMO) and Im looking forward to seeing Carvalho getting a chance up front (either centrally or off the left). Its an opportunity to give Ramsey his debut as well, either from the start (unlikely) or off the bench. We really need a long term back up/competition for Alexander-Arnold and hopefully Ramsey will provide that.

Whatever, its a game we as fans can go into without many nerves which is a rare treat this season - obviously theres always the risk of injuries but Im fairly relaxed about those as well as I expect well pick a few :P.

Im going for a 3-0 victory, with Carvalho, Nunez and Firmino getting on the scoresheet and Van Dijk and Klopp tapping up Kvaratskhelia.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:20:07 pm
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:21:09 pm
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:56:16 pm
The teams are coming out.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:58:11 pm
A nice bit of booing of the UEFA anthem, Anfield is getting warmed up now.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:00:37 pm
0 Napoli kick off, we are attacking the Anfield Road end.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:02:14 pm
1 A fast start as first Liverpool and then Napoli go on the attack. Alisson smothers the ball and gets us back underway.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:03:48 pm
2 Milner and Trent combining well on the right, Trent manages to push the ball through to Milner, Napoli defend his cross in.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #8 on: Today at 08:05:10 pm
4 So close to opening the score, Salah goes for a run pushes the ball to Jones, but Curtis can't keep the shot down and it skims the bar.
TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:06:22 pm
Good start to the game .. lively match
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:06:58 pm
6 A bit of possession for Napoli in our area. But we manage to win the ball back and it's pushed forward.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #11 on: Today at 08:08:44 pm
7 Wow, what a great touch that was by Salah at getting the ball under control, beautifully done. The goes to the left but Tsimikas's cross is easily met by the keeper.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #12 on: Today at 08:10:11 pm
9 Another bit of possession by the Italians who are not slow to come forward, but we are mostly controlling our area well so far.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #13 on: Today at 08:11:51 pm
11 Another bit of mad offside play, waiting until the last possible moment.  ::)
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #14 on: Today at 08:14:02 pm
12 Van Dijk releases one of his cross-field balls, a nice bit of play between Salah and Milner. The ball goes in towards the post, but Bobby was caught in two minds, and it goes out for a goal kick in the end.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #15 on: Today at 08:16:04 pm
15 Another attack from Napoli, that we initially clear but the ball comes back. Eventually we clear properly.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #16 on: Today at 08:16:29 pm
16 Over to Sir Bob.
BobPaisley3

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #17 on: Today at 08:19:36 pm
19 Not much going on. Thiago plays a ball over the top but it runs out for a goal kick
TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #18 on: Today at 08:23:47 pm
Yeah.. gone a bit flat
BobPaisley3

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #19 on: Today at 08:24:43 pm
24 Marauding run from Konate ends with a free kick after hes fouled about 40 yards out. Trent whips it in but its easily cleared.
BobPaisley3

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #20 on: Today at 08:29:44 pm
29 Good move from Napoli ends with NDombele firing a tame shot at Ali. We break from his throw and Mo sets up Thiago for a shot on the edge of the box but its parried away relatively easily by the keeper.
TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #21 on: Today at 08:30:31 pm
Bobby filth!
BobPaisley3

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #22 on: Today at 08:30:42 pm
30 Lovely little back flick cross from Bobby on the by line but Jones cant keep the header down and its a goal kick.
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #23 on: Today at 08:30:54 pm
Curtis could have had two goals tonight.
BobPaisley3

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #24 on: Today at 08:31:09 pm
Over to Tepid
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #25 on: Today at 08:33:19 pm
Van Dijk gets wrestled to the ground but thats okay to McManaman. 😀
TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #26 on: Today at 08:33:57 pm
33 serous play acting here

Their centre forward hauls VVD over and tried to claim he was assaulted, (VVD landed on him as he pulled him over) then Jones goes nowhere near their full back who acts injured.


TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #27 on: Today at 08:36:48 pm
36 yellow card for Konate slipped as he went in for the tackle
jillc

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #28 on: Today at 08:39:03 pm
Milner bleeding.
TepidT2O

Re: CL: Liverpool v Napoli
Reply #29 on: Today at 08:39:13 pm
39 Milner gets a whack on the head.  A bit of blood flowing.  He will patch up easily though
