Watching FC Köln vs Nice in the conference league, Effzeh need to win, a draw will do Nice. Been a bright start to the game, Effzeh already had a couple good chances, but Nice had a good break too.

"I’m pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so that’s no problem” - Jürgen Klopp