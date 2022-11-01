Crosby Nick never fails.
Storylines everywhere.Bayern- ManeMadrid- RevengePorto- AgainPSG- Return to Paris
No games today have any CL implications.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Top and 2nd up for grabs in a few groups, but unlikely to change. Juventus need points to guarantee Europa League football!
So Liverpool got a tough 2nd round coming up, Bayern psg real or Porto. Spurs I hope they get inter , Milan, Dortmund, or especially Benfica. Nice to see Atletico exit Europe and not drop down to kick lumps out of the EL.
The standard of Scottish football really is tripe.Are they still saying the Premier League needs Celtic and Rangers?
