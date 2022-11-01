« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov  (Read 2186 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm »
Seems harsh to finish 2nd with 15 points, when Spurs were a goal away from being knocked out of a piss poor group and win it.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm »
Fuck off Spurs.

Porto again would be funny.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:33:00 pm »
.
Tuesday highlights...


Liverpool 2-0 Napoli - https://sbanh.com/lcz08x6ns68c.html

Viktoria Plzeň 2-4 Barcelona - https://sbanh.com/zd47nb8sqqoz.html

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur - https://sbanh.com/dxkbe8583v8g.html

Sporting 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt - https://sbanh.com/zi7txa36re60.html

Bayern München 2-0 Inter - https://sbanh.com/i8ef80hsxaf3.html

Rangers 1-3 Ajax - https://sbanh.com/znb5m9zw623f.html

Porto 2-1 Atlético Madrid - https://sbanh.com/kdkma8olrt6z.html

Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge - https://ourmatch.me/01-11-2022-bayer-leverkusen-vs-club-brugge


www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/champions-league
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:17:58 pm »

'Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Mohamed Salah goes clear of Kylian Mbappé':-

www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/news/0279-160c8d06ee70-7766a7d071f5-1000--champions-league-top-scorers-2022-23-mohamed-salah-goes-clear-o


7 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
6 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
5 Erling Haaland (Man City)
5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
5 Mehdi Taremi (Porto)
4 Jude Bellingham (Dortmund)
4 Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)
4 Lionel Messi (Paris)
4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)
4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)
4 Giovanni Simeone (Napoli)
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:53:59 am »
So Liverpool got a tough 2nd round coming up, Bayern psg real or Porto. Spurs I hope they get inter , Milan, Dortmund, or especially Benfica.
Nice to see Atletico exit Europe and not drop down to kick lumps out of the EL.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:55:31 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:16:14 pm
Storylines everywhere.


Bayern- Mane
Madrid- Revenge
Porto- Again
PSG- Return to Paris

Real Madrid please. One way or the other, lets get it over and done. I cannot stand going all the way to the final and losing to them again.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:24:25 am »
Anyone see Manes handball yesterday. Two handed save above his head to deflect the ball to a corner. Ref went to the monitor and said he was protecting himself. A very strange one.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:20:27 am »
If we are going to go out it may as well be in the last 16 with how crammed the schedule will be. And if we knocked out Real then it would end the hoodoo and boost confidence.

Never seems like we play Real at the right moment. 14/15 we were dreadful, 2018 final we were a year too early. 2021 we had Phillips and Kabak at CB and no crowd. 2022 final we were running on fumes in game 63 and added to the chaos outside and delayed start. We would have beat them over 2 legs last season.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #48 on: Today at 05:52:06 pm »
Great handball from the Celtic defender :D

1-0 already, could get messy.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:56:20 pm »
No games today have any CL implications.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #50 on: Today at 05:57:52 pm »
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:29:11 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:56:20 pm
No games today have any CL implications.

Top and 2nd up for grabs in a few groups, but unlikely to change.

Juventus need points to guarantee Europa League football!
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:56:20 pm
No games today have any CL implications.

I got this wrong actually.

Leipzig v Shakhtar - if Shakhtar wins they get 2nd in the group

In group E either Milan or Salzburg could still get 2nd.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:29:11 pm
Top and 2nd up for grabs in a few groups, but unlikely to change.

Juventus need points to guarantee Europa League football!

Yeah, not sure how I misread it. Madrid or PSG could fall out of 1st spot but they both are qualified anyway and it's unlikely as you are noting.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:54:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:53:59 am
So Liverpool got a tough 2nd round coming up, Bayern psg real or Porto. Spurs I hope they get inter , Milan, Dortmund, or especially Benfica.
Nice to see Atletico exit Europe and not drop down to kick lumps out of the EL.

Benfica actually can still win the group, if they do better in Israel than PSG at Juventus.
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:55:45 pm »
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #56 on: Today at 07:14:38 pm »
Celtic getting a thorough drubbing

5-0 on the 71st minute

Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #57 on: Today at 07:19:14 pm »
The standard of Scottish football really is tripe.

Are they still saying the Premier League needs  Celtic and Rangers?
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #58 on: Today at 07:20:22 pm »
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #59 on: Today at 07:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 07:19:14 pm
The standard of Scottish football really is tripe.

Are they still saying the Premier League needs  Celtic and Rangers?
Sligo rovers beating Motherwell home and away was an all time low for Scottish fitbaw
Re: Champions League, Europa League & Conference league 1st Nov - 3rd Nov
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:22:34 pm »
What a player Valverde is. Pace, power and athleticism in that midfield. So versatile as well. Would be an absolute dream signing for our midfield but would never happen.
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 07:19:14 pm
The standard of Scottish football really is tripe.

Are they still saying the Premier League needs  Celtic and Rangers?

I'll be honest, I wanted to avoid a Scottish side in the group stages, because I thought they'd give 110% when they're playing an English side. I might have been correct in that respect but forgot to factor in just how rubbish they are.

Saying that, Rangers under Gerrard and then last season were really good in the Europa League.
