Well everyone needs a hobby
Can't work out who's far left, next to arthur?Height wise (and portuguese speaker) it could be Carvalho, but doesn't look like him
Adrian must have been sweating like hell in jeans.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Mo showing them all up, going barefoot in the (probably hot as hell) sand.
I'm guessing today's game also won't make it onto the LFC channel?
I reckon that will be the side that plays City.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]