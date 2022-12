I'm guessing today's game also won't make it onto the LFC channel?



60+ Stream sites

Ha! - I didn't realise that LFCTV only announced those issues 25 minutes into the actual match - after promoting the match being shown live on the channel for a few weeks!'Due to rights restrictions live coverage of Liverpool v Lyon is only available on LFCTV for viewers in the UK and Ireland.You can watch all the action online on LFCTV GO (excluding MENA)':- https://twitter.com/LFCTV/status/1601946279772409863 - and it still didn't work for many viewers in the UK - or for new signs-up via credit card.Takes me back to the days when they repeatedly claimed LFCTV was 24/7 and in HD - when it wasn't.Liverpool vs AC Milan is listed as being live on LFCTV - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv - though that doesn't necessarily meant it'll actually be on... www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)Liverpool vs AC Milan is being shown(+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4522782/liverpool-vs-milan