Author Topic: LFC Squad - World Cup Break  (Read 28626 times)

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #440 on: December 14, 2022, 05:47:31 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #441 on: December 14, 2022, 07:17:26 pm »
Offline markedasred

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #442 on: December 14, 2022, 07:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 14, 2022, 05:47:31 pm
Well everyone needs a hobby
I think its our new anfield dresscode for after the sale
Offline Lycan

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #443 on: December 14, 2022, 07:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 14, 2022, 07:17:26 pm


Looks like Kostas has made some shorts out of me old nans drapes.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #444 on: December 14, 2022, 07:23:57 pm »
Offline Classycara

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 07:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 14, 2022, 07:17:26 pm

Can't work out who's far left, next to arthur?

Height wise (and portuguese speaker) it could be Carvalho, but doesn't look like him
Online Fordy

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 07:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 07:20:40 pm
Can't work out who's far left, next to arthur?

Height wise (and portuguese speaker) it could be Carvalho, but doesn't look like him

It is.
Online SamLad

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 07:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 14, 2022, 07:17:26 pm

Mo showing them all up, going barefoot in the (probably hot as hell) sand. :)
Online Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm »
Adrian must have been sweating like hell in jeans.
Online 4pool

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm »
Just win.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 11:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm
Adrian must have been sweating like hell in jeans.
If they are doing beach buggies then he's the smartest of the lot.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:18:09 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:50:35 pm
Mo showing them all up, going barefoot in the (probably hot as hell) sand. :)

He walks like an Egyptian.


Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #452 on: Today at 11:56:15 am »
I'm guessing today's game also won't make it onto the LFC channel?

Probably make less subs today so hopefully we won't fold in the 2nd half.
Online oojason

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #453 on: Today at 02:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:56:15 am
I'm guessing today's game also won't make it onto the LFC channel?


Ha! - I didn't realise that LFCTV only announced those issues 25 minutes into the actual match - after promoting the match being shown live on the channel for a few weeks!


'Due to rights restrictions live coverage of Liverpool v Lyon is only available on LFCTV for viewers in the UK and Ireland.

You can watch all the action online on LFCTV GO (excluding MENA)':-

https://twitter.com/LFCTV/status/1601946279772409863 - and it still didn't work for many viewers in the UK - or for new signs-up via credit card.


Takes me back to the days when they repeatedly claimed LFCTV was 24/7 and in HD - when it wasn't. :)

Liverpool vs AC Milan is listed as being live on LFCTV - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv - though that doesn't necessarily meant it'll actually be on...



60+ Stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


^ Also - www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://worldcup.soccerstreams.net : https://totalsportek.pro : www.daddylive.pro : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.redditsoccerstreams.app : https://ovopremium.com : https://nizarstream.com : https://ww1.pawastreams.live : https://anonima.to/b/football : www.vipboxtv.sk : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://elixx.xyz : www.goatd.me : http://motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule

& https://worldcup.hesgoal.pro & https://techclips.net/50225/s2/ & https://worldcup.soccerstreams.net/event/liverpool-milan-live-stream/1017379


Liverpool vs AC Milan is being shown live on TV channels across the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4522782/liverpool-vs-milan

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #454 on: Today at 02:14:27 pm »
Supersport Max and Variety 2.
Online The Final Third

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #455 on: Today at 02:30:30 pm »
Offline killer-heels

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #456 on: Today at 02:34:24 pm »
I reckon that will be the side that plays City.
Online The Final Third

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #457 on: Today at 02:39:39 pm »
No team news from Milan - they've just tweeted this:
AC Milan@acmilan
Heaven has gained another legend. You will be sorely missed, Sinia.

Sad news with the untimely death from Leukemia. RIP Sinia Mihajlović.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #458 on: Today at 02:41:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:34:24 pm
I reckon that will be the side that plays City.

Agreed but with Nunez coming in for Ox on the left hand side. Would be a huge opportunity/challenge for Bajcetic if he starts next week but Klopp has mentioned he's impressed further during the Dubai camp.
