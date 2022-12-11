« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Squad - World Cup Break  (Read 26229 times)

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #400 on: December 11, 2022, 04:07:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 11, 2022, 04:05:53 pm
Nothing like losing twice in the same night.  :(

At last a first that Everton havent beat us to. ;D
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #401 on: December 11, 2022, 04:08:23 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on December 11, 2022, 04:07:30 pm
They're not

It showed the crowd and there players looked like they where
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #402 on: December 11, 2022, 04:09:17 pm »
A truly humbling day for my beloved LFC
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #403 on: December 11, 2022, 04:10:16 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on December 11, 2022, 04:08:23 pm
It showed the crowd and there players looked like they where

Thought you meant here.  People that go to friendlies in other parts of the world get very excited to see their team.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #404 on: December 11, 2022, 04:10:47 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 11, 2022, 04:07:56 pm
At last a first that Everton havent beat us to. ;D

Record breakers , us....  :scarf
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #405 on: December 11, 2022, 04:11:38 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 11, 2022, 04:07:56 pm
At last a first that Everton havent beat us to. ;D

You know, I wouldn't be so sure about that...
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #406 on: December 11, 2022, 04:11:56 pm »
Local carpenters frantically working on an extended naughty step for our squad to sit on and have a think about what just happened.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #407 on: December 11, 2022, 04:12:06 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on December 11, 2022, 04:10:16 pm
Thought you meant here.  People that go to friendlies in other parts of the world get very excited to see their team.

Nah i meant there fair enough i suppose least the players got some minutes
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #408 on: December 11, 2022, 04:12:21 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on December 11, 2022, 04:08:23 pm
It showed the crowd and there players looked like they where

Imagine liking watching your team right?
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #409 on: December 11, 2022, 04:12:58 pm »
Well that's knocked at least 1bn off the valuation of the club.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #410 on: December 11, 2022, 04:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on December 11, 2022, 04:11:38 pm
You know, I wouldn't be so sure about that...

When youre not sure just ask the Bullens Wall, second cousin of the Wailing Wall.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #411 on: December 11, 2022, 04:14:24 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on December 11, 2022, 04:12:21 pm
Imagine liking watching your team right?

Good on them
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #412 on: December 11, 2022, 04:14:24 pm »
Hopefully get some reaction to the Diaz injury from Klopp.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #413 on: December 11, 2022, 04:24:00 pm »
Write the season off, no signs of improvement and look at the team we had out, never even heard of these lads.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #414 on: December 11, 2022, 04:25:42 pm »
Bollox.


Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #415 on: December 11, 2022, 04:26:52 pm »
Nice part - once we are owned by the Middle East - we won't lose this prestigious cup. Only issue is if we have enough room on the wall to add it
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #416 on: December 11, 2022, 04:35:29 pm »
Kloppo says Harvey will be fine. He felt something but he's okay now.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #417 on: December 11, 2022, 04:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 11, 2022, 04:35:29 pm
Kloppo says Harvey will be fine. He felt something but he's okay now.

See you in March, sucker!!
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #418 on: December 11, 2022, 04:41:25 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 11, 2022, 04:05:53 pm
Nothing like losing twice in the same night.  :(

:lmao
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #419 on: December 11, 2022, 04:42:35 pm »
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #420 on: December 11, 2022, 05:10:18 pm »
Man of Chaos is upon us tomorrow onwards.  :D

Quote
Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez:

"Darwin Nunez will join us tomorrow, the others we see them in England again."
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #421 on: December 11, 2022, 05:11:30 pm »
What was the deal with Stewart sub in for 10 minutes the off.Injury or what,no english comms for me.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #422 on: December 11, 2022, 05:12:28 pm »
All aboard the Ben Doak train. Can see him  joining Bajcetic is in training full time with the seniors going forward.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #423 on: December 11, 2022, 05:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on December 11, 2022, 05:12:28 pm
All aboard the Ben Doak train. Can see him  joining Bajcetic is in training full time with the seniors going forward.

Yes aholes!! train d'doak!!
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #424 on: December 11, 2022, 08:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on December 11, 2022, 05:12:28 pm
All aboard the Ben Doak train. Can see him  joining Bajcetic is in training full time with the seniors going forward.

Clark is also training with the 1st team.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #425 on: December 11, 2022, 09:56:38 pm »
Any full match replay or highlights anywhere? First time I've not been able to find a replay and highlights for one of our matches
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 02:32:32 am »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 11, 2022, 09:56:38 pm
Any full match replay or highlights anywhere? First time I've not been able to find a replay and highlights for one of our matches

Here you go mate:

https://footyfull.com/club-friendlies/liverpool-vs-lyon-11-12-2022/
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 05:07:06 am »
I blame Lucas.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 06:05:19 pm »
Whens the next game?
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 06:08:03 pm »
Friday I believe against AC Milan.  :D
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 06:25:59 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 02:32:32 am
Here you go mate:

https://footyfull.com/club-friendlies/liverpool-vs-lyon-11-12-2022/
Thanks a lot mate. Much appreciated. Our goal was pretty well worked. Like to see more of that.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 09:03:50 pm »

'Inside Dubai: All access from Reds winter friendly | Liverpool 1-3 Lyon' - 10 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FwIXmMXo5ko" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FwIXmMXo5ko</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwIXmMXo5ko
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:08:03 pm
Friday I believe against AC Milan.  :D
👍
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #433 on: Today at 02:40:09 pm »




Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #434 on: Today at 02:45:07 pm »
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #435 on: Today at 03:10:49 pm »
Does Thiago realise he's in public there, he's enjoying that a bit too much!

On a separate note, I now want a head massage from Mo as much as a Klopp hug.
