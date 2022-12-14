It's very painful. I'm half-convinced that these commentators have never watched a game of football in their life, and are trying to learn about the sport on the job.



He needed four replays for the first goal to realise Robbo got a touch...the Keller delusion is still going after he watched a blonde haired man seemingly turn brunette during the break...feels more like an alien or some kind of AI is on comms never mind a non-football fan