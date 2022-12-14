These Flow Sports comms are something else man, the main one's decided to just use first names if the surname looks a bit hard ('Kostas' and 'Melkamu'), the other is reading copy directly from Wiki and the club website, neither has noticed Adrian coming on yet so they're still on about 'Keller' and wondering why his distribution got loads worseThey're now on about Dowak and Keeta
Dubai Super Cup rules.3 points for a win.2 points for a draw.and an additional1 point for a penalty shootout win.
Oh dear.
It's very painful. I'm half-convinced that these commentators have never watched a game of football in their life, and are trying to learn about the sport on the job.
Unlike you to be so downbeat mate.
Jake Cain on for Layton Stewart.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
at least keita is on. theres the scapegoat all figured out if we lose this game
Can't believe I paid for this shit. (Paid in terms of wifi on the plane that I was getting regardless)
Lacazette seems to be taking this very seriously.
You can get wifi on planes?
Lyon have pressed the shit out of us. Good prep.
Why is there pens?
Nothing like losing twice in the same night.
And why is everyone going on like its a major cup final too calm down
