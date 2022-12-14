« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Squad - World Cup Break

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Dubai Super Cup rules.

3 points for a win.
2 points for a draw.

and an additional

1 point for a penalty shootout win.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: elfin priest on Today at 03:26:17 pm
These Flow Sports comms are something else man, the main one's decided to just use first names if the surname looks a bit hard ('Kostas' and 'Melkamu'), the other is reading copy directly from Wiki and the club website, neither has noticed Adrian coming on yet so they're still on about 'Keller' and wondering why his distribution got loads worse

They're now on about Dowak and Keeta  :butt

Same stream  ;D

I think they've been dragged in off the street.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:29:23 pm
Dubai Super Cup rules.

3 points for a win.
2 points for a draw.

and an additional

1 point for a penalty shootout win.

Can't believe we're going to finish bottom of the Dubai Super Cup group.  :(
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Oh dear.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:32:19 pm
Oh dear.


Unlike you to be so downbeat mate.  ;D
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: Bread on Today at 03:29:12 pm
It's very painful. I'm half-convinced that these commentators have never watched a game of football in their life, and are trying to learn about the sport on the job.

He needed four replays for the first goal to realise Robbo got a touch...the Keller delusion is still going after he watched a blonde haired man seemingly turn brunette during the break...feels more like an alien or some kind of AI is on comms never mind a non-football fan
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:34:07 pm

Unlike you to be so downbeat mate.  ;D

 ;D

That was me being positive.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Jake Cain on for Layton Stewart.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
They hit the post, almost put in the rebound as well.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 03:36:51 pm
Jake Cain on for Layton Stewart.

Or Jake Cann as the commentator called him :P
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Can't believe I paid for this shit.


(Paid in terms of wifi on the plane that I was getting regardless)
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:28:03 pm
at least keita is on. theres the scapegoat all figured out if we lose this game ;D

Dont forget Ljinders, scapegoat du jour.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
They're ripping the defense apart, how they haven't scored there is beyond me.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:39:18 pm
Can't believe I paid for this shit.


(Paid in terms of wifi on the plane that I was getting regardless)

You can get wifi on planes?
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
1-3
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Can't say it hasn't been coming...

3-1
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Lacazette seems to be taking this very seriously.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 03:45:43 pm
Lacazette seems to be taking this very seriously.

We've probably caused him a bit of embarrassment and pain over the past 5 years.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 03:45:43 pm
Lacazette seems to be taking this very seriously.

Been on the receiving end of a few Liverpool hammerings.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:43:06 pm
You can get wifi on planes?

Of course. (Sorry not sure if you are being serious).
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:43:06 pm
You can get wifi on planes?

British Airways have had it for a while, cost me about £8 last time.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
We have some of the worst social media "Supporters" out there. This lot taking a friendly super seriously like Lacazette here is.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
We'll never get new investors after this shit show.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Lyon have pressed the shit out of us. Good prep.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Ah well decent run out for the team, just didn't take our chances and the defense was a bit all over the show.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
All Mo's fault. He converts the pen, we go 2-0 up, and we don't give Lyon any hope.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 03:53:24 pm
Lyon have pressed the shit out of us. Good prep.

Naby looks fooked,like he hasn't played all season  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Pens to come.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
How close is the ref getting? :lmao
AHA!

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Why is there pens?
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Seems a bit silly giving your third keeper minutes
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Today at 04:00:30 pm
Why is there pens?

And why is everyone going on like its a major cup final too calm down
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Nothing like losing twice in the same night.  :(
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:05:53 pm
Nothing like losing twice in the same night.  :(


Character building  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Oh well.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Poop.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:05:53 pm
Nothing like losing twice in the same night.  :(
hahahahaha
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 04:05:19 pm
And why is everyone going on like its a major cup final too calm down

They're not
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:05:53 pm
Nothing like losing twice in the same night.  :(

 :lmao :lmao :lmao brilliant
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97
