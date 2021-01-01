« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC Squad - World Cup Break

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,026
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #280 on: Today at 01:50:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:47:45 pm
There's a penalty shoot-out after the match, regardless of the final score.
And were likely subbing Kelleher off, Klopp out!

Looking forward to seeing Bajectic alongside Thiago.
Logged
AHA!

cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #281 on: Today at 02:03:01 pm »
Goal Carvalho, decent press high up and ball breaks to him for a tap in
Logged

The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:03:24 pm »
Nice link up there..1-0
Logged

Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,274
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #283 on: Today at 02:03:32 pm »
Ah it's good to be back.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,026
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #284 on: Today at 02:03:56 pm »
Great pressing from Bobby, who cant press no more apparently.
Logged
AHA!

sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #285 on: Today at 02:05:11 pm »
Anyone got a stream? Can't find anything
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #286 on: Today at 02:05:24 pm »
Any stream that's not historical football on LFC TV?
Logged

The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #287 on: Today at 02:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 02:05:24 pm
Any stream that's not historical football on LFC TV?

I'm watching it on the LFCTV GO app..free to join for a month.
Logged

Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:07:35 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:07:01 pm
I'm watching it on the LFCTV GO app..free to join for a month.

Keeps saying error when I try to pump my details in.
Logged

Midget

  • R Kelly's love rival
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
  • JFT96
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:07:54 pm »
Anybody have a link that can be opened on a phone?
Logged

The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 02:07:35 pm
Keeps saying error when I try to pump my details in.

Dunno, try another browser or log out and then back in?
Logged

sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:09:17 pm »
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,065
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #292 on: Today at 02:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:12:57 pm
Frustrating to see Milner ahead of Ramsay at RB but apart from that it's an exciting team. Will be interesting to see how Bajcetic does and hopefully Keita gets some meaningful minutes off the bench.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Please tell me I'm being whooshed.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #293 on: Today at 02:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 02:07:35 pm
Keeps saying error when I try to pump my details in.

Just remembered having these problems with the CC last time round, ended up working through PayPal in the end.
Logged

The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #294 on: Today at 02:15:35 pm »
Peno for Bob. Missed by Mo.
Logged

The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,088
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:15:45 pm »
Penalty. Foul on Firmino!

Missed by Mo.
Logged

Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,063
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #296 on: Today at 02:16:33 pm »
Salah misses

Literally straight at the keeper.
Logged

cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:16:36 pm »
Penalty for foul on Bobby who is looking sharp, Salah's pen saved
Logged

gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,295
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #298 on: Today at 02:16:38 pm »
Pelanty!!!

More fans in there than some of the world cup games :P
Logged

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,084
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #299 on: Today at 02:16:59 pm »
We're playing some pretty nice stuff here.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #300 on: Today at 02:17:01 pm »
Poor pen that. Get him sold.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,063
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #301 on: Today at 02:17:47 pm »
Another good chance for Salah, but puts it over with a header
Logged

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,026
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #302 on: Today at 02:17:51 pm »
Bobby looks so fresh.
Logged
AHA!

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,084
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #303 on: Today at 02:18:12 pm »
That really was an atrocious pen by Mo, good to get those out of the way in games like this.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,606
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #304 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:10 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,118
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #305 on: Today at 02:19:52 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:17:51 pm
Bobby looks so fresh.

Like his haircut? More teeth whitening? New tattoo?
Logged

xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #306 on: Today at 02:20:27 pm »
no pelanty there if var was involved for sure.  ;D

absolutely blatant diver. disgusting especially when its only a friendly

thankfully mo did the right thing by missing
Logged

Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,063
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #307 on: Today at 02:21:19 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:20:27 pm
no pelanty there if var was involved for sure.  ;D

absolutely blatant diver. disgusting especially when its only a friendly

thankfully mo did the right thing by missing

Looked to me like he got his backheel clipped.
Logged

Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,274
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #308 on: Today at 02:21:25 pm »
They're still showing Mo as having scored the goal!

Some really nice movement and passing so far.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #309 on: Today at 02:21:41 pm »
It's on supersport premier league.

No idea why it's not on lfctv,shows as being on in the listings.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,274
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #310 on: Today at 02:24:25 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:21:41 pm
It's on supersport premier league.

No idea why it's not on lfctv,shows as being on in the listings.

Thanks for this, it wasn't showing on their listings earlier.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #311 on: Today at 02:25:47 pm »
Bajcetic booked for slide tackling into someones knob :lmao
Logged

Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #312 on: Today at 02:26:00 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 02:14:47 pm
Just remembered having these problems with the CC last time round, ended up working through PayPal in the end.
Same for me - had issues getting subscriptions sorted over the summer and now again too - got my free month though now - just need to remember to cancel it again after this month
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #313 on: Today at 02:26:51 pm »
Caught him in his baby makers ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #314 on: Today at 02:27:16 pm »
Using PayPal to sign up for the free month worked. Cheers.
Logged

The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #315 on: Today at 02:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 02:26:00 pm
Same for me - had issues getting subscriptions sorted over the summer and now again too - got my free month though now - just need to remember to cancel it again after this month
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 02:27:16 pm
Using PayPal to sign up for the free month worked. Cheers.

👍
Logged

cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #316 on: Today at 02:30:46 pm »
Elliott off, must have a knock
Logged

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,084
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #317 on: Today at 02:31:40 pm »
Hoped that was planned.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: LFC Squad - World Cup Break
« Reply #318 on: Today at 02:36:43 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:09:17 pm
https://fifaworldcup.icu/101/s16.php?sport=soccer

Cheers for that. Stream keeps stuttering for me but probably my laptop or something. Anyway, funny listening to foreign commentary throwing in "Aston Villa" and "Charlton Athletic" etc.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information
