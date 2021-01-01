There's a penalty shoot-out after the match, regardless of the final score.
Any stream that's not historical football on LFC TV?
I'm watching it on the LFCTV GO app..free to join for a month.
Keeps saying error when I try to pump my details in.
Frustrating to see Milner ahead of Ramsay at RB but apart from that it's an exciting team. Will be interesting to see how Bajcetic does and hopefully Keita gets some meaningful minutes off the bench.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Bobby looks so fresh.
no pelanty there if var was involved for sure. absolutely blatant diver. disgusting especially when its only a friendlythankfully mo did the right thing by missing
It's on supersport premier league.No idea why it's not on lfctv,shows as being on in the listings.
Just remembered having these problems with the CC last time round, ended up working through PayPal in the end.
Same for me - had issues getting subscriptions sorted over the summer and now again too - got my free month though now - just need to remember to cancel it again after this month
Using PayPal to sign up for the free month worked. Cheers.
